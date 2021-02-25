 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school results
agate urgent

High school results

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Thursday's Results

Badminton

TF South 14, Lincoln-Way West 1

RECORD: TF South 8-0.

Boys Basketball

Mishawaka Marian 85, Marquette 56

MARIAN (23-22-17-23)

Totals – 35 8-14 85.

MARQUETTE (10-12-17-17)

Harris 16, Caden Meade 0, Brooks 3, Lewis 7, Balling 6, Johnson 0, Bakota 9, Welch 0, Kobe 15. Totals – 23 1-3 56.

3-point field goals: Marian 7; Marquette 9 (Harris 4, Lewis, Bakota, Kobe 3). Team fouls: Marian 5, Marquette 12. Fouled out: None. Record: Marquette 14-9.

Lemont 71, TF North 54

RECORD: TF North 1-6 (1-6 South Suburban Blue)

Girls Basketball

TF South 49, Reavis 44

RECORD: TF South 5-2.

.

Wednesday's Late Results

Boys Basketball

Andrean 65, West Side 64

WEST SIDE (12-19-15-18)

Israel Hines 6, Chrishawn Christmas 10, Jalen Washington 20, Billy Muldrew 2, Parion Roberson 16, Paris Roberson 5, Nisiah King 3, Joshua Hardy 0. Totals — 23 11-14 64.

ANDREAN (13-18-16-18)

Robby Ballentine 9, Nicky Flesher 27, Gabe Gillespie 10, Ben Jones 11, Deshon Burnett 4, Patrick Moynihan 4, Jacob Anderson 0, Anthony Reynolds 0. Totals — 22 16-20 65.

3-point field goals: West Side 5 (Washington 2, Parion Roberson 2, King); Andrean 5 (Ballentine 2, Flesher 2, Jones). Team fouls: West Side 15, Andrean 13. Fouled out: None. Records: West Side 16-4, Andrean 12-5.

Gary Lighthouse 87, EC Central 76

GARY LIGHTHOUSE (18-18-26-25)

Harris 0, Bryant 2, Stewart 19, Kelly 28, Mays 22, Philon 2, Hathaway 3, Winder 11. Totals – 29 21-28 87.

EC CENTRAL (17-19-21-19)

Ross 17, Morgan 14, Andrews 18, Kincaid 4, French 17, Cotton 0, White 2, Cooley 0, Bradley 4, Tucker 0, Wells 0. Totals – 28 14-16 76.

3-point field goals: Gary Lighthouse 8 (Kelly 3, Mays 5); EC Central 6 (Ross 3, Morgan 2, French). Team fouls: Gary Lighthouse 15, EC Central 17. Fouled out: None.

Hobart 69, Whiting 30

WHITING (8-9-6-7)

Tony Madrueno 8, Nolan Toth 5, Diandre Marshall 15, Dominic Harbin 0, Jed Huffman 2, Adonis Roberts 0, Julius Torres 0. Totals – 12 1-4 30.

HOBART (14-18-12-25)

3-point field goals: Whiting 5 (Madrueno 2, Toth, Marshall 2). Rebounds: Whiting 32 (Marshall 9). Assists: Whiting 7 (Toth 3). Steals: Whiting 2.

HAS Southwest 49, Hammond Academy 46

Girls Basketball

Marist 60, Marian Catholic 58

MARIST (15-14-15-16)

Totals: 20 15-20 60.

MARIAN CATHOLIC (11-11-17-19)

Cutrara 8, Hill 14, Alexander 17, Kleszynski 7, Okonkwo 9, Davis 0, Dee 3, Segarra 0.Totals – 21 12-15 58.

3-point field goals: Marist 5; Marian 4 (Alexander, Kleszynski, Hill, Dee). Team fouls: Marist 13, Marian 15. Record: Marian Catholic 7-3 (1-2 ESCC). JV score: Marist, 50-35.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts