High school results

Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Chesterton Classic
Game 1
Chesterton 56, Northridge 47
NORTHRIDGE (20-9-8-10)
Trevor Brown 3, Carter Stoltzfus 6, Clay Stoltzfus 6, Noah Zmuda 0, Sam Smith 18, Jesse Ryman 5, Blake Jacobs 9. Totals — 16 8-10 47.
CHESTERTON (9-12-15-20)
Travis Grayson 13, Luke Lombardini 0, Justin Sims 2, Chris Mullen 2, Sean Elliott 18, Charlie Eaton 6, Tyler Vanderwoude 15, Owen Guest 0. Totals — 17 13-22 56.
3-point field goals: Northridge 7 (Smith 3, Carter Stoltzfus 2, Brown, Clay Stoltzfus), Chesterton 8 (Elliott 4, Grayson 2, Eaton, Vanderwoude). Team fouls: Northridge 18, Chesterton 12. Fouled out: Clay Stoltzfus (N). Records: Northridge 3-2, Chesterton 6-1.
Game 2
Lake Central 61, Rensselaer Central 50
RENSSELAER CENTRAL (6-9-20-15)
Josh Fleming 20, Jacoby Tiede-Souza 6, Colby Chapman 13, Brody Chamness 7, Tate Drone 2, Cassius Pulver 0, Tommy Boyles 2, Nole Marschand 0, Dalton Henry 0. Totals — 18 10-13 50.
LAKE CENTRAL (22-10-13-16)
Myles Yekich 5, Jerry Edwards 0, Jacob Zevoski 0, Ethan Knopf 4, Kyle Ross 14, Kyle Nichols 4, Karson Colin 2, Jaiden Clayton 8, Brandon Escobedo 6, Jake Mahoney 8, Nate Oakley 10. Totals — 23 13-17 61.
3-point field goals: Rensselaer Central 4 (Chapman 3, Fleming), Lake Central 2 (Yekich, Ross). Team fouls: Rensselaer Central , Lake Central 14. Fouled out: None. Records: Rensselaer Central 2-2, Lake Central 5-3.
Girls Basketball
Chesterton 61, North Newton 43
CHESTERTON (21-16-10-14)
Emma Schmidt 16, Harly Schleman 11, Nalani Malakowski 14, Ingrid Hurst 10, Sophie Raffin 6, Ciara Bonner 5, Emma Pape 4, Carly Balas 3, Liz Pokorney 3, Kristina Kokot 1.
NORTH NEWTON (11-7-15-10)
Hanover Central Wildcat Classic
Hanover Central 66, Gavit 20
HANOVER CENTRAL (13-23-17-13)
Sanchez 1, Comia 9, Davenport 8, Kartz 3, Ferry 3, Vanderhye 2, Blue 12, Govert 21, Yuhasz 7. Totals – 28 6-10 66.
GAVIT (5-3-6-6)
3-point field goals: Hanover Central 4 (Kartz, Ferry, Blue, Govert). Rebounds: Hanover Central 25 (Blue 5, Yuhasz 5). Assists: Hanover Central 9 (Ferry 3). Steals: Hanover Central 4 (Govert 2).
Hanover Central 68, Bowman 22
HANOVER CENTRAL (22-14-15-17)
Sanchez 2, Comia 7, Daveport 7, Ferry 7, Vanderhye 2, Blue 8, Govert 27, Yuhasz 8. Totals – 30 3-6 68.
BOWMAN (3-11-4-4)
3-point field goals: Hanover Central 5 (Govert 3, Comia, Ferry). Rebounds: Hanover Central 22 (Yuhasz 5, Comia 5). Assists: Hanover Central 7 (Sanchez 2, Comia 2). Steals: Hanover Central 9 (Govert 5).
Lake Central Tournament
Game 1
Lake Central 50, LaPorte 39
LAPORTE (7-8-13-11)
Alanitiaza Biggers 10, Lauren Pollock 2, Aydin Shreves 2, Isabella Schreeg 0, Ryin Ott 17, Hannah Hartsburg 2, Natalie Theim 0, Miya Simmons 6. Totals – 14 6-11 39.
LAKE CENTRAL (19-7-14-10)
Tiana Morales 11, Jen Tomasic 18, Essence Johnson 7, Aniyah Bishop 3, Katelyn Zajeski 0, Nadia Clayton 0, Anesiah Gail 2. Totals – 17 12-24 50.
3-point field goals: LaPorte 5 (Simmons 2, Biggers 2, Ott); Lake Central 4 (Tomasic, Morales, Johnson, Milausnic). Team fouls: LaPorte 19, Lake Central 12. Fouled out: Ott (LP).
Game 2
Mishawaka Marian, 69, Munster 46
MISHAWAKA MARIAN (14-20-13-22)
Meghan McCormick 3, Kenndall Bethel 2, MaKaya Porter 15, Nevaeh Foster 27, McKenzie Hudgen 16, Payton Rangel 2, Shayla Aalxander 2, Hannah Burch 2, O’Hara 0. Totals – 29 5-10 69.
MUNSTER (14-10-12-10)
Jordan Duff 0, Holly Kaim 26, Trinity Higge 0, Olivia Porter 0, Sarah Lenaburg 0, Char Lorenz 0, Grace Clark 0, Aleena Mongerie 16, Nikki Sullivan 4. Totals – 16 14-18 46.
3-point field goals: Mishawaka Marian 6 (Foster 3, Hudgen 2, Porter); Munster 0. Team fouls: Mishawaka Marian 16, Munster 11. Fouled out: None.
Game 3
McCutcheon 50, LaPorte 44
MCCUTCHEON (18-17-5-10)
Shelby Carrico 0, Caitlyn Miller 4, Teresa Maggio 14, Daylynn Thornton 21, Marya Farrell 5, Sammy Wood 0, Haleigh Butler 0, Ashley Griffith 0, Heather Johnson 6. Totals – 19 8-10 50.
LAPORTE (20-3-10-11)
Alanitiaza Biggers 5, Aydin Shreves 2, Natalie Theim 1, Brianna Thorp 0, Desiree Shelton 0, Miya Simmons 0, Hannah Hartsburg 0, Ryin Ott 28, Isabella Schreeg 0, Lauren Pollock 8. Totals – 15 10-12 44.
3-point field goals: McCutcheon 4 (Maggio 2, Thornton, Farrell); LaPorte 4 (Ott 3, Biggers). Team fouls: McCutcheon 14, LaPorte 15. Fouled out: None.
Game 4
Mishawaka Marian 54, Portage 44
MISHAWAKA MARIAN (18-17-5-14)
Meghan McCormick 11, Kenndall Bethel 18, Nevaeh Foster 12, McKenzie Hudgen 13, Shayla Alexander 0, Payton Rangel 0. Totals – 17 15-23 54.
PORTAGE (6-16-11-11)
Joanie Warmick 6, Gabby Shields 4, Annalise Franklin 0, Ava Melendez 1, Izzy Shields 5, Anjelicia Del Valle 0, Regan Claussen 1, Diamond Howell 8, Jordan Barnes 15, Jaedyn Lowe 4. Totals – 15 10-18 44.
3-point field goals: Mishawaka Marian 5 (Porter 2, Bethel, Foster, Hudgen); Portage 4 (Barnes 2, I. Shields, G. Shields). Team fouls: Mishawaka Marian 18, Portage 18. Fouled out: None.
Game 5
Lake Central 48, McCutcheon 44
MCCUTCHEON (12-10-11-11)
Shelby Carrico 5, Caitlyn Miller 0, Teresa Maggio 14, Daylynn Thornton 15, Marya Farrell 3, Sammy Wood 0, Haleigh Butler 2, Ashley Griffith 0, Heather Johnson 5. Totals – 18 1-3 44.
LAKE CENTRAL (16-15-6-12)
Tiana Morales 18, Jen Tomasic 5, Amanda Blevins 1, Essence Johnson 9, Aniyah Bishop 14, Riley Milausnic 1, Katelyn Zajeski 0, Kylie Blevins 0. Totals – 17 8-16 48.
3-point field goals: McCutcheon 7 (Thornton 3, Maggio 2, Farrell, Carrico); Lake Central 6 (Morales 3, Bishop 2, Johnson). Team fouls: McCutcheon 19, Lake Central 11. Fouled out: None.
Game 6
Portage 46, Munster 40
PORTAGE (13-7-11-15)
Joanie Warmick 3, Gabby Shields 0, Ava Melendez 9, Izzy Shields 6, Anjelicia Del Valle 0, Regan Claussen 10, Diamond Howell 5, Jordan Barnes 8, Jaedyn Lowe 5. Totals – 18 3-7 46.
MUNSTER (11-12-11-6)
Holly Kaim 14, Trinity Hogge 5, Sarah Lenaburg 0, Char Loernz 2, Grace Clark 4, Aleena Mongerie 10, Nikki Sullivan 5. Totals – 13 13-18 40.
3-point field goals: Portage 7 (Melendez 3, Barnes 2, Howell, Shields); Munster 1 (Sullivan). Team fouls: Portage 14, Munster 11. Fouled out: None.
Michigan City Holiday Hoops
New Prairie 65, Marquette 53
MARQUETTE (16-15-9-13)
Ana Blakely 5, Ryleigh Grott 20, Ruth Bean 13, Shena Fleming 13, Izabel Galindo 0, Ireland Riley 0, Sade Anderson-Hernandez 2. Totals – 20 8-14 53.
NEW PRAIRIE (20-10-13-22)
Totals – 22 13-18 65.
3-point field goals: Marquette 5 (Grott 2, Blakely, Bean, Fleming); New Prairie 8. Team fouls: Marquette 17, New Prairie 14. Fouled out: Blakely (M). Records: Marquette 5-4.
.