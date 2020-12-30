High school results

Wednesday’s Results
Boys Basketball
Highland Holiday Hoopfest
Kankakee Valley 77, Griffith 35
KANKAKEE VALLEY (20-22-18-17)
Colton Pribyl 5, Cam Webster 11, Jeb Boissy 0, Riley Jordan 3, Eli Carden 13, Matt Caldwell 10, Kent Hamstra 0, Luke Andree 0, Cayden Dykhuizen 6, Will Sampson 2, Jude Gott 2, Nick Mikash 19, Hayden Dose 6. Totals — 33 8-12 77.
GRIFFITH (8-8-11-8)
Cameron Sorrang 0, Alex Cioroianu 3, Jacari Phillips 10, Prince Johnson 0, Odeh Issa 0, AJ Ladendorf 8, Peyton Thomas 14, DeQuon King 0, Freddie Strezo 0. Totals — 15 4-5 35.
3-point Field Goals: Kankakee Valley 5 (Caldwell 2, Pribyl, Jordan, Carden), Griffith 1 (Cioroianu). Team Fouls: Kankakee Valley 10, Griffith 11. Records: Kankakee Valley (2-5), Griffith (2-3).
Munster 99, Whiting 33
MUNSTER (26-29-15-29)
David Cundiff 9, Bryce Schaum 7, Mekhi Banks 15, Tyler Reyna 22, Clayton Bubash 15, Dane Hamilton 8, Luka Balac 17, Keith Kaszyck 6. Totals — 44 4-6 99.
WHITING (5-8-13-7)
Nolan Toth 3, Diandre Marshall 10, Luke Zorich 3, Nick Davenport 4, Domic Harbin 6, Jedd Huffman 2, Adonis Roberts 3, Derrick Bradley 2. Totals — 12 2-8 33.
3-point Field Goals: Munster 7 (Balac 3, Bubash, Banks, Schaum, Cundiff), Whiting 5 (Harbin 2, Zorich, Marshall, Toth). Team Fouls: Munster 11, Whiting 8. Records: Munster 1-2, Whiting 0-3.
Wabash Valley Tournament
(AT TERRE HAUTE SOUTH)
Kouts 80, Terre Haute South 61
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (9-17-21-14)
Totals — 21 11-15 61.
KOUTS (21-23-20-16)
Parker Kneifel 13, Hunter Kneifel 15, Cooper Schoon 10, Cole Wireman 20, Cale Wireman 20, Matt Baker 2, Noah Young 0, Joe Vick 0, Connor Croff 0, Jeremy Ryan 0. Totals — 32 13-22 80.
3-pointers: Kouts 3 (H. Kneifel, Cole Wireman, Cale Wireman). Rebounds: H. Kneifel 8, Baker 8 (K). Assists: Baker 5 (K). Steals: Cole Wireman 2, Baker 2 (K). Team fouls: Terre Haute South 17, Kouts 17. Fouled out: Cale Wireman (K). Records: Kouts 7-1.
Kouts 68, Cloverdale 50
KOUTS (15-20-18-15)
Parker Kneifel 9, Hunter Kneifel 4, Cooper Schoon 4, Cole Wireman 22, Cale Wireman 24, Matt Baker 5, Noah Young 0, Joe Vick 0. Connor Croff 0, Jeremy Ryan 0. Totals — 27 9-16 68.
CLOVERDALE (13-14-5-18)
Totals — 15 15-22 50.
3-pointers: Kouts 5 (Cale Wireman 4, Baker). Rebounds: P. Kneifel 7 (K). Assists: P. Kneifel 4 (K). Steals: Cale Wireman 4 (K). Team fouls: Kouts 18, Cloverdale 15. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 8-1.
Kouts 40, Linton 35 (OT)
(Championship, loser's bracket)
KOUTS (13-12-11-2-7)
Parker Kneifel 2, Hunter Kneifel 0, Cooper Schoon 0, Cole Wireman 16, Cale Wireman 12, Matt Baker 10. Totals — 15 6-6 40.
LINTON (12-4-12-5-2)
Totals — 14 3-4 35.
3-pointers: Kouts 4 (Cale Wireman 2, Baker 2). Rebounds: P. Kneifel 8 (K). Assists: P. Kneifel 3 (K). Team fouls: Kouts 6, Lindon 9. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 9-1.
Wawasee Holiday Tournament
(Championship)
Illiana Christian 66, Garrett 42
GARRETT (12-8-14-8)
Totals – 18 2-4 42.
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (14-14-17-21)
Tyler Barker 3, Luke Van Essen 9, Zeke Van Essen 9, Leighton Foster 2, Logan Van Essen 22, Wes Beauvais 9, Adam Gibson 9, Cody DeJong 2, Justin Van Drunen 2, Kevin Corcoran 0. Totals 23 17-24 66.
3-point field goals: Garrett 4; Illiana Christian 3 (Luke Van Essen, Beauvais, Gibson). Team fouls: Garrett 15, Illiana Christian 14. Fouled out: None.
(Game 1)
Illiana Christian 47, Wawasee 44
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (9-9-14-15)
T. Barker 0, Luke Van Essen 5, Z. Van Essen 3, L. Foster 6, Logan Van Essen 23, W. Beauvais 2, A. Gibson 2, C. DeJong 4, J. Van Drunen 2. Totals – 16 11-13 47.
WAWASEE (9-13-10-12)
Totals – 16 5-9 44.
3-point field goals: Illiana Christian 4 (Luke Van Essen, Foster 2, Logan Van Essen); Wawasee 3. Team fouls: Illiana Christian 12, Wawasee 14. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll 91, River Forest 50
BISHOP NOLL (27-13-29-22)
Courtney Blakely 50, Maddie Downs 2, Brianna Gonzalez 6, Kennedy Blakely 12, Elia Larios 0, Isabelli Damacio 2, Lauren Drexler 4, Jalyssia Crawford 10, Danneli Campbell 5. Totals – 38 9-20 91.
RIVER FOREST (4-13-21-12)
Trinity Stiles 0, Amya Hall 2, Aiyanie Troutman 5, Madison Whitmore 4, Tranika Randolph 5, Taysha Pritchett 3, Alexus Alvarez 4, Abigail Purtee 3, Ayana Watts 0, Kyla Kras 0, Abigail Witt 24. Totals – 16 10-17 50.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 6 (C. Blakely 5, K. Blakely); River Forest 8 (Witt 6, Purtee, Troutman). Team fouls: Bishop Noll 15, River Forest 18. Fouled out: Randolph (RF).
Hanover Central Wildcat Classic
Hanover Central 53, EC Central 15
EC CENTRAL (2-0-9-4)
HANOVER CENTRAL (23-10-14-6)
Sanchez 5, Comia 4, Davenport 2, Kartz 1, Ferry 6, Vanderhye 7, Blue 10, Govert 12, Yuhasz 6. Totals – 22 6-21 53.
3-point field goals: Hanover Central 3 (Ferry 2, Blue). Rebounds: Hanover Central 17. Assists: Hanover Central 10 (Comia 3). Steals: Hanover Central 6 (Govert 2).
Lake Central Tournament
(Championship)
Mishawaka Marian 58, Lake Central 40
MISHAWAKA MARIAN (18-20-11-9)
Meghan McCormick 0, Kendall Bethel 3, MaKaya Porter 22, Nevaeh Foster 14, McKenzie Hudgen 12, Shayla Alexander 2, Payton Rangel 5, Teagen Montague 0, Hannah Burch 0. Totals – 22 8-13 58.
LAKE CENTRAL (10-9-10-11)
Tiana Morales 11, Jen Tomasic 7, Amanda Blevins 0, Essence Johnson 3, Aniyah Bishop 12, Anesiah Gail 0, Riley Milausnic 2, Kaelyn Zajeski 5, Nadia Clayton 0, Maddie Maracich 0, Kylie Blevins 0. Totals – 13 9-16 40.
3-point field goals: Mishawaka Marian 6 (Foster 3, Bethel, Hudgen, Rangel); Lake Central 5 (Morales 3, Bishop, Johnson). Team fouls: Mishawaka Marian 16, Lake Central 13. Fouled out: None.
(Third place game)
McCutcheon 57, Portage 51
MCCUTCHEON (17-16-7-17)
Shelby Carrico 3, Caitlyn Miller 4, Teresa Maggio 16, Daylynn Thornton 22, Marya Farrell 7, Haleigh Butler 0, Sammy Wood 2, Heather Johnson 3, Jessi Chase 0. Totals – 20 13-23 57.
PORTAGE (9-12-12-18)
Joanie Warmick 3, Gabby Shields 3, Ava Melendez 6, Izzy Shields 5, Anjelicia Del Valle 2, Regan Claussen 2, Daimond Howell 10, Jordan Barnes 17, Jaedyn Lowe 3. Totals – 16 12-19 51.
3-point field goals: McCutcheon 4 (Thornton 2, Carrico, Farrell); Portage 7 (Howell 2, Barnes, I. Shields, G. Shields, Warmick, Melendez). Team fouls: McCutcheon 16, Portage 20 Fouled out: Lowe, Warmick (P).
(Fifth place game)
LaPorte 37, Munster 35
LAPORTE (17-2-10-8)
Alanitiaza Biggers 9, Aydin Shreves 0, Natalie Thiem 2, Miya Simmons 8, Hannah Hartsburg 0, Ryin Ott 10, Isabella Schreeg 0, Lauren Pollock 8. Totals – 15 4-6 37.
MUNSTER (2-11-6-16)
Holly Kaim 2, Trinity Hogge 5, Sarah Lenaburg 0, Char Loernz 6, Grace Clark 2, Aleena Mongerie 15, Nikki Sullivan 5. Totals – 14 4-8 35.
3-point field goals: LaPorte 3 (Simmons 2, Biggers); Munster 3 (Sullivan, Loernz, Hogge). Team fouls: LaPorte 13, Munster 15. Fouled out: Ott (LP).
Michigan City Holiday Hoops
Michigan City 48, Marquette 33
MARQUETTE (8-9-8-8)
Ana Blakely 3, Ryleigh Grott 10, Ruth Bean 1, Shena Fleming 8, Izabel Galindo 11, Sade Anderson-Hernandez 0. Totals – 11 7-11 33.
MICHIGAN CITY (4-11-18-15)
Katelyn Halfacre 6, Mary Pat Kelley 6, Jaden Smallwood 2, Ashanti Sanders 10, Trinity Thompson 17, Te’Asia Mitchell 0, Ramirra Anderson 0, Ariana Lemons 7. Totals – 18 10-14 48.
3-point field goals: Marquette 4 (Blakely, Fleming 2, Galindo); Michigan City 2 (Halfacre, Kelley). Team fouls: Marquette 10, Michigan City 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 5-5.
Wrestling
Chesterton 37, Penn 36
AT CHESTERTON
160 — Aj Steenbeke (P) p. Brandon Bolin 2:51. 170 — Pate Eastin (P) p. Cade Johnson 1:25. 182 — Gavin Layman (C) d. Josiah Williams 8-3. 195 — Juan Grange (P) p. Gage DeMarco 5:58. 220 — Evan Bates (C) p. Peyton Kendall 1:28. 285 — Brock Denati (P) won by forfeit. 106 — Dylan Bennett (P) won by forfeit. 113 — Hayden DeMarco (C) d. Bryce Denton 5-2. 120 — Evan Euesty (P) won by forfeit. 126 — Sergio Lemley (C) maj. dec. Matteo Vargo 12-3. 132 — Aidan Torres (C) p. Wesley Harper 3:39. 138 — Ethan Contreras (C) maj. dec. Darren Begley 13-4. 145 — Ethan Kaiser (C) p. James Smith 2:31. 152 — Brock Ellis (C) tech. fall Grant Mallory 15-0 (3:07).
JUNIOR VARSITY — Chesterton 18, Penn 12.
.
Tuesday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Victory Christian 71, Bishop Noll 50
BISHOP NOLL (50)
VICTORY CHRISTIAN (71)
Carlson 30, Aponte 15, Brechner 7, Herrold 8, Jordan 2, Lee 4, Ogorek 5, Elea 0, Schock 0.
Hebron Hawk Classic
Marquette 58, Boone Grove 56
MARQUETTE (19-10-11-19)
Brit Harris 7, Kaden Manna 15, Gary Lewis 9, Lukas Balling 7, Connor Bakota 3, Jason Kobe 17. Totals – 22 8-12 58.
BOONE GROVE (16-3-14-23)
Steinhilber 10, Bills 17, Casbon 6, Murry 4, Krause 0, Benkovich 4, Lomalie 13, Coleman 2. Totals – 23 8-12 56.
3-point field goals: Marquette 6 (Lewis 2, Harris, Manna, Bakota, Kobe); Boone Grove 2 (Lomalie 2). Team fouls: Marquette 13, Boone Grove 15. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 6-3.
Girls Basketball
Hanover Central Wildcat Classic
Wheeler 54, Bowman 28
BOWMAN (8-7-6-7)
K. Cobb 0, Harris 1, S. Freeman 7, M. Dixon 4, A. Edwards 0, D. Woodson 16. Totals – 12 2-3 28.
WHEELER (6-9-19-20)
Wagoner 15, Giorgi 5, Tsampis 6, Warnell 4, Vincent 5, Harris 9, Govert 10. Totals – 23 4-14 54.
3-point field goals: Bowman 2 (Freeman, Woodson); Wheeler 4 (Wagoner, Tsampis 2, Harris).
Wheeler 42, EC Central 34
EC CENTRAL (10-10-5-9)
Ulysa Zermeno 4, Samantha Rivas 2, Jay’la Hardaway 0, Jaliyah Frierson 7, Keaya Smith 2, Angel LaSalle 9, Alexis Ridle 9, Janiyah Watkins 8, Gabrielle Williams 2. Totals – 16 2-5 34.
WHEELER (10-14-14-4)
Wagoner 10, Giorgi 8, Tsampis 9, Warnell 6, Vincent 5, Harris 2, Govert 1. Totals – 18 3-6 42.
3-point field goals: EC Central 0; Wheeler 3 (Wagoner 2, Tsampis).
Wheeler 43, Gavit 28
GAVIT (0-10-9-9)
S. Peterson 0, J. Williams 3, L. Morris 15, V. Carrera 6, B. LaSalle 4, J. Brown 0, R. Gibbs 0. Totals – 12 1-5 28.
WHEELER (9-11-11-12)
Wagoner 9, Giorgi 12, Tsampis 8, Warnell 6, Vincent 2, Harris 4, Govert 4. Totals – 20 0-0 43.
3-point field goals: Gavit 3 (Morris 3); Wheeler 3 (Wagoner, Tsampis 2).