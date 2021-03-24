 Skip to main content
High school results
agate urgent

High school results

Soccer stock

Soccer

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Wednesday's Results

Boys Soccer

Marian Catholic 1, Joliet Catholic 1 (OT)

AT MARIAN CATHOLIC

MARIAN – Rasean Boyd 1 goal; Robert Kain 1 assist; Parker Knueppel 5 saves.

RECORDS – Marian Catholic 2-1-2 (0-0-1 ESCC).

TF United 4, Richards 1

AT TF NORTH

TF UNITED — Eric Melgoza 1goal; Luis Alvarado 1 goal; Christian Luna 1 goal; Pablo Guerra 1 goal, 1 assist; Sebastian Montesino 4 saves.

RECORD — TF United 3-0-2.

Softball

Illiana Christian 12, South Central 6

WP — Jenna O’Brien. Leading hitters – Illiana Christian — O’Brien (3-3, 2 RBI), Maya Wondaal (3-4, 2 RBI).

