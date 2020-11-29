High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Saturday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Turkey Tip-off
At Bowman
Bowman 67, Calumet 63
BOWMAN (18-11-17-21)
K. Davis 19, J. Tolbert 17, L. Wilkerson 17, L. Grimes 6, D. Cleveland 4, J. France 3, A. Nixon 1, L. Smith 0. Totals — 28 9-27 67.
CALUMET (10-16-18-19)
A. Williamson 16, J. Barry 12, J. Bullock 12, J. Johnson 10, E. Martin 10, S. Flores 3, R. Hernandez 0, J. Holifield 0. Totals — 25 10-23 63.
3-point field goals: Bowman 2 (Tolbert, Davis), Calumet 3 (Johnson 2, Barr). Fouls: Bowman 19, Calumet 19.
Michigan City 111, Marquette 65
MARQUETTE (14-19-14-18)
Britain Harris 22, Gary Lewis 22, Connor Bakota 7, Kaden Manna 8, OZ Brooks 3, Sam Johnson 3, Branden Welch 0, Adam Tarnow 0, Jacob Schuman 0. Totals — 19 18-29 65.
MICHIGAN CITY (14-27-29-41)
Omarion Hatch 8, Kennon Tucker 4, Warren Sails 2, Tahari Watson 21, Giovani Laurent 8, Kanye Roberson 9, Jordan Hess 4, Lavontae Pointer 7, Jamie Hodges 20, Evan Bush 19, Javant Hodges 9, Shelly Miller 0, Tiljah Robinson 0. Totals — 38 22-27 111.
3-point field goals: Marquette 6 (Lewis 4, Bakota, Manna), Michigan City 13 (Watson 5, Bush 3, Laurent 2, Hodges, Pointer, Hess). Fouls: Marquette 24, Michigan City 23. Fouled out: Manna (M), Bakota (M), Welch (M).
Girls Basketball
Turkey Tip-off
At Bowman
Bishop Noll 65, West Side 20
BISHOP NOLL (18-27-13-7)
Courtney Blakely 30, Jalyssia Crawford 10, Kennedy Blakely 7, Danneli Campbell 6, Isabelli Damacio 5, Brianna Gonzalez 5, Maddie Down 2, Elia Larios 0. Totals — 28 4-9 65.
WEST SIDE (9-6-1-4)
Antwaniya McDonald 7, Sarah Burton 5, Exsencia Cloma 4, Amaria Price 2, Cayla Evans 2, Zaria Norman 0, Athalia Barret 0, Adanma Bouyer 0, Madison Hopkins 0, C. Minor 0, Treasure Kizer 0, Ariana Robinson 0. Totals — 8 2-10 20.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 5 (C. Blakely 5), West Side 2 (McDonald, Burton). Rebounds: Bishop Noll 48 (Campbell 11, Damacio 10). Assists: Bishop Noll 17 (C. Blakely 10). Steals: Bishop Noll 20 (C. Blakely 8). Blocks: Bishop Noll 2 (Campbell, Damacio). Turnovers: Bishop Noll 12. Fouls: Bishop Noll 15, West Side 12.
