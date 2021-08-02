High school results

Girls Golf
LaPorte County Tournament
AT MUNICIPAL
(Par 60)
LAPORTE 296, NEW PRAIRIE 345, MICHIGAN CITY 359, MARQUETTE 415, SOUTH CENTRAL 427
Medalist — Taylor Skibinski (Michigan City) 67.
LAPORTE – Jayme Noll 71, Kamryn Kubik 71, Molly Menne 74, Lauren Miskowicz 80.
MICHIGAN CITY – Taylor Skibinski 67, Caroline Kearney 86, Violet Murphy 101, Krystani Quinn 105.
MARQUETTE – Camrynn Newenhouse 98, Laura Kearney 99, Lexi Barr 108, Madison Najar 110.
SOUTH CENTRAL – Camryn Young 105, Vanessa DeWitt 106, Emily Newburn 108, Lillian Tolmen 108.
