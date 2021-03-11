 Skip to main content
High school results
Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Thursday's Results

Boys Bowling

TF South 2058, Richards 2033, Shepard 2031, Eisenhower 1769

AT CENTENNIAL LANES

TF South — Ethan Modjeski 260, Mike Chancey 255.

RECORD — TF South 12-0.

