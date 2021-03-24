High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Wednesday's Results
Boys Soccer
Marian Catholic 1, Joliet Catholic 1 (OT)
AT MARIAN CATHOLIC
MARIAN – Rasean Boyd 1 goal; Robert Kain 1 assist; Parker Knueppel 5 saves.
RECORDS – Marian Catholic 2-1-2 (0-0-1 ESCC).
TF United 4, Richards 1
AT TF NORTH
TF UNITED — Eric Melgoza 1goal; Luis Alvarado 1 goal; Christian Luna 1 goal; Pablo Guerra 1 goal, 1 assist; Sebastian Montesino 4 saves.
RECORD — TF United 3-0-2.
Softball
Illiana Christian 12, South Central 6
WP — Jenna O’Brien. Leading hitters – Illiana Christian — O’Brien (3-3, 2 RBI), Maya Wondaal (3-4, 2 RBI).
