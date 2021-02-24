High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Wednesday's Results
Badminton
TF South 15, Revis 0
RECORDS — TF South 7-0.
Boys Basketball
Andrean 65, West Side 64
WEST SIDE (12-19-15-18)
Israel Hines 6, Chrishawn Christmas 10, Jalen Washington 20, Billy Muldrew 2, Parion Roberson 16, Paris Roberson 5, Nisiah King 3, Joshua Hardy 0. Totals — 23 11-14 64.
ANDREAN (13-18-16-18)
Robby Ballentine 9, Nicky Flesher 27, Gabe Gillespie 10, Ben Jones 11, Deshon Burnett 4, Patrick Moynihan 4, Jacob Anderson 0, Anthony Reynolds 0. Totals — 22 16-20 65.
3-point field goals: West Side 5 (Washington 2, Parion Roberson 2, King); Andrean 5 (Ballentine 2, Flesher 2, Jones). Team fouls: West Side 15, Andrean 13. Fouled out: None. Records: West Side 16-4, Andrean 12-5.
Gary Lighthouse 87, EC Central 76
GARY LIGHTHOUSE (18-18-26-25)
Harris 0, Bryant 2, Stewart 19, Kelly 28, Mays 22, Philon 2, Hathaway 3, Winder 11. Totals – 29 21-28 87.
EC CENTRAL (17-19-21-19)
Ross 17, Morgan 14, Andrews 18, Kincaid 4, French 17, Cotton 0, White 2, Cooley 0, Bradley 4, Tucker 0, Wells 0. Totals – 28 14-16 76.
3-point field goals: Gary Lighthouse 8 (Kelly 3, Mays 5); EC Central 6 (Ross 3, Morgan 2, French). Team fouls: Gary Lighthouse 15, EC Central 17. Fouled out: None.
Boys Bowling
Lemont 1626, TF North 1350
(Virtual Match)
TF NORTH AT STRIKE N SPARE II
LEMONT AT CASTAWAYS BOWL
TF NORTH – David Holmes 140-109, Leeandis Jones 133-142, Ulises Espino 143-166, Jaylen Edwards 137-124, Kier Stallworth 114-135.
TF South 1908, Reavis 1803
AT LYNWOOD LANES
TF SOUTH – Mike Chancey 248.
RECORDS – TF South 4-0.
Tuesday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Crown Point 78, Morton 40
MORTON (12-15-6-7)
Amare Brokemond 6, Jalen Tinoco 3, Keith Miller 2, K. Mingo 4, Amari Northcutt 7, Miguel Burns 7, Nate King 2, Jermaine Coney 0, Joe Calvillo 0, Mar’Quis Brumfield 2, Ladaion Barnes 6, Luis Diaz 0, Edward Tinoco 1. Totals – 14 8-13 40.
CROWN POINT (21-27-12-18)
Lucas Underwood 0, Elliot Swan 0, Ty Smith 12, Drew Adzia 12, AJ Lux 7, Terence Echols 0, Darrius Roach 11, Darren Roach 4, Matt Zdanowicz 5, David Brown 10, Keaton Buuck 3, Felix Meeks 2, Jake Oostman 12. Totals – 33 3-10 78.
3-point field goals: Morton 4 (J. Tinoco, Northcutt, Barnes 2); Crown Point 9 (Smith 2, Adzia 4, Lux, Zdanowicz, Brown). Rebounds: Morton 22 (Barnes 5); Crown Point 33 (Brown 6, Oostman 6). Assists: Morton 5 (Burns 3); Crown Point 17 (Smith 8). Steals: Morton 3; Crown Point 9 (Zdanowicz 2). Team fouls: Morton 15, Crown Point 15. Fouled out: Darrius Roach (CP).
Kankakee Valley 57, Hobart 36
KANKAKEE VALLEY (8-12-27-10)
Nick Mikash 20, Eli Carden 14, Hayden Dase 8.
HOBART (6-5-9-16)
JV Score: Kankakee Valley, 72-46.
Kouts 78, River Forest 49
KOUTS (28-19-17-14)
Parker Kneifel 8, Hunter Kneifel 9, Cooper Schoon 6, Cole Wireman 29, Cale Wireman 17, Matt Baker 2, Noah Young 3, Joe Vick 2, Connor Croff 2, Jeremy Ryan 0. Totals — 30 13-18 78.
RIVER FOREST (8-12-14-15)
Dennis Hurn 4, Kered Torres 15, Tony Franco 0, Savon Harding 4, Kobe Galligan 5, Curtis Hosea 5, Cardin Sanders 6, Kethan Bradford 0, Kyron Matthews 5, Travis Randolph 0, Joey Ondo 3, Saul Montes 2, Keystin Gunter 0. Totals — 19 7-14 49.
3-point field goals:Kouts 5 (P. Kneifel 2, H. Kneifel, Cole Wireman, Young); River Forest 4 (Torres 3, Galligan). Rebouds: Schoon 8, P. Kneifel 8 (K); Sanders 11 (RF). Assists: Cale Wireman 5 (K); Hurn 2, Harding 2 (RF). Steals: Cole Wireman 4, Cale Wireman 4 (K). Team fouls: Kouts 11, River Forest 19. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 22-2, River Forest 6-11. JV Score: Kouts, 51-50.
Lake Central 73, Marquette 52
MARQUETTE (15-3-20-14)
Brit Harris 9, Kaden Manna 7, Oz Brooks 0, Cam Best 0, Gary Lewis 14, Lukas Balling 11, Sam Johnson 0, Connor Bakota 4, Brandon Welch 0, Jason Kobe 7, Cam Meade 0, Adam Tarnow 0. Totals – 15 16-21 52.
LAKE CENTRAL (18-15-15-25)
Yekich 2, Zezovski 3, Knopf 0, Ross 25, Nichols 4, Mileusnic 3, Clayton 14, Escobedo 2, Mahoney 9, Oakley 11, Beatty 0, Spain 0, Milausnic 0. Totals – 29 9-17 73.
3-point field goals: Marquette 6 (Lewis 4, Balling 2); Lake Central 6 (Zezovski, Ross 3, Clayton 2). Team fouls: Marquette 13, Lake Central 14. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 14-8.
Marian Catholic 48, Joliet Catholic 32
JOLIET CATHOLIC (6-16-5-5)
Totals – 10 5-9 32.
MARIAN CATHOLIC (12-11-14-11)
Quentin Jones 8, Tre Davis 2, Jeremiah Smith 4, Tom Klupchak 6, Jeremiah Jones 20, Cameron Bracey 2, Joshua Lawson 0, Jalen Sledge 0, James Bullock 2, Eddie Barrett 2, Aaron Wells 0, Vincent Payne 2. Totals – 21 4-11 48.
3-point field goals: Joliet Catholic 7; Marian 2 (Klupchak, J. Jones). Team fouls: Joliet Catholic 10, Marian 9. Fouled out: None. Records: Marian Catholic 4-3 (4-1 ESCC), Joliet Catholic (0-5).
Munster 61, Andrean 47
MUNSTER (10-20-11-20)
Bryce Schaum 11, Luka Balac 28, Dane Hamilton 4, Jeremiah Lovett 7, Clayton Bubash 8, Keith Kaszycki 3, David Cundiff 0. Totals—25-44 6-8 61.
ANDREAN (15-6-11-15)
Nick Flesher 12, Robby Ballentine 6, Gabe Gillespie 13, Deshon Burnett 13, Ben Jones 3, Anthony Reynolds 0, Jacob Anderson 0, Patrick Moynihan 0. Totals—18-42 6-8 47.
3-point field goals: Munster 5 (Balac 4, Burnett 1); Andrean 5 (Ballentine 2, Flesher 2, Burnett 1). Team fouls: Munster 11, Andrean 13. Fouled out: Gillespie. Records: Munster 15-5, Andrean 12-5.
Portage 68, Lake Station 50
LAKE STATION (6-13-13-18)
Baylor Sleziak 4, Willie Miller 16, Adam Eastland 0, Romeo Guerra 11, Aman Muhammad 2, Jordan Tidwell 17, Edward Fragoso 0. Totals – 19 12-19 50.
PORTAGE (14-20-16-18)
3-point field goals: Lake Station 0-11. Rebounds: Lake Station 28 (Guerra 7). Assists: Lake Station 6 (Miller 2). Steals: Lake Station 6 (Guerra 2, Tidwell 2). Team fouls: Lake Station 13. Fouled out: None.