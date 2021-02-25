High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Thursday's Results
Badminton
TF South 14, Lincoln-Way West 1
RECORD: TF South 8-0.
Boys Basketball
Mishawaka Marian 85, Marquette 56
MARIAN (23-22-17-23)
Totals – 35 8-14 85.
MARQUETTE (10-12-17-17)
Harris 16, Caden Meade 0, Brooks 3, Lewis 7, Balling 6, Johnson 0, Bakota 9, Welch 0, Kobe 15. Totals – 23 1-3 56.
3-point field goals: Marian 7; Marquette 9 (Harris 4, Lewis, Bakota, Kobe 3). Team fouls: Marian 5, Marquette 12. Fouled out: None. Record: Marquette 14-9.
Lemont 71, TF North 54
RECORD: TF North 1-6 (1-6 South Suburban Blue)
Girls Basketball
TF South 49, Reavis 44
RECORD: TF South 5-2.
Wednesday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Andrean 65, West Side 64
WEST SIDE (12-19-15-18)
Israel Hines 6, Chrishawn Christmas 10, Jalen Washington 20, Billy Muldrew 2, Parion Roberson 16, Paris Roberson 5, Nisiah King 3, Joshua Hardy 0. Totals — 23 11-14 64.
ANDREAN (13-18-16-18)
Robby Ballentine 9, Nicky Flesher 27, Gabe Gillespie 10, Ben Jones 11, Deshon Burnett 4, Patrick Moynihan 4, Jacob Anderson 0, Anthony Reynolds 0. Totals — 22 16-20 65.
3-point field goals: West Side 5 (Washington 2, Parion Roberson 2, King); Andrean 5 (Ballentine 2, Flesher 2, Jones). Team fouls: West Side 15, Andrean 13. Fouled out: None. Records: West Side 16-4, Andrean 12-5.
Gary Lighthouse 87, EC Central 76
GARY LIGHTHOUSE (18-18-26-25)
Harris 0, Bryant 2, Stewart 19, Kelly 28, Mays 22, Philon 2, Hathaway 3, Winder 11. Totals – 29 21-28 87.
EC CENTRAL (17-19-21-19)
Ross 17, Morgan 14, Andrews 18, Kincaid 4, French 17, Cotton 0, White 2, Cooley 0, Bradley 4, Tucker 0, Wells 0. Totals – 28 14-16 76.
3-point field goals: Gary Lighthouse 8 (Kelly 3, Mays 5); EC Central 6 (Ross 3, Morgan 2, French). Team fouls: Gary Lighthouse 15, EC Central 17. Fouled out: None.
Hobart 69, Whiting 30
WHITING (8-9-6-7)
Tony Madrueno 8, Nolan Toth 5, Diandre Marshall 15, Dominic Harbin 0, Jed Huffman 2, Adonis Roberts 0, Julius Torres 0. Totals – 12 1-4 30.
HOBART (14-18-12-25)
3-point field goals: Whiting 5 (Madrueno 2, Toth, Marshall 2). Rebounds: Whiting 32 (Marshall 9). Assists: Whiting 7 (Toth 3). Steals: Whiting 2.
HAS Southwest 49, Hammond Academy 46
Girls Basketball
Marist 60, Marian Catholic 58
MARIST (15-14-15-16)
Totals: 20 15-20 60.
MARIAN CATHOLIC (11-11-17-19)
Cutrara 8, Hill 14, Alexander 17, Kleszynski 7, Okonkwo 9, Davis 0, Dee 3, Segarra 0.Totals – 21 12-15 58.
3-point field goals: Marist 5; Marian 4 (Alexander, Kleszynski, Hill, Dee). Team fouls: Marist 13, Marian 15. Record: Marian Catholic 7-3 (1-2 ESCC). JV score: Marist, 50-35.