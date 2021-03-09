High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Eisenhower 62, TF North 44
AT EISENHOWER
RECORD — TF North 3-9 (3-9 South Suburban Blue)
Lemont 74, TF South 60
LEMONT (20-13-21-20)
TF SOUTH (14-10-24-12)
Isiah Lewis 13, Christian Heffner 13, Jamal Richards 21, Gerald Bonaparte 7, Trevon Walker 0, Devion Goodwin 0, Chris Glenn 0, Jay Brown 0, Armon Gaines 0, Xavier Lewis 6, Sam Townsend 0. Totals -- 25 3-14 60.
3-point field goals: TF South 7 (Heffner, Richards 5, Bonaparte). Record: TF South 8-4 (8-4 South Suburban Blue).
Notre Dame 40, Marian Catholic 31
NOTRE DAME (13-0-12-15)
Totals – 12 9-13 40.
MARIAN CATHOLIC (8-7-6-10)
Q. Jones 7, Davis 7, Bullock 2, Barrett 3, J. Jones 9, Bracey 0, Smith 2, Klupchak 0, Sledge 0, Lawson 1. Totals — 12 5-10 31.
3-point field goals: Notre Dame 7; Marian 2 (Davis, J. Jones). Team fouls: Notre Dame 15, Marian 15. Records: Marian Catholic 6-6 (6-3 ESCC). JV score: Marian Catholic, 46-40.
Girls Basketball
TF South 59, Lemont 38
AT LEMONT
RECORD — TF South 9-3.
