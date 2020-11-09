 Skip to main content
High school results
agate urgent

Basketball stock
The Times

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Saturday's Late Results

Girls Basketball

Hobart 51, Boone Grove 41

HOBART (14-18-5-15)

Asia Donald 28, Amarea Donald 6, Lexi Williams 5, Jesse Neace 5, Ja'Diah Belk 4, Melanie Leonard 2, Anisha Lewis 1, Nikolina Latinovic 0. Totals: 19 (1) 12-17 51.

BOONE GROVE (7-6-20-8)

Jaci Menard 16, Madison Ward 8, Ella Bono 6, Alexus Eckland 5, Brie Krause 4, Kelly Downham 1, Karysa Alsup 1. Totals: 13 (2) 13-30 41.

South Central 62, LaVille 36

LAVILLE (12-7-7-10)

Totals – 12 10-20 36.

SOUTH CENTRAL (27-14-12-9)

Gale 9, Kimmel 4, Bowmar 10, Anthony 0, Tomblin 16, S. Marks 0, H. Welshar 0, Tolmen 7, O. Marks 14, L. Peksa 0, K. Welsh 2. Totals – 26 8-15 62.

3-point field goals: LaVille 2; South Central 2 (Gale, O. Marks). Team fouls: LaVille 14, South Central 20. Fouled out: None.

 

