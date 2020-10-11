High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Saturday's Late Results
Boys soccer
Class 3A
Crown Point Sectional
Championship
Chesterton 1, Crown Point 1 (Chesterton wins 4-3 in shootout)
CHESTERTON - Zack Bowser 1 goal; Charlie Eaton 5 saves.
CROWN POINT - Kristian Simakoski 1 goal; Gavin Stagg 1 assist; Jared Hecimovich 13 saves.
Records: Chesterton 17-2, Crown Point 12-3-3.
Class A
Covenant Christian Sectional
Championsnip
Kouts 2, Illiana Christian 0
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN -- Fletcher Bandstra 5 saves.
Record: Illiana Christian 9-8-2.
