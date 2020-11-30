High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Monday's Results
Wrestling
Gavit 37, Highland 21
AT HIGHLAND
152 -- Hunter Sopkowski (H) d. Jacob Hiedenrieter, 4-3. 160 -- Chris Gil (G) p. Storm Foreman, 4:04. 170 -- Jesse Herrera (H) p. Odin Sanders, 3:03. 182 -- Anthony Gutekunst (H), won by forfeit. 195 -- Jacob Stepek (G) maj. dec. Joshua Hubbard, 10-2. 220 -- Hayden Lewter (G), won by forfeit. 285 -- Edgar Decker (G) p. Adam Efe, 0:41. 106 -- Tillman Sanders (G), won by forfeit. 113 -- Double forfeit. 120 -- Double forfeit. 126 -- Double forfeit. 132 -- Jack Nelson (H), own by forfeit. 138 -- Q. STEWART (G) d. Leah Bishop, 5-1. 145 -- Will Earls (G) p. Julian Gray, 1:57.
