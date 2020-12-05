High school results

Saturday's Results
Boys basketball
Kouts 85 Kankakee Valley 43
KANKAKEE VALLEY (12-8-14-9)
Camden Webster 5, Elijah Carden 19, Hayden Dase 7, Matt Caldwell 5, Riley Jordan 3, Colton Pribyl 0, Jeb Boissy 0, Luke Andree 4. Totals 17 6-10 43.
KOUTS (21-21-22-21)
Parker Kneifel 9, Hunter Kneifel 10, Cooper Schoon 4, Cole Wireman 35, Cale Wireman 20, Matt Baker 2, Noah Young 2, Joe Vick 3, Connor Croff 0, Jeremy Ryan 0. Totals 33 14-18 85.
3-pointers: Webster, Caldwell, Jordan (KV); Cale Wireman 3, Vick, H.Kneifel (K). Rebounds: Dase 5 (KV); H.Kneifel 11 (K). Assists: Caldwell 5 (KV); Cole Wireman 5 (K). Steals: Carden 2, Caldwell 2 (KV); Cole Wireman 5 (K). Total Fouls: Kankakee Valley 19, Kouts 14. Fouled Out: none. JV Score: Kouts 55-49. Records: Kouts 4-0, Kankakee Valley 0-2.
New Prairie 79, LaPorte 58
LAPORTE
Ethan Osowski 15, Zach Bragg 13.
South Bend St. Joseph 91, Marquette 82
SB ST. JOSEPH (20-27-18-26)
Totals — 33 18-24 91.
MARQUETTE (17-22-16-27)
Harris 22, Manna 15, Brooks 2, Lewis 18, Balling 8, Dakota 0, Welch 0, Kobe 17, Kellom 0. Totals — 27 11-18 82.
3-point field goals: SBSJ 7 (Hatkevich 3, Konieczny 3, Futa 1); Marquette 17 (Harris 4, Manna 2, Lewis 4, Balling 2, Kobe 5). Team fouls: SBSJ 17, Marquette 18. Fouled out: Kobe (M).
Girls basketball
Kouts 44, Hanover Central 33
KOUTS (16-4-10-14)
Lyndsey Kobza 8, Emma Garavalia 5, Lauryn Koedyker 6, Ally Capouch 23, Taylor Moyer 0, Des Hall 2, Macie Sanders 0. Totals 12 16-24 44.
HANOVER CENTRAL (10-11-6-6)
Julia Blue 9, Gabby Comia 3, Skylar Ferry 1, Star Sanchez 0, Nevaeh Govert 13, Hailey Vanderhye 2, Briana Bollinger 2, Maria Davenport 2, Alexis Yuhasz 0, Emmi Doty 1. Totals 13 6-15 33.
3-pointers: Kouts 4 (Capouch 4); Hanover 1 (Govert). Team Fouls: Kouts 17, Hanover 21. Fouled Out: Blue, Govert (HC). JV Score: Hanover 37 Kouts 35. Records: Kouts 4-2, Hanover 4-3.
Morgan Township 66, Oregon-Davis 60, OT
MORGAN TOWNSHIP
Emma O'Brien 13, Grace Good 4, Shelby Whitaker 10, Sydney Good 29, Kassie Stanko 4, Peyton Honchar 4, Victoria Detraz 2.
Rebound leaders: O’Brien 7, G. Good 7, Whitaker 7 (MT). Assist leader: O'Brien 10 (MT). Steals leader: O'Brien 7 (MT).
South Bend Adams 52, Marquette 33
SB ADAMS (6-21-15-10)
Totals — 21 7-11 52.
MARQUETTE (8-3-9-13)
Ana Blakely 6, Ryleigh Grott 11, Mary Kate Bobillo 1, Shena Fleming 11, Izabel Galindo 1, Ruth Bean 2, Ireland Riley 0, Sade Hernandez 0. Totals — 11 10-21 33.
3-point baskets: SB Adams 3 (Shelton 3); MARQ 1 (Fleming 1). Team fouls: SB Adams 16, Marquette 11. Fouled out: Fleming (M). Records: South Bend Adams 3-6; Marquette 0-1.
Winamac 48, Westville 23
WINAMAC (16-9-10-13)
Aubrey Gearhart 7, Kingsley Kroft 12, Maggie Smith 13, Ella Gearhart 4, Kava Campbell 7, Olivia Link 2, Rausch 3.
WESTVILLE (4-11-3-5)
Kayley Bowley 3, Grace Weston 6, Maddie Stark 4, Becca Benefield 3, Ashley Sonaty 3, Ashley Hannon 3, Loreli Mallon 1.
3-point field goals: Winamac 5 (Kroft 4, Smith 1, Campbell 2); Westville1 (Bowley 1). Team Fouls: Winamac 10, Westville 12. Records: Westville 3-1.
Wrestling
Highland 33, Lake Station 30
120: Salvador Delreal (LS) over (HIGH) (For.) 126: Double Forfeit 132: Jack Nelson (HIGH) over (LS) (For.) 138: Mericio Chavez (LS) over Leah Bishop (HIGH) (Fall 1:27) 145: Julian Gray (HIGH) over Joe Williams (LS) (TB-1 4-2) 152: Roosevelt Armes (LS) over Hunter Sopkowski (HIGH) (Fall 1:12) 160: John Kreis (HIGH) over (LS) (For.) 170: Jesse Herrera (HIGH) over (LS) (For.) 182: Anthony Gutekunst (HIGH) over (LS) (For.) 195: Joshua Hubbard (HIGH) over (LS) (For.) 220: Double Forfeit 285: roberto delreal (LS) over Adam Efe (HIGH) (Fall 4:29) 106: Double Forfeit 113: alex vega (LS) over (HIGH) (For.).
Highland 45, Providence Cristo Rey 12
126: Delin Jones (PCR) over (HIGH) (For.) 132: Jack Nelson (HIGH) over Jackson Illingworth (PCR) (Dec 0-0) 138: Leah Bishop (HIGH) over Elosmo Montelongo (PCR) (Fall 1:20) 145: Julian Gray (HIGH) over Jessica Solis (PCR) (Fall 0:43) 152: Hunter Sopkowski (HIGH) over (PCR) (For.) 160: John Kreis (HIGH) over (PCR) (For.) 170: Jesse Herrera (HIGH) over Angel Montelongo (PCR) (Fall 3:16) 182: Anthony Gutekunst (HIGH) over (PCR) (For.) 195: Joshua Hubbard (HIGH) over issac montes (PCR) (Fall 0:27) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Eldrich Flores (PCR) over Adam Efe (HIGH) (Fall 0:00) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Double Forfeit.
River Forest Triple Duals
Hobart 66, Calumet 12
Hobart 38, River Forest 33
195: Kaleb Paceley (RIVR) over Jeff Fay (HOBR) (Fall 2:20) 220: Ethyn Silver (RIVR) over Aiden Olague (HOBR) (Fall 4:28) 285: Nathan Paceley (RIVR) over Justin Sawyer (HOBR) (Dec 10-7) 106: Jeffrey Bailey (RIVR) over Kaden Miller (HOBR) (Fall 0:40) 113: Trevor Schammert (HOBR) over Aiden Scheidt (RIVR) (Fall 0:25) 120: Jaden Skimehorn (HOBR) over Jonathan Schultz (RIVR) (TF 16-1 5:00) 126: Donovan Ruiz (HOBR) over Alexander Hogan (RIVR) (Dec 6-4) 132: Cristain Padilla (HOBR) over Alejandro Ramirez (RIVR) (MD 19-6) 138: Dylan Nugent (RIVR) over Trevor Triana (HOBR) (Fall 3:03) 145: Conner Johnson (HOBR) over Edwin Galan (RIVR) (TF 15-0 4:00) 152: Gavin Miller (HOBR) over Jose Alvarez (RIVR) (Dec 14-8) 160: Alan Turich (HOBR) over Ashton Bailey (RIVR) (Fall 0:53) 170: Deon Hurn (RIVR) over Jake Sparks (HOBR) (Fall 1:15) 182: Jake Simpson (HOBR) over Jorge Almaraz (RIVR) (Fall 0:40).
River Forest 60, Calumet 21
182: Jorge Almaraz (RIVR) over (CALU) (For.) 195: Kaleb Paceley (RIVR) over Da`Den Knox (CALU) (Fall 3:57) 220: Ethyn Silver (RIVR) over Angelina Stankus (CALU) (Fall 0:19) 285: Robert Garrett (CALU) over Nathan Paceley (RIVR) (Fall 3:57) 106: Aiden Scheidt (RIVR) over (CALU) (For.) 113: Jeffrey Bailey (RIVR) over Jaylin Winsley (CALU) (Fall 2:39) 120: Jonathan Schultz (RIVR) over (CALU) (For.) 126: Alexander Hogan (RIVR) over (CALU) (For.) 132: Alejandro Ramirez (RIVR) over Billy Smith (CALU) (Fall 0:40) 138: Dylan Nugent (RIVR) over Ethan Stone (CALU) (Fall 3:42) 145: Kaden Armstrong (CALU) over Edwin Galan (RIVR) (Fall 1:06) 152: Alex Ponce (CALU) over Jose Alvarez (RIVR) (Fall 4:46) 160: Quinton Falls (CALU) over Ashton Bailey (RIVR) (Dec 7-0) 170: Deon Hurn (RIVR) over Reichen Reeder (CALU) (Fall 1:15).
Illiana Christian 39, Highland 35
132: Jack Nelson (HIGH) over (ILCH) (For.) 138: Ben Bruisma (ILCH) over Leah Bishop (HIGH) (Dec 4-2) 145: Julian Gray (HIGH) over (ILCH) (For.) 152: Hunter Sopkowski (HIGH) over Mark Rosendale (ILCH) (Fall 3:07) 160: Alex Boseman (ILCH) over John Kreis (HIGH) (Fall 3:03) 170: Anthony Gutekunst (HIGH) over (ILCH) (For.) 182: Jesse Herrera (HIGH) over ben ritzma (ILCH) (TF 17-0 3:32) 195: Joshua Hubbard (HIGH) over Graham Goodfellow (ILCH) (Fall 0:47) 220: Brandon Boon (ILCH) over (HIGH) (For.) 285: Stephan Jean-Philippe (ILCH) over Adam Efe (HIGH) (Fall 0:35) 106: Nathan Matthews (ILCH) over (HIGH) (For.) 113: Faith Vanderloin (ILCH) over (HIGH) (For.) 120: Caleb Roosevelt (ILCH) over (HIGH) (For.) 126: Double Forfeit.
Valparaiso December Duals
Round One
Valparaiso 69, Michigan City 19
Round Two
Kankakee Valley 51, Munster 30
Valparaiso 54, Gavit 19
Round Three
Kankakee Valley 48, Gavit 36
Valparaiso 42, Munster 36
Round Four
Kankakee Valley 36, Valparaiso 33
Gavit 45, Munster 28
Friday's Late Results
Boys basketball
Andrean 58, Lake Central 45
LAKE CENTRAL (14-9-7-15)
Myles Yekich 4, Jerry Edwards 0, Jacob Zezovski 0, Ethan Knopf 0, Kyle Ross 18, Kyle Nichols 0, Jaiden Clayton 10, Brandon Escobedo 2, Jack Mahoney 5, Nate Oakley 6. Totals – 17 9-12 45.
ANDREAN (21-13-12-12)
Robby Ballentine 5, Nicky Flesher 13, Ben Jones 12, Deshon Burnett 6, Gabe Gillespie 19, Anthony Reynolds 3. Totals – 19 14-17 58.
3-point field goals: Lake Central 2 (Ross 1, Clayton 1), Andrean 6 (Flesher 2, Gillespie 2, Reynolds 1, Ballentine 1). Team fouls: Lake Central 12, Andrean 13.
21st Century 72, Bowman 61
21st CENTURY(13-18-16-25)
Lamontae Cross 0 2-3 2, Takari Jones 6 3-6 17, Quintin Floyd 6 5-5 17, Emmanuel Foley 0 0-0 0, TeSean Gates 2 4-6 8, Damon Jousha 3 1-3 7, Eric Price 1 0-0 3, Demetrius Moss 5 7-8 18. Totals – 23 22-30 72.
BOWMAN (19-24-10-8)
Leon Smith 1 2-2 5, Leon Grimes 4 0-2 9, Jevon France 0 3-4 3, Koron Davis 6 9-10 23, Darreon Cleveland 4 1-2 9, Lamont Wilkerson 2 0-0 5, Judah Tolbert 1 4-6 6, Ajani Nixon 0 1-2 1. Totals – 18 20-30 61.
3-point field goals: 21st Century 4 (Jones 2, Price, Moss), Bowman 5 (Davis 2, Wilkerson, Smith, Grimes). Team fouls: 21st Century 21, Bowman 25. Fouled out: Tolbert (B).
Girls basketball
Michigan City 44, Chesterton 33
CHESTERTON (8-7-9-9)
Carley Balas 9, Emma Schmidt 7, Nalani Malackowski 6, Emma Pape 6, Sophia Raffin 5, Lauren Davis 2. Totals – 10 12-22 33.
MICHIGAN CITY (8-6-13-17)
Trinity Thompson 17, Katelyn Halfacre 10, Pat Kelley 6, Ariana Lemons 6, Jaden Smallwood 5. Totals – 14 13-20 44.
3-point field goals: Chesterton 1 (Schmidt 1), Michigan City 3 (Halfacre 1, Kelley 1, Thompson 1). Teams fouls: Chesterton 16, Michigan City 14.
Munster 56, Hobart 31
MUNSTER (16-11-17-12)
Holly Kaim 15, Trinity Hogge 2, Olivia Porter 4, Lil Mason 2, Char Lorenz 3, Zoie Bailey 0, Grace Clark 5, Aleena Mongerie 23, Nikki Sullivan 2. Totals — 22 10-23 56.
HOBART (7-8-7-9)
Ja’Diah Belk 0, Jesse Neace 5, Shanena Knight 0, Lexi Williams 7, Anisha Lewis 0, Dillen Pendleton 0, Amanda Donald 2, Isabella Sanchez 0, Nikolina Latinovic 0, Asia Donald 17, Melanie Leonard 0. Totals — 13 3-4 31.
3-point field goals: Munster 2 (Clark 1, Mongerie 1); Hobart 2 (Neace 1, Asia Donald 1). Team fouls: Munster 7, Hobart 18. Records: Munster 2-4, 1-1 NCC; Hobart 2-3, 0-1.
Westville 40, LaCrosse 32
WESTVILLE (14-6-7-13)
Bowley 6, Weston 8, Stark 4, Benefield 8, A. Hannon 8, Mallon 6.
LaCROSSE (11-4-10-7)
Woznair 8, Frazier 2, Hendrixson 13, Welkie 4, Walker 5.
3-point field goals: Westville 2, LaCrosse 3. Team fouls Westville 13, LaCrosse 14. Technical fouls: Westville 1. Records: Westville 3-0.
