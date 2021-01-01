High school results

Wednesday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Merrillville 61, Andrean 56
MERRILLVILLE (16-6-20-12-7)
Ajanen Dixon 15, Dylan Coty 13, Juwan Bandy 13, Dorian Harris 10, Reece Echarry 6, Erik Chavez 2, Marcus Hardy 2. Totals 23 9-24 61.
ANDREAN (11-18-7-18-2)
Nicky Flesher 20, Ben Jones 18, Deshon Burnett 8, Jacob Anderson 6, Patrick Moynihan 4. Totals 17 22-26
3-point field goals: Merrillville 3 (Harris 2, Bandy 1), Andrean 2 (Flesher 1, Burnett 1). Team fouls: Merrillville 18, Andrean 17. Technical fouls: None. Fouled out: None.
Hebron Hawk Classic
Championship
Marquette 63, Hebron 40
MARQUETTE (14-12-22-15)
Brit Harris 16, Kaden Manna 16, Oz Brooks 0, Cam Best 0, Gary Lewis 6, Lukas Balling 3, Sam Johnson 0, Connor Bakota 0, Brandon Welch 8, Jason Kobe 12, Lee Kellom 2. Totals – 28 3-9 63.
HEBRON (9-10-10-11)
Reece Marrs 13, Drew Grennes 6, Griffin Moore 13, Logan Zacarias 2, Matt Clark 4, Jackson Peeler 0, Skylar Martin 2, Tahseen Syed 0, Trever Roy 0, Hildebrandt 0, Riley Blank 0. Totals – 15 5-5 40.
3-point field goals: Marquette 4 (Harris 2, Welch 2); Hebron 5 (Marrs 3, Grennes 2). Team fouls: Marquette 13, Hebron 12. Fouled out: Zacarias (H). Records: Marquette 7-3.
(Consolation)
Lake Station 66, Tri-County 50
TRI-COUNTY (10-16-16-8)
LAKE STATION (25-13-6-22)
Edward Fragoso 1, Baylor Sleziak 6, Willie Miller 20, Adam Eastland 0, Romeo Guerra 25, Maurion Turks 2, Aman Muhammad 2, Jordan Tidwell 10, Alvin Houston 0, Darryl Mosley 0. Totals – 26 7-12 66.
3-point field goals: Lake Station 7 (Sleziak 2, Miller 4, Guerra). Rebounds: Lake Station 29 (Miller 9, Guerra 8). Assists: Lake Station 18 (Miller 7). Steals: Lake Station 11 (Guerra 5). Team fouls: Lake Station 18. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Lake Central Tournament
(Championship)
Mishawaka Marian 58, Lake Central 40
MISHAWAKA MARIAN (18-20-11-9)
Meghan McCormick 0, Kendall Bethel 3, MaKaya Porter 22, Nevaeh Foster 14, McKenzie Hudgen 12, Shayla Alexander 2, Payton Rangel 5, Teagen Montague 0, Hannah Burch 0. Totals – 22 8-13 58.
LAKE CENTRAL (10-9-10-11)
Tiana Morales 11, Jen Tomasic 7, Amanda Blevins 0, Essence Johnson 3, Aniyah Bishop 12, Anesiah Gail 0, Riley Milausnic 2, Kaelyn Zajeski 5, Nadia Clayton 0, Maddie Maracich 0, Kylie Blevins 0. Totals – 13 9-16 40.
3-point field goals: Mishawaka Marian 6 (Foster 3, Bethel, Hudgen, Rangel); Lake Central 5 (Morales 3, Bishop, Johnson). Team fouls: Mishawaka Marian 16, Lake Central 13. Fouled out: None.
(Third place game)
McCutcheon 57, Portage 51
MCCUTCHEON (17-16-7-17)
Shelby Carrico 3, Caitlyn Miller 4, Teresa Maggio 16, Daylynn Thornton 22, Marya Farrell 7, Haleigh Butler 0, Sammy Wood 2, Heather Johnson 3, Jessi Chase 0. Totals – 20 13-23 57.
PORTAGE (9-12-12-18)
Joanie Warmick 3, Gabby Shields 3, Ava Melendez 6, Izzy Shields 5, Anjelicia Del Valle 2, Regan Claussen 2, Daimond Howell 10, Jordan Barnes 17, Jaedyn Lowe 3. Totals – 16 12-19 51.
3-point field goals: McCutcheon 4 (Thornton 2, Carrico, Farrell); Portage 7 (Howell 2, Barnes, I. Shields, G. Shields, Warmick, Melendez). Team fouls: McCutcheon 16, Portage 20 Fouled out: Lowe, Warmick (P).
(Fifth place game)
LaPorte 37, Munster 35
LAPORTE (17-2-10-8)
Alanitiaza Biggers 9, Aydin Shreves 0, Natalie Thiem 2, Miya Simmons 8, Hannah Hartsburg 0, Ryin Ott 10, Isabella Schreeg 0, Lauren Pollock 8. Totals – 15 4-6 37.
MUNSTER (2-11-6-16)
Holly Kaim 2, Trinity Hogge 5, Sarah Lenaburg 0, Char Loernz 6, Grace Clark 2, Aleena Mongerie 15, Nikki Sullivan 5. Totals – 14 4-8 35.
3-point field goals: LaPorte 3 (Simmons 2, Biggers); Munster 3 (Sullivan, Loernz, Hogge). Team fouls: LaPorte 13, Munster 15. Fouled out: Ott (LP).