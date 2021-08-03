High school results

Girls Golf
Lafayette Jeff Booster Club Invitational
AT BATTLEGROUND
1. GUERIN 344, 2. VALPARAISO 347, 3T. LEBANON 350, 3T. NORTHWOOD 350, CROWN POINT 359, LAKE CENTRAL 374, CHESTERTON 459
Medalist – Christina Pfefferkorn (Guerin) 73.
15. CHESTERTON (459) – Paige House 109, Maddie Soffin 116, Cori Schultz 116, Sasha Bowser 117, Miranda Miller 117.
Plymouth Invitational
AT PRETTY LAKE
1. JOHN GLENN 375, 2. PLYMOUTH 378, 3. TIPPECANOE VALLEY 380, 4. LAPORTE 388, 5. NORTHWESTERN 400, 6. GOSHEN 416, 7. WESTVIEW 453, 8. SOUTH BEND ADAMS 459, 9. WARSAW 477, 10. SOUTH BEND ST. JOSEPH 0.
Medalist – Megan Kobelt (John Glenn) 77.
4. LAPORTE (388) – Kamryn Kubik 89, Gabby Hull 99, Ella Schable 99, Jayme Noll 101.
Rensselaer Invitational
AT CURTIS CREEK
(Par 72)
Medalist – Brynlee Deboad (Kankakee Valley) 72.
1. KANKAKEE VALLEY (380) -- Brynlee Deboad 72, Abigail Kaluf 100, Allie Rushmore 102, Kaylee Bogunovich 106.
