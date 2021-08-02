 Skip to main content
High school results
High school results

Girls Golf

LaPorte County Tournament

AT MUNICIPAL

(Par 60)

LAPORTE 296, NEW PRAIRIE 345, MICHIGAN CITY 359, MARQUETTE 415, SOUTH CENTRAL 427

Medalist — Taylor Skibinski (Michigan City) 67.

LAPORTE – Jayme Noll 71, Kamryn Kubik 71, Molly Menne 74, Lauren Miskowicz 80.

MICHIGAN CITY – Taylor Skibinski 67, Caroline Kearney 86, Violet Murphy 101, Krystani Quinn 105.

MARQUETTE – Camrynn Newenhouse 98, Laura Kearney 99, Lexi Barr 108, Madison Najar 110.

SOUTH CENTRAL – Camryn Young 105, Vanessa DeWitt 106, Emily Newburn 108, Lillian Tolmen 108.

