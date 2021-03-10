High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Wednesday's Results
Badminton
TF South 15, Argo 0
AT TF SOUTH
RECORD — TF South 14-0.
Girls Basketball
ESCC Tournament
First Round
Marian Catholic 45, Nazareth 36
NAZARETH (10-8-9-9)
Totals – 10 13-18 36.
MARIAN CATHOLIC (16-10-11-8)
Cutrara 6, Hill 15, Alexander 7, Okonkwo 4, Kleszynski 13, Davis 0, Dee 0, Segarra 0. Totals – 16 8-16 45.
3-point field goals: Nazareth 3; Marian 5 (Kleszynski 3, Hill 2). Team fouls: Nazareth 12, Marian 14. Records: Marian Catholic 15-4. JV score: Marian Catholic, 55-37.
Boys Soccer
Stagg 5, Marian Catholic 2
AT MARIAN CATHOLIC
MARIAN CATHOLIC – Jalen Williams 1 goal, 1 assist; Julien Serrano 1 goal; Parker Knueppel 8 saves.
RECORD – Marian Catholic 0-1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.