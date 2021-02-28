 Skip to main content
High school results
Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Boys basketball

Hobart 56, Lake Station 54

HOBART (12-14-20-10)

LAKE STATION (4-13-13-24)

Baylor Sleziak 3, Willie Miller 17, Adam Eastland 0, Romeo Guerra 15, Aman Muhammad 4, Jordan Tidwell 9, Alvin Houston 3, Vince Yzaguirre 3. Totals — 19 8-10 54.

3-point field goals: Lake Station 8 (Sleziak 1, Miller 2, Guerra 3, Houston 1, Yzaguirre 1). Team fouls:Lake Station 12.

 

