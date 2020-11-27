 Skip to main content
High school results
Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Friday's Results

Football

State Finals

AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM, INDIANAPOLIS

Class 4A

Roncalli 49, Hobart 7

Hobart;0 0 0 7 — 7

Roncalli;14 14 14 7 — 49

R – Aidan Leffler 4 pass to Michael Gallagher (Luke Russell kick), 1Q 3:11

R – Leffler 17 pass to Kyle Lockard (Russell kick), 1Q 1:28

R – Leffler 50 pass to Cole Beckman (Russell kick), 2Q 5:00

R – Leffler 15 pass to Lockard (Russell kick), 2Q 0:16

R Leffler 51 pass to Lockard (Russell kick), 3Q 11:50

R – Baron Huebler 2 run (Russell kick), 3Q 3:06

H – Tyler Turley 1 run (Miki Djankovich kick), 4Q 0:38

R – Dominic Brown 91 KR (Joe Parrett), 4Q 0:24

Hobart;Roncalli

First Downs;11;19

Total Net Yards;198;399

Rushes-Yards;40-156;49-199

Passing;42;200

Comp.-Att.-Int.;4-13-2;12-16-0

Fumbles-Lost;3-1;2-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — HOBART, Tyler Turley 26-138, Riley Johnston 10-8, Marc Enslen 3-5, Zach Vode 1-5. RONCALLI, Baron Huebler 36-155, Aidan Leffler 10-44, Michael Gallagher 1-6, Team 2-minus 6.

PASSING — HOBART, Riley Johnston 4-13-2-42. RONCALLI, Aidan Leffler 12-16-0-200.

RECEIVING – HOBART, Zach Vode 2-32, Marc Enslen 1-6, Tyler Turley 1-4. RONCALLI, Kyle Lockard 3-83, Cole Beckman 3-77, John Troxell 3-30, Caden Gore 2-6, Michael Gallagher 1-4.

Boys Basketball

Kouts 90, Hebron 63

KOUTS (27-22-17-24)

Parker Kneifel 5, Hunter Kneifel 9, Cooper Schoon 5, Cole Wireman 51, Cale Wireman 16, Matt Baker 2, Noah Young 1, Connor Croff 0, Joe Vick 0, Jeremy Ryan 1.  Totals 39 5-12 90.

HEBRON (13-12-12-26)

Logan Zacarias 6, Griffin Moore 19, Matt Clark 3, Reece Marrs 21, Drew Grennes 12, Riley Blank 2, Jackson Peeler 0, Skylar Martiin 0, Tahseen Syed 0.  Totals 20 13-20 63.

3-point field goals: Kouts 7 (Cole Wireman 6, H. Kneifel); Hebron 10 (Marrs 4, Grennes 4, Moore 2). Rebounds: Schoon 12 (K); Zacaruas 5 (H). Assists: Cale Wireman 7 (K); Blank 3, Marrs 3. Steals: Cale Wireman 4 (K); Clark 3 (H). Team fouls: Kouts 12, Hebron 11. Fouled out: none. Records: Kouts 2-0 (1-0 PCC); Hebron 0-1 (0-1). JV Score: Kouts 54, Hebron 47.

Girls Basketball

Merrillville 48, Munster 40

MUNSTER (13-8-9-10)

Kaim, 4 0-0 8, Hogge 0 0-0 0, Lorenz 0 0-0, Bailey 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Aleena Mongerie 9 5-6 25, Sullivan 3 0-0 7. Totals — 16 5-6 40.

MERRILLVILLE (10-12-14-12)

Merrillville:  Dilosa 2 0-0 4, Crim 1 0-0 2, Torri Miller 6 3-4 15, Grady 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Burks 4 1-1 12, Jackson 0 1-4 1, SaMya Miller 4 2-2 10, Thomas 2 0-0 4. Totals — 19 7-11 48.

3-point field goals: Munster 3 (Mongerie 2, Sullivan); Merrillville 3 (Burks 3). Records: Merrillville 2-3.

