High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Saturday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Hanover Central 80, Whiting 45
WHITING (23-4-9-9)
Tony Madrueno 14, Nolan Toth 9, Diandre Marshall 14, Luke Zorich 5, Dominic Harbin 3, Jed Huffman 0, Julius Torres 0. Totals – 16 2-6 45.
HANOVER CENTRAL (25-12-18-25)
Kameron Ludwig 12, Matt Koontz 4, Eric Rucinski 0, Aidan Beilke 0, Joey Glidewell 34, Drayk Castner 5, John Merkel 4, Cole Hernandez 0, Landen Babusiak 12, Chase Kuzma 8, Jace Foreman 1, Jacob Viehman 0. Totals – 31 11-16.
3-point field goals: Whiting 11 (Madrueno 4, Toth 3, Marshall 2, Zorich, Harbin); Hanover Central 7 (Glidewell 5, Castner, Babusiak). Rebounds: Whiting 10 (Madrueno 5); Hanover Central 40 (Glidewell 8, Babusiak 8). Assists: Whiting 12 (Toth 6); Hanover Central 20 (Babusiak 7). Steals: Whiting 8 (Madrueno 4); Hanover Central 7 (Glidewell 3, Babusiak 3).
Lake Station 74, Washington Twp. 68
LAKE STATION (22-18-13-21)
Edward Fragoso 3, Baylor Sleziak 10, Willie Miller 26, Adam Eastland 6, Romero Guerra 18, Jordan Tidwell 6, Alvin Houston 5. Totals – 28 11-23 74.
WASHINGTON TWP. (13-14-17-24)
Tyler Hachey 28, Steven Hernandez 3, Nicholas Sears 8, Cameron Andrews 3, Michael Brickner 2, James Hernandez 24. Totals – 28 3-5 68.
3-point field goals: Lake Station 7 (Sleziak 2, Miller 4, Houston); Washington Twp. 9 (Hachey 4, Sears, Andrews, J. Hernandez 3). Rebounds: Lake Station 33 (Miller 10, Guerra 11); Washington Twp. 24 (J. Hernandez 7). Assists: Lake Station 16 (Guerra 4); Washington Twp. 10 (J. Hernandez 4). Steals: Lake Station 8 (Miller 3); Washington Twp. 3. Team fouls: Lake Station 6, Washington Twp. 20. Fouled out: Sears (WT).
SCORE ONLY: Warsaw 68, Chesterton 54
Girls Basketball
Class 3A
Kankakee Valley Sectional
Championship
Kankakee Valley 34, Knox 31
KANKAKEE VALLEY —Taylor Schoonveld 8, Lilly Toppen 7, Colby Sizemore 8, Courtney Fox 0, Abby Grandchamp 3, Amie Ramus 0, Kate Thomas 7, Laynie Capellari 1. Totals – 11 11-14 34.
3-point field goals: Kankakee Valley 1 (Toppen). Rebounds: Kankakee Valley 25 (Schoonveld 10). Assists: Kankakee Valley 5 (Schoonveld 2, Fox 2). Steals: Kankakee Valley 16 (Grandchamp 5). Team fouls: Kankakee Valley 16. Fouled out: None.