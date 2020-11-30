 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school results
agate urgent

High school results

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Monday's Results

Wrestling

Gavit 37, Highland 21

AT HIGHLAND

152 -- Hunter Sopkowski (H) d. Jacob Hiedenrieter, 4-3. 160 -- Chris Gil (G) p. Storm Foreman, 4:04. 170 -- Jesse Herrera (H) p. Odin Sanders, 3:03. 182 -- Anthony Gutekunst (H), won by forfeit. 195 -- Jacob Stepek (G) maj. dec. Joshua Hubbard, 10-2. 220 -- Hayden Lewter (G), won by forfeit. 285 -- Edgar Decker (G) p. Adam Efe, 0:41. 106 -- Tillman Sanders (G), won by forfeit. 113 -- Double forfeit. 120 -- Double forfeit. 126 -- Double forfeit. 132 -- Jack Nelson (H), own by forfeit. 138 -- Q. STEWART (G) d. Leah Bishop, 5-1. 145 -- Will Earls (G) p. Julian Gray, 1:57.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Zach Vode, Hobart battle to the end
Sports

Zach Vode, Hobart battle to the end

  • Updated

“In my head, I told myself I had to do something,” said Vode, whose only other reception went for no gain. “I didn’t want to go out like a chump. I wanted to go out like a man.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Hobart's historical run; soccer, volleyball players of the year announced

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts