High school results
High school results

Football

 Damian Rico, The Times

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Saturday's Results

Boys basketball

Class 4A Semistate

At Lafayette Jefferson

Carmel 53, West Side 50, OT

CARMEL (7-12-7-14-13)

Connor Gioia 16, Josh Whack 6, Pete Suder 4, Brian Waddell 13, Samuel Orme 6, Bryce Berry 0, Will Leary 0, Nick Frische 1, Charlie Williams 7. Totals—16-38 18-24 53.

WEST SIDE (6-9-9-16-10)

Quimari Peterson 16, Jermel Washington 0, Israel Hines 2, Paris Roberson 4, Chrishawn Christmas 12, Nisaiah King 0, Jalen Washington 4, Billy Muldrew 4, Parion Roberson 8, Mason Nicholson 0. Totals—20-54 9-15 50.

3-point field goals: Carmel 3 (Orme 2, Whack 1); West Side 1 (Peterson 1). Team fouls: Carmel 18, West Side 22. Fouled out: Williams (CA), Christmas (WS). Records: Carmel (25-2), West Side (22-5).

Class A Semistate

At Lafayette Jefferson

Kouts 86, Southwood 70

SOUTHWOOD (22-20-12-16)

Alex Farr 0, Cole Winer 20, Carson Rich 30, Logan Barley 4, Connor Rich 6, Jason Oprisek 0, Dawson Filip 10. Totals—24-62 16-21 70.

KOUTS (27-23-14-22)

Cole Wireman 29, Cale Wireman 26, Connor Croff 0, Parker Kneifel 4, Hunter Kneifel 11, Matthew Baker 10, Cooper Schoon 6. Totals—30-60 23-27 86.

3-point field goals: Southwood 6 (Carson Rich 4, Cole Winer 2); Kouts 3 (Cale Wireman 2, Cole Wireman 1). Team fouls: Southwood 19, Kouts 19. Records: Southwood 17-11, Kouts 21-2.

Boys bowling

Merrillville Semistate

At Stardust Bowl II

Team qualifying

Top 6 teams advance to state finals

1. Columbia City 2,229, 2. Dekalb 2,223, 3. Western Boone 2,217, 4. Eastside 2,209, 5. Homestead 2,194, 6. Hobart 2,166, 7. Highland 2,115, 8. Marian 2,114, 9. Warsaw 2,103, 10. Northview 2,001, 11. McCutcheon 1,937, 12. Griffith 1,886.

Individual qualifying

Top 12 advance to state finals

1. Kerry Copeland, Western Boone 648; 2. Jacob Browning, Harrison 641; 3. Brylan Hill, Northview 637; 4. Kody Horan, Wheeler 623; 5. Kyle Toyias, Dekalb 619; 6. Alex Griggs, Hobart 619; 7. Zack Wagley, Warsaw 619; 8. Brian Miller, Eastside 615; 9. Skyler Plummer, Dekalb 601; 10. Austin Wilson, Eastside 601; 11. Justin Dresbach, John Glenn 597; 12. Eli Slaven, Homestead 597.

Other local finishers

15. Eddie Olszewski, Griffith 575; 16. Ian Gradi, LaPorte 568; 17. Adam Olenik, Crown Point 566; 21. Cayleb Carey, Hobart 546; 25. Nathan Ward, Griffith 543; 26. Anthony Vincent, Wheeler 543; 29. Tim Chimino, Lake Central 519.

Stepladder finals

Horan d. Hill 235-192; Browning d. Horan 201-185; Copeland d. Browning 255-193.

Marian Central Catholic 27, Marian Catholic 14

Marian Central Catholic;14 0 7 6 – 27

Marian Catholic;7 0 7 0 – 14

MCC – Dante Ricciardi 4-yard run (Marion Pomilli kick), 5:04 1st

MC – Jah’mar Daniel 6-yard return of muffed punt (Ray Cantelo kick), 2:16 1st

MCC – Ricciardi 41-yard run (Pomilli kick), 0:00 1st

MC – Tajheem Lawson 19-yard run (Cantelo kick), 5:33 3rd

MCC – Christian Betancur 53-yard pass from Brendan Hernon (Pomilli kick), 3:44 3rd

MCC – Bentancur 19-yard pass from Hernon (kick failed)_, 9:08 4th

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – MCC; Ricciardi 12-92, Hernon 18-89. MC; Lawson 12-132, Daniel 4-12, Ronald Thomas 11-10, Zion Horn 1-9. PASSING – MCC; Hernon 10-14-171-2-0, Ricciardi 1-1-28. MC; Thomas 14-27-192-0-0. RECEIVING; MCC; Betancur 7-168, Stanko 2-22, Faile 1-7, Conlon 1-2. MC; Justin Stallworth 6-95, Lawson 3-48, Randall Nauden 1-21, Victor Cooksey 1-18.

Girls bowling

Merrillville Semistate

At Stardust Bowl II

Team qualifying

Top 4 teams advance to state finals

1. Highland 2,031, 2. Huntington North 2,028, 3. Terre Haute North 2,007, 4. Hobart 1,953, 5. John Glenn 1,921, 6. Elkhart 1,867, 7. Columbia City 1,714, 8. Rochester 1,698.

Individual qualifying

Top 10 advance to state finals

1. Baylie Navarro, Rochester 591; 2. Leeah Wade, Elkhart 590; 3. Emily Price, Highland 574; 4. Jasmine Huff, John Glenn 556; 5. Cheyenne Cottrell, Huntington North 553; 6. Jalyn Baxter, East Noble 550; 7. Kasey Kelley, Jimtown 549; 8. Aubrie Svilar, Griffith 543; 9. Carly Zuklin, Highland 537; 10. Scarlett Labuda, Highland 531.

Other local finishers

13. Teala Forbes, Portage 498; 14. Jessica Schultz, Lowell 488; 16, Julianna Bohlin, Lake Central 486; 19. Jordyn Severson, Portage 453.

Stepladder finals

Huff d. Price 189-132; Wade d. Huff 203-177; Wade d. Navarro 222-190.

Friday's Late results

TF South 20, Oak Forest 14 (2 OT)

Bremen;0 0 0 6 8 0 -- 14

TF South;0 0 6 0 8 6 -- 20

TFS -- Joe Turner 16 pass from Isiah Lewis (kick failed), 6:31 3rd

B -- Justin Robinson 3 run (kick failed), 7:55 4th

TFS -- Lewis 10 run (Wilson Buckley run), 1st OT

B -- Demarco Mason 10 pass from Ryan Ahern (Robinson run), 1st OT

TFS -- Lewis 10 run (no conversion attempt), 2nd OT

;B;TFS

First downs;9;12

Total Net Yards;136;223

Rushes-Yards;42-126;29-115

Passing;10;108

Comp.-Att.-Int.;1-7-1;5-12-2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- TF SOUTH: Isiah Lewis 16072, Wilson Buckley 12-48; Ernest Temple 1-(-25).

PASSING -- TF SOUTH: Isiah Lewis 5-12-2-108.

RECEIVING -- Janal Richards 12-4, Wilson Buckley 1-16, Chris Cox 1-30, Joe Turner 2-58.

Tinley Park 32, TF North 12

TF NORTH: Malik Beasley 180 rushing yards, 2 TDs.

 

