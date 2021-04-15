 Skip to main content
High school results
Baseball
Jeff Roberson

Thursday's Results

Baseball

Hanover Central 9, Valparaiso 9

Valparaiso;102 002 4 — 9 7 3 
Hanover Central;102 033 0 — 9 8 3 

3B — Ty Gill (V), Brey Mathys (HC). HR — Bret Mathys. Pitching summary: VALPARAISO — Kyle Lawrence (4.1 IP, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 4 SO), Dillon Rodriguez (1.2 IP, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 2 SO), Cameron Milroy (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H); HANOVER CENTRAL — Peyton Olejnik (4 IP, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 H, 3 BB, 6 SO), Aidan Belke (1 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 SO), Blaze Cano (0.2 IP, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 H, 4 BB), Jared Cumia (1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 SO). Leading hitters: Valparaiso — Gill (1-1, 3B, 5 BBs, 3 R); HANOVER CENTRAL — Mathys (3-3, HR, 3B, 2 RBIs, 3 runs). Records: Valparaiso 3-3-1, Hanover Central 6-1-1. Game called for darkness/9-9 tie.

Lake Central 7, Lowell 2

Lowell;000 101 0 — 2 8 0 
Lake Central;030 031 x — 7 8 0 

2B – R. Marc (L); G. Weber (LC). HR – G. Tobias (LC). Pitching summary – Lowell – S. DeWitt (2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 2 SO), C. Killian (3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), J. Langen (1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). Lake Central – C. Pangburn (5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), J. Fiorio (1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO). Leading hitters – Lowell – R. Bank (2-3, 2 RBI), S. Dumbsky (2-3, 2 R), Marc (2B). Lake Central – Tobias (HR, 3 RBI), B. Neyhart (2-3, R, RBI), G. Weber (2-4, 2B, RBI), J. Warn (2 R).

Morgan Twp. 14, Knox 4

WP – Keagen Holder (5 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 4 SO). Leading hitters – Morgan – Lemmons (2B, RBI), Rubarts (2 RBI), Putz (RBI).

Steven Bajenski Tournament

AT OZINGA FIELD

Brother Rice 10, Marian Catholic 6

Marian Catholic;102 000 3 — 6 2 5 
Brother Rice;206 200 x — 10 9 1 

Pitching summary – Marian – Evan Nieter (3 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO), Caleb Feilen (3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO). LP – Nieter (0-1). Records – Brother Rice 3-0, Marian Catholic 2-1.

Boys Golf

River Forest 187, Morton (forfeit)

AT LOST MARSH

(Executive, par 27)

RIVER FOREST – Aaron Scheidt 43, Chavel Bowen 46, Aiden Yi 46, Nathan Custin 52.

MORTON – Kadin McFarland 52.

RECORD – River Forest 4-2.

Softball

Gavit 20, Calumet 3 (5 inn.)

Calumet;210 00 — 3 5 2
Gavit;911 9x — 20 12 3 

2B – Whitford (G). 3B – Ortiz (G). HR – Stasko (G). Pitching summary – Calumet – Smith (3 2/3 IP, 12 H, 17 R, 15 ER, 6 BB, 4 SO), Stankus (1/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO). Gavit – Whitford (4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO). WP – Whitford. LP – Smith. Leading hitters – Calumet – Pierce (2-3, R), Thomas (hit, run), Robinson (hit, run). Gavit – Stasko (3-4, HR, 2 RB, 6 RBI), Ortiz (2-3, 3B, 3 R), Herrera (2-3, R, 2 RBI), Morris (2-3, 2 R, 3 RBI), Whitford (2B, 3 R, RBI).

Hanover Central 8, Illiana Christian 6

Illiana Christian;100 004 1 — 6 7 2 
Hanover Central;520 001 x — 8 6 1 

Leading hitters – Illiana Christian – Jenna O’Brien (2-4), Taylor Oppenhuis (2-4), Libby Kreykes (2-4).

Hobart 6, Wheeler 0

Hobart;000 231 0 — 6 9 1 
Wheeler;000 000 0 — 0 4 1 

2B – K. Watts (H); S. Ochall (W). HR – A. Janik 2, H. Camarena (H). Pitching summary – Hobart – M. Ellenberger (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 SO). Wheeler – C. Phariss (7 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO). WP – Ellenberger. LP – Phariss. Leading hitters – Hobart – Janik (2-2, 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI), Camarena (2-4, HR, R, 3 RBI), S. Smith (2-4), K. Watts (2B). Wheeler – Ochall (2-3, 2B).

Griffith 6, Chesterton 4

Lake Station 19, Marquette 5

Girls Tennis

Bishop Noll 3, Clark 2

AT CLARK

SINGLES — Marina Morales (C) d. Addison Cipetski 6-2, 6-1; Nikko Franklin (C) d. Jasmin Romo 6-1, 6-3; Anannu Magallanes (BNI) d. Esmerelda Granda 6-4, 6-3.

DOUBLES — Suley Acuaahuit/Melissa Carlos (BNI) d. Sophia Rojas/Jenny Ornales 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Kayla Arambulda/Rebecca Carlos (BNI) d. Fiorela Rivera/Ashley Ruiz 6-0, 6-0.

Chesterton 3, Plymouth 2

AT CHESTERTON

SINGLES — Milena Veltri (C) d. Miranda German 6-1, 6-4; Aubrey Vervynckt (P) d. Leah Rochford 6-2, 6-4; Bella Kain (P) d. Gretta Burke 6-2, 6-4.

DOUBLES — Ava Komp/Aubrey Isakson (C) d. Taylor/Delp 6-1, 6-1; Maria Schmahl/Rina Hector (C) d. Annie Plothow/Cassidy Riddle 6-2, 7-5.

RECORDS – Chesterton 1-0, Plymouth 1-3.

JUNIOR VARSITY – Chesterton, 9-0.

Kankakee Valley 3, Hobart 2

AT KANKAKEE VALLEY

SINGLES – Addison Kasch (H) d. Carmen Quintero 6-0, 6-0; Emma Novak (H) d. Julia Dykstra 6-0, 6-0; Elisa Carli (KV) d. Melanie Paterson 6-0, 6-2.

DOUBLES — Taylor Schultz/Toni Daniels (KV) d. Lauren Cicillian/Katrina Hansen 6-2, 6-3; Lilly Toppen/Adrie Frieden (KV) d. Hayley Borman/Aolfe Combs 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

RECORD – Kankakee Valley 3-0.

JUNIOR VARSITY – Kankakee Valley, 5-4.

Lake Central 5, Hanover Central 0

AT LAKE CENTRAL

SINGLES — Leah Palkon (LC) d. Lucy Gutierrez 6-0, 6-0; Mia Vukas (LC) d. Katie Sarna 6-1, 6-0; Emma Kritenbrink (LC) d. Ana Blagojevic 6-0, 6-3.

DOUBLES – Ingrid Owczarzak/Maya Gorney (LC) d. Maddie Stutsman/Joy Gliwa 6-1, 6-0; Kate Mahoney/Maya Trivunovic (LC) d. Heidi Considine/Jenna Foley 6-1, 6-1.

JUNIOR VARSITY – Lake Central, 3-0.

.

Wednesday’s Late Results

Baseball

Marian Catholic 9, Montini 6

AT WHEATON COLLEGE

Montini;010 003 2 — 6 7 2 
Marian Catholic;430 200 x — 9 13 1 

3B – Eddie King (MC). Pitching summary – Marian – Justin Johnson (5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO), Justyn Hart (2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO). WP – Johnson (1-0). LP – Kasalis. Leading hitters – Marian – Donovan McIntyre (3-5, 2 R, 2 SB), Kevin Denty (2-3, 3 R, SB), Jaylon Nauden (3-4, R), King (2-4, 3B, 2 R). Records – Marian Catholic 2-0, Montini 0-2.

Girls Tennis

Highland 3, Merrillville 2

AT HIGHLAND

SINGLES – Dana Savarino (H) d. Sydney Jackson 6-0, 6-0; Aysia Kirklen (M) d. Emma Galocy 6-4, 6-1; Jasmin Eulloqui (H) d. Lauren Turner 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7-4).

DOUBLES – Laila Barnes/Sonnet Smith (M) d. Rylie Letke/Madi Haug 6-3, 6-0; Reagan Vernengo/Leah Stone (H) d. Laci Hamilton/Emily Jimenez 6-2, 6-0.

Lowell 5, Andrean 0

AT LOWELL

SINGLES – Abby Ingram (L) d. Lillie Borzenski 6-2, 7-5; Abby Myers (L) d. Leah Stanich 6-2, 6-1; Maddie Payne (L) d. Cat Hrinda 6-3, 6-3.

DOUBLES – Mackenzie Mantel (L) d. Hayley Antczak/Sophia Sainato 6-1, 6-2; Becca Hirjak/Ava Fleming (L) d. Molly Wantech/Hannah Preslin 6-1, 6-0.

JUNIOR VARSITY – Lowell, 8-0.

0
0
0
0
0

