High school results

Friday's Results
Boys Basketball
Crispus Attucks 63, Merrillville 51
CRISPUS ATTUCKS (10-18-14-21)
Donavan Scott 9, James Smith 17, Isaiah Stafford 24, Jaylen Carson 4, Jalen Hooks 5, Kevin Mimms 0, Willie Mays 4. Totals — 23 13-20 63.
MERRILLVILLE (14-6-11-20)
Marcus Hardy 10, Dylan Coty 14, Dorian Harris 8, Juwan Bandy 8, Ajanen Dixon 0, Angel Nelson 7, Erik Chavez 0, Isaiah Akinyele 4. Totals — 18 12-19 51.
3-point field goals: Crispus Attucks 4 (Stafford 2, Smith 1, Scott 1), Merrillville 3( Harris 2, Coty 1). Team fouls: Merrillville 23, Crispus Attucks 19. Fouled out: Hardy, Coty (H). Technical fouls: Hooks (CA).
Illiana Christian 59, Boone Grove 42
BOONE GROVE (21-9-3-9)
Trey Steinhilber 13, Mason Bills 6, Nate Krause 3, Zack Lomalie 10, Kyle Casbon 3, Connor Melchi 1, Jarrod Benkovich 2, Jorge Dominguez 0, A. Murray 2, Daekwon Coleman 2. Totals – 15 9-17 42.
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (12-10-20-17)
Tyler Barker 8, Zeke Van Essen 0, Leighton Foster 8, Ashton Podlin 0, Logan Van Essen 27, Wes Beauvais 8, Adam Gibson 2, Cody DeJong 6, Justin VanDrunen 0, Ian VanBeek 0. Totals – 22 9-11 59.
3-point field goals: Boone Grove 3 (Steinhilber 3, Bills); Illiana Christian 6 (Barker, Foster 2, Logan VanEssen, Beauvais 2). Team fouls: Boone Grove 15, Illiana Christian 16. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll 60, Lake Station 48
LAKE STATION (8-12-12-16)
Taylor Austin 8, Nasiya Gause 8, Jackie Smith 0, Kayla Wilkerson 10, Tianna Pritchett 0, Darne Toney 0, Para McIntosh 0, Makayla Chabes 1, Laila Rogers 21. Totals – 18 7-15 48.
BISHOP NOLL (14-18-13-15)
Courtney Blakely 32, Brianna Gonzalez 8, Kennedy Blakely 0, Isabelli Damacio 9, Lauren Drexler 2, Jalyssia Crawford 2, Danneli Campbell 7. Totals – 24 7-16 60.
3-point field goals: Lake Station 5 (Austin, Gause, Wilkerson 3); Bishop Noll 5 (Blakely 5). Team fouls: Lake Station 16, Bishop Noll 14. Fouled out: None.
Chesterton 50, Valparaiso 36
VALPARAISO (4-16-13-3)
Kristin Bukata 6, Amelia Benjamin 12, Bolanle Ayangade 7, Kiana Oelling 5, Emma Gerdt 2, Becca Gerdt 3, Norah Flynn 0, Hannah Fields 1. Totals — 10 12-18 36.
CHESTERTON (10-14-16-10)
Kristina Kokof 2, Ciara Bonner 9, Sophia Raffin 0, Nalani Malackowski 7, Carley Balas 8, Emma Pape 9, Emma Schmidt 7, Katelynn Carr 5, Liz Pokorney 3. Totals — 18 8-10 50.
3-point field goals: Valparaiso 4 (Benjamin 2, Bukata, Oelling); Chesterton 6 (Bonner 3, Malackowski, Pape, Carr). Fouls — Valparaiso 14, Chesterton 14. Fouled Out: None. Records: Valparaiso 4-2 (0-2 Duneland Athletic Conference). Chesterton 8-1 (3-1).
Morton 64, 21st Century 19
21st CENTURY (5-2-4-8)
MORTON (16-13-20-15)
.
Thursday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Highland 78, Whiting 51
WHITING (8-14-11-18)
Nolan Toth 12, Diandre Marshall 22, Luke Zorich 9, Nick Davenport 0, Dominic Harbin 3, Jed Huffman 5, Adonis Roberts 0. Totals – 19 2-6 51.
HIGHLAND (21-19-17-21)
Kyle Dempsey 6, Brayden Chappell 4, Aerik Tanis 0, Kyren Abbott 3, Matt Gonzales 17, Will Vanator 4, Nick Steele 18, Mo Issa 5, Michael Perry 6, Camden Scheidt 13, Solomon Alnimri 2. Totals – 31 8-12 78.
3-point field goals: Whiting 11 (Toth 4, Zorich 3, Marshall 2, Harbin, Huffman); Highland 8 (Gonzales 5, Steele 3). Rebounds: Whiting 21 (Marshall 9); Highland 41 (Perry 9). Assists: Whiting 13 (Toth 7); Highland 23 (Perry 6). Steals: Whiting 7 (Roberts 3); Highland 22 (Perry 6). Team fouls: Highland 15. Fouled out: None for Highland.
Lake Central 47, Hanover Central 34
HANOVER CENTRAL (5-8-12-9)
Rucinski 0, Belke 3, Glidewell 9, Holden 0, Castner 8, Hernandez 5, Babusiak 9, Kuzma 0. Totals – 11 9-16 34.
LAKE CENTRAL (10-12-15-10)
Yekich 11, Knopf 13, Nichols 4, Clayton 3, Escobedo 4, Mahoney 2, Oakley 10. Totals – 18 9-16 47.
3-point field goals: Hanover Central 3 (Glidewell, Castner 2); Lake Central 2 (Knopf, Yekich). Rebounds: Hanover Central 16 (Babusiak 5); Lake Central 21 (Oakley 6). Team fouls: Hanover Central 16, Lake Central 15. Fouled out: Babusiak (HC).
Girls Basketball
Kankakee Valley 57, Morgan Township 54 (2 OT)
MORGAN TWP. (12-4-15-13-2-8)
KANKAKEE VALLEY (12-5-16-11-2-11)
Taylor Schoonveld 8, Lilly Toppen 8, Colby Sizemore 3, Courtney Fox 1, Abby Grandchamp 2, Amie Ramus 3, Kate Thomas 18, Laynie Capellari 4, Genna Hayes 4, Juliet Starr 6. Totals – 16 21-29 57.
3-point field goals: Kankakee Valley 4 (Toppen, Ramus, Thomas, Starr). Rebounds: Kankakee Valley 28 (Schoonveld 12). Assists: Kankakee Valley 10 (Fox 4). Steals: Kankakee Valley 10 (Fox 3). Team fouls: Kankakee Valley 16. Fouled out: None for Kankakee Valley
Girls Swimming
Kankakee Valley 121, Portage 60
AT KANKAKEE VALLEY
(KV results only, times n/a)
200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Kankakee Valley (Brianna Castle, Isabelle Eeningenburg, Kirstin West, Gabrielle Oliver). 200 FREE — 1. Oliver. 200 IM — 1. West. DIVING — 1. Jayla Barrera. 100 FREE — 1. Grace Edwards. 200 FREE RELAY — 1. Kankakee Valley (Kaitlyn Santaguida, Allie Rushmore, Rylee Swafford, Oliver).
