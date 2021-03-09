 Skip to main content
High school results
High school results

Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Eisenhower 62, TF North 44

AT EISENHOWER

RECORD — TF North 3-9 (3-9 South Suburban Blue)

Lemont 74, TF South 60

LEMONT (20-13-21-20)

TF SOUTH (14-10-24-12)

Isiah Lewis 13, Christian Heffner 13, Jamal Richards 21, Gerald Bonaparte 7, Trevon Walker 0, Devion Goodwin 0, Chris Glenn 0, Jay Brown 0, Armon Gaines 0, Xavier Lewis 6, Sam Townsend 0. Totals -- 25 3-14 60.

3-point field goals: TF South 7 (Heffner, Richards 5, Bonaparte). Record: TF South 8-4 (8-4 South Suburban Blue).

Notre Dame 40, Marian Catholic 31

NOTRE DAME (13-0-12-15)

Totals – 12 9-13 40.

MARIAN CATHOLIC (8-7-6-10)

Q. Jones 7, Davis 7, Bullock 2, Barrett 3, J. Jones 9, Bracey 0, Smith 2, Klupchak 0, Sledge 0, Lawson 1. Totals — 12 5-10 31.

3-point field goals: Notre Dame 7; Marian 2 (Davis, J. Jones). Team fouls: Notre Dame 15, Marian 15. Records: Marian Catholic 6-6 (6-3 ESCC). JV score: Marian Catholic, 46-40.

Girls Basketball

TF South 59, Lemont 38

AT LEMONT

RECORD — TF South 9-3.

