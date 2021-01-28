High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Thursday's Results
Boys Basketball
West Side 61, EC Central 39
WEST SIDE (15-20-15-11)
Quimari Peterson 4, Israel Hines 3, Paris Roberson 10, Chris Christmas 7, Tyquaune Macon 0, Nisaiah King 6, Jalen Washington 15, Billy Muldrew 8, Kelvin Hines 0, Parian Roberson 6, Bobby Sanders 0, M. McLaurin 0, K. McLaurin 2. Totals – 23 9-10 61.
EC CENTRAL (10-6-8-15)
Ross 11, Morgan 8, Andrews 6, Kincaid 4, French 9, Cooley 0, Wells 0, White 0, Cotton 1, Lipscomb 0. Totals – 16 5-11 39.
3-point field goals: West Side 6 (I. Hines 1, Paris Roberson 2, King 2, Washington); EC Central 2 (Morgan 2). Team fouls: West Side 11, EC Central 7. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Kouts 58, Hebron 25
KOUTS (20-9-17-12)
Lyndsey Kobza 13, Desiree Hall 7, Lauryn Koedyker 7, Ally Capouch 15, Taylor Moyer 1, Emma Garavalia 4, Olivia Miller 3, Macie Sanders 0, Emma Poitras 6, Cassidy Ryan 2. Totals — 25 6-14 58.
HEBRON (4-3-7-11)
Sidney Elijah 5, Olivia Pastrick 2, Stephanie Hano 4, Maddy Kirby 3, Halie Kincaid 4, Bella Bowgren 0, Gabby Wagoner 0, Maddy Heck 5, Grace Brown 2, Nicole Nilsen 0, Kylie Cole 0. Totals — 9 5-7 25.
3-point field goals: Kouts 2 (Capouch, Miller); Hebron 2 (Kirby, Heck). Rebounds: Moyer 6, Hall 6 (K); Elijah 12 (H). Assists: Kobza 4 (K); Kincaid 2 (H). Steals: Capouch 5 (K); Elijah 2 (H). Team fouls: Kouts 11, Hebron 8. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 15-6 (5-2 PCC), Hebron 5-10 (2-4).
Marquette 29, Culver Academies 24
CULVER ACADEMIES (6-5-2-11)
Totals – 10 4-14 24.
MARQUETTE (8-3-5-13)
Ana Blakely 7, Ryleigh Grott 9, Mary Kate Bobillo 0, Shena Fleming 6, Izabel Galindo 2, Xaria Biggerstaff 0, Ruth Bean 5, Addison Johnson 0, Ireland Riley 0. Totals – 11 5-12 29.
3-point field goals: Culver Academies 0; Marquette 2 (Blakely, Bean). Team fouls: Culver Academies 12, Marquette 17. Fouled out: None.
Gymnastics
Valparaiso 110.950, Hobart 102.000, Lowell, 74.200, Morgan Township 61.750.
AT VALPARAISO
VAULT – 1. Gabi Grisafi (V) 9.45, 2. Haylie Skripac (H) 9.10, 3. Holly Dreher (V) 9.050, 4. Aisha Arias (H) 9.00, 5. Kaitlyn Whitaker (MT) 8.70.
BARS – 1. Grisafi (V) 9.60, 2. Chloe Ochman (V) 8.75, 3. Arias (H) 8.65, 4. Sabrina Falk (V) 8.60, 5. Dreher (V) 8.55.
BEAM – 1. Grisafi (V) 9.60, 2. Dreher (V) 9.55, 3. Ochman (V) 9.50, 4. Arias (H) 9.35, 5. Mia Curran (V) 9.25.
FLOOR – 1. Grisafi (V) 9.70, 2. Dreher (V) 9.50, 3. Ochman (V) 9.050, 4. Arias (H) 8.90, 5. Curran (V) 8.80.
ALL-AROUND – 1. Grisafi (V) 38.350, 2. Dreher (V) 36.650, 3. Arias (H) 35.900, 4. Skripac (H) 34.350, 5. Whiatker (MT) 33.200.
Boys Swimming
Chesterton 122, Munster 63
AT CHESTERTON
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Chesterton (Alejandro Kincaid, Beckham Mountford, Connor Casbon, Carter Casbon) 1:35.78. 200 FREE – 1. Griffin Poulsen M) 1:45.14. 200 IM – 1. Kincaid (C) 1:55.98. 50 FREE – 1. Kenneth Reed (M) 21.79. DIVING – 1. Declan Taylor (M) 176.00. 100 FLY – 1. Connor Casbon (C) 50.73. 100 FREE – 1. Aidan Tharp (C) 48.64. 500 FREE – 1. Gabriel Eschbach (C) 4:41.05. 200 FREE RELAY – 1. Munster (Isaac Martin, Scott Robbins, Poulsen, Fenry Zhou) 1:29.29. 100 BACK – 1. Connor Casbon (C) 54.29. 100 BREAST – 1. Zhou (M) 59.95. 400 FREE RELAY – 1. Chesterton (Eschbach, Danny Vear, Kincaid, Lucas Piunti) 3:14.15.
Girls Swimming
Chesterton 135, Munster 51
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Chesterton (Mady Elliott, Alana Jardenil, Rachel Dildine, Veronika Ozimek) 1:50.70. 200 FREE – 1. Maisyn Klimczak (C) 1:58.24. 200 IM – 1. Lauren Unruh (C) 2:11.27. 50 FREE – 1. Ozimek (C) 24.94. DIVING – 1. Carson Kekelik (M) 180.45. 100 FLY – 1. Dildine (C) 58.99. 100 FREE – 1. Ozimek (C) 53.64. 500 FREE – 1. Klimczak (C) 5:14.37. 200 FREE RELAY – 1. Chesterton (Annmarie Easter, Sierra Jones, Unruh, Dildine) 1:41.87. 100 BACK – 1. Anna Wheele (C) 1:00.40. 100 BREAST – 1. Jardenil (C) 1:07.20. 400 FREE RELAY – 1. Chesterton (Klimczak, Sophia Gill, Jones, Wheele) 3:46.50.
Wednesday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Crown Point 66, Michigan City 48
MICHIGAN CITY (11-9-17-11)
Giovani Laurent 6, Tahari Watson 4, Jamie Hodges Jr. 19, Evan Bush 8, Omarian Hatch 6, Warren Sails 5. Totals — 18-47 7-11 48.
CROWN POINT (16-16-14-20)
Ty Smith 14, Drew Adzia 4, Darren Roach 9, David Brown 7, Jake Ootsman 12, Darrius Roach 11, J.J. Mullally 3. Totals —23-52 12-23 66.
3-point field goals: Michigan City 5 (Laurent 2, Hodges Jr., Hatch, Sails); Crown Point 8 (Smith 3, David Brown 2, Darren Roach, Darrius Roach, Mullally). Team fouls: Michigan City 18, Crown Point 13. Fouled out: Laurent, Bush (MC). Records: Crown Point 7-1 (2-1 DAC), Michigan City 9-3 (1-1).
Lake Station 85, Whiting 60
WHITING (7-19-21-13)
Tony Madrueno 15, Nolan Toth 8, Diandre Marshall 23, Luke Zorich 8, Dominic Harbin 4, Jed Huffman 2, Julius Torres 0. Totals – 23 7-7 60.
LAKE STATION (22-19-25-19)
Edward Fragoso 5, Baylor Sleziak 18, Willie Miller 15, Adam Eastland 9, Romeo Guerra 17, Aman Muhammad 8, Jordan Tidwell 7, Alvin Houston 3, Darryl Mosley 3. Totals – 34 8-15 85.
3-point field goals: Whiting 7 (Madrueno 3, Toth 2, Zorich 2); Lake Station 9 (Sleziak 4, Miller 3, Eastland, Houston). Rebounds: Whiting 14 (Marshall 8); Lake Station 43 (Fragoso 8, Guerra 8). Assists: Whiting 18 (Madrueno 4, Marshall 4, Harbin 4); Lake Station 26 (Miller 10). Steals: Whiting 6 (Madrueno 2, Marshall 2); Lake Station 10 (Fragoso 2, Sleziak 2, Miller 2, Muhammad 2). Team fouls: Lake Station 11. Fouled out: None.
Mishawaka 62, Marquette 56
MARQUETTE (12-23-9-12)
Brit Harris 23, Kaden Manna 3, Oz Brooks 0, Gary Lewis 1, Lukas Balling 16, Connor Bakota 0, Jason Kobe 13. Totals – 16 16-22 56.
MISHAWAKA (9-22-14-17)
Totals – 24 9-15 62.
3-point field goals: Marquette 8 (Brit 5, Kobe 3); Mishawaka 5. Team fouls: Marquette 14, Mishawaka 17. Fouled out: Manna (MQT). Records: Marquette 12-4.
Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll 78, Michigan City 64
BISHOP NOLL (26-14-24-14)
Courtney Blakely 29, Mariah Robinson 0, Brianna Gonzalez 0, Rose Fuentes 30, Kennedy Blakely 14, Isabelli Damacio 0, Lauren Drexler 3, Jalyssia Crawford 0, Danneli Campbell 2. Totals – 26 19-29 78.
MICHIGAN CITY (13-21-14-16)
Katelyn Halfacre 10, Mary Pat Kelly 6, Abby Barttlett 0, Te’Asia Mitchell 7, Ramirra Anderson 0, Ariana Lemons 4, Ashanti Sanders 2, Trinity Thompson 35. Totals – 23 13-19 64.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 7 (Fuentes 5, K. Blakely 2); Michigan City 5 (Halfacre 2, Kelly, Thompson 2. Rebounds: Bishop Noll 36 (K. Blakely 8). Assists: Bishop Noll 14 (Fuentes 5). Steals: Bishop Noll 14 (Fuentes 5). Team fouls: Bishop Noll 17, Michigan City 20. Fouled out: Halfacre (MC). Records: Bishop Noll 13-7.
Griffith 56, Washington Township 51 (2 OT)
GRIFFITH (6-9-7-16-9-9)
Cierra Pipkins 13, Marisa Esquivel 14, Ariel Esquivel 8, Julissa Hamm 11, Ella Rasberry 2, Jaecy Nelson 2, Peyton Willis 4, Kelsey Price 2, Nina Zielke 0, Sydney Todd 0. Totals – 18 20-31 56.
WASHINGTON TWP. (7-8-12-11-9-4)
Josie Whitcomb 2, Andie Graf 14, Addie Graf 12, Jocelyn Ewing 8, Mikaela Armstrong 13, Sarah Boby 2. Totals – 21 7-17 51.
3-point field goals: Griffith 0; Washington Twp. 2 (Andie Graf, Addie Graf). Team fouls: Griffith 17, Washington Twp. 21. Fouled out: Hamm (G); Armstrong (WT). Technical: Griffith assist. coach.
South Central 86, Westville 19
WESTVILLE (8-5-2-4)
Kayley Bowley 4, Katie Fagg 0, Grace Weston 6, Emi Hannon 2, Maddi Stark 0, Becca Benefield 5, Ashley Hannon 0, Addison Sonaty 0, Loreli Mallon 2. Totals – 6 5-11 19.
SOUTH CENTRAL (24-16-20-26)
Delanie Gale 12, Elle Kimmel 11, Lauren Bowmar 5, Falyn Anthony 4, Abigail Tomblin 19, Sadie Marks 2, Hope Welsh 5, Lillian Tolmen 7, Olivia Marks 15, Leila Hoover 0, Kate Welsh 6. Totals – 32 12-18 86.
3-point field goals: Westville 2 (Bowley, Weston); South Central 10 (Gale 2, Kimmel 3, Tomblin, H. Welsh, Tolmen, O. Marks, K. Welsh). Team fouls: Westville 12, South Central 12. Fouled out: None.