 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school results
agate urgent

High school results

{{featured_button_text}}
Soccer

Soccer 

 Freestockphotos.biz

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Saturday's Late Results

Boys soccer

Class 3A

Crown Point Sectional

Championship

Chesterton 1, Crown Point 1 (Chesterton wins 4-3 in shootout)

CHESTERTON - Zack Bowser 1 goal; Charlie Eaton 5 saves.

CROWN POINT - Kristian Simakoski 1 goal; Gavin Stagg 1 assist; Jared Hecimovich 13 saves.

Records: Chesterton 17-2, Crown Point 12-3-3.

Class A

Covenant Christian Sectional

Championsnip

Kouts 2, Illiana Christian 0

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN -- Fletcher Bandstra 5 saves.

Record: Illiana Christian 9-8-2.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How the NBA Fights Racism with International Players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts