High school results

Wednesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Highland 54, Whiting 40
AT HIGHLAND
WHITING (10-17-5-8)
Tony Madrueno 25, Nolan Toth 3, Diandre Marshall 7, Luke Zorich 3, Dominic Harbin 0, Jed Huffman 0, Adonis Roberts 0, Julius Torres 2. Totals – 13 9-14 40.
HIGHLAND (11-10-20-13)
3-point field goals: Whiting 5-20 (Madrueno 3, Toth, Marshall). Rebounds: Whiting 26 (Madrueno 7). Assists: Whiting 9 (Toth 7). Steals: Whiting 4 (Roberts 2).
Illiana Christian 62, Marquette 50
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (17-12-21-12)
Barker 4, L. VanEssen 7, Z. VanEssen 9, Foster 0, L. VanEssen 15, Gibson 19, DeJong 0, VanDrunen 0, VanBeek 8. Totals – 26 3-4 62.
MARQUETTE (10-10-15-15)
Harris 24, Manna 10, Brooks 0, Best 1, Lewis 8, Balling 4, Johnson 0, Bakota 2, Kobe 1, Kellom 0. Totals – 16 12-18 50.
3-point field goals: Illiana Christian 7 (L. VanEssen, L. VanEssen, Gibson 5); Marquette 6 (Harris 5, Lewis). Team fouls: Illiana Christian 15, Marquette 9. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 13-7.
Oak Lawn 56, TF South 49
OAK LAWN (13-17-6-20)
Butler 6, Reyes 7, McGowan 15, Washington 8, Kennelly 14, Bou 2, Lawrence 2, Salah 2.
TF SOUTH (10-8-14-17)
Christian Heffner 12, Gerald Bonaparte 2, Chris Glenn 0, Trevon Walker 2, Xavier Lewis 5, Isiah Lewis 19, Jamal Richards 6, Sam Townsend 3, Jay Brown 0.
Gymnastics
Chesterton 109.75, Portage 108.70
AT PORTAGE
VAULT – 1. Mia Pak (C) 9.850, 2. Payton Peele (P) 9.300, 3. Shelby Conrad (P) 9.100.
BARS – 1. Pak (C) 9.850, 2. Caitlyn Cook (C) 9.200, 3. Conrad (P) 9.050.
BEAM – 1. Pak (C) 9.700, 2. Peele (P) 9.450, 3. Taylor Pusateri (P) 8.850.
FLOOR – 1. Pak (C) 9.650, 2. Conrad (P) 9.450, 3. Wrigley Barcelli (P) 9.250.
ALL-AROUND – 1. Pak (C) 39.05, 2. Peele (P) 36.50, 3. Conrad (P) 36.20.
Tuesday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Marian Catholic 55, Nazareth 35
MARIAN CATHOLIC (9-16-16-14)
Q. Jones 11, Davis 6, Smith 10, Lawson 0, J. Jones 8, Bracey 4, Klupchak 8, Sledge 6, Barrett 0, Wells 0, Payne 2. Totals — 19 12-15 55.
NAZARETH (3-2-13-17)
Totals — 13 6-9 35.
3-point field goals: Marian 5 (Davis 2, Klupchak 2, Q. Jones); Nazareth 3. Rebounds: Marian 33, Nazareth 16. Team fouls: Marian 10, Nazareth 16. Records: Marian Catholic 3-1 (3-0 ESCC). JV score: Loyola, 36-24.
Girls Basketball
Marian Catholic 49, Mother McAuley 26
MARIAN CATHOLIC (20-5-7-17)
Cutrara 6, Hill 4, Alexander 15, Okonkwo 7, Kleszynski 14, Terry 1, Davis 2, Dee 0, Segarra 0, Small 0. Totals — 19 7-12 49.
MOTHER McAULEY (4-8-7-7)
Totals — 7 8-13 26.
3-point field goals: Marian 4 (Kleszynski 2, Cutrara, Alexander); McAuley 4. Team fouls: Marian 16, McAuley 17. Records: Marian Catholic 4-2. JV score: Benet, 45-18.