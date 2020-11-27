High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Friday's Results
Football
State Finals
AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM, INDIANAPOLIS
Class 4A
Roncalli 49, Hobart 7
Hobart;0 0 0 7 — 7
Roncalli;14 14 14 7 — 49
R – Aidan Leffler 4 pass to Michael Gallagher (Luke Russell kick), 1Q 3:11
R – Leffler 17 pass to Kyle Lockard (Russell kick), 1Q 1:28
R – Leffler 50 pass to Cole Beckman (Russell kick), 2Q 5:00
R – Leffler 15 pass to Lockard (Russell kick), 2Q 0:16
R Leffler 51 pass to Lockard (Russell kick), 3Q 11:50
R – Baron Huebler 2 run (Russell kick), 3Q 3:06
H – Tyler Turley 1 run (Miki Djankovich kick), 4Q 0:38
R – Dominic Brown 91 KR (Joe Parrett), 4Q 0:24
Hobart;Roncalli
First Downs;11;19
Total Net Yards;198;399
Rushes-Yards;40-156;49-199
Passing;42;200
Comp.-Att.-Int.;4-13-2;12-16-0
Fumbles-Lost;3-1;2-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — HOBART, Tyler Turley 26-138, Riley Johnston 10-8, Marc Enslen 3-5, Zach Vode 1-5. RONCALLI, Baron Huebler 36-155, Aidan Leffler 10-44, Michael Gallagher 1-6, Team 2-minus 6.
PASSING — HOBART, Riley Johnston 4-13-2-42. RONCALLI, Aidan Leffler 12-16-0-200.
RECEIVING – HOBART, Zach Vode 2-32, Marc Enslen 1-6, Tyler Turley 1-4. RONCALLI, Kyle Lockard 3-83, Cole Beckman 3-77, John Troxell 3-30, Caden Gore 2-6, Michael Gallagher 1-4.
Boys Basketball
Kouts 90, Hebron 63
KOUTS (27-22-17-24)
Parker Kneifel 5, Hunter Kneifel 9, Cooper Schoon 5, Cole Wireman 51, Cale Wireman 16, Matt Baker 2, Noah Young 1, Connor Croff 0, Joe Vick 0, Jeremy Ryan 1. Totals 39 5-12 90.
HEBRON (13-12-12-26)
Logan Zacarias 6, Griffin Moore 19, Matt Clark 3, Reece Marrs 21, Drew Grennes 12, Riley Blank 2, Jackson Peeler 0, Skylar Martiin 0, Tahseen Syed 0. Totals 20 13-20 63.
3-point field goals: Kouts 7 (Cole Wireman 6, H. Kneifel); Hebron 10 (Marrs 4, Grennes 4, Moore 2). Rebounds: Schoon 12 (K); Zacaruas 5 (H). Assists: Cale Wireman 7 (K); Blank 3, Marrs 3. Steals: Cale Wireman 4 (K); Clark 3 (H). Team fouls: Kouts 12, Hebron 11. Fouled out: none. Records: Kouts 2-0 (1-0 PCC); Hebron 0-1 (0-1). JV Score: Kouts 54, Hebron 47.
Girls Basketball
Merrillville 48, Munster 40
MUNSTER (13-8-9-10)
Kaim, 4 0-0 8, Hogge 0 0-0 0, Lorenz 0 0-0, Bailey 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Aleena Mongerie 9 5-6 25, Sullivan 3 0-0 7. Totals — 16 5-6 40.
MERRILLVILLE (10-12-14-12)
Merrillville: Dilosa 2 0-0 4, Crim 1 0-0 2, Torri Miller 6 3-4 15, Grady 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Burks 4 1-1 12, Jackson 0 1-4 1, SaMya Miller 4 2-2 10, Thomas 2 0-0 4. Totals — 19 7-11 48.
3-point field goals: Munster 3 (Mongerie 2, Sullivan); Merrillville 3 (Burks 3). Records: Merrillville 2-3.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!