High school results
High school results

On the bubble

Boone Grove (7-3), Griffith (12-8), Hanover Central (11-3), Hobart (6-9-1), LaCrosse (8-5), Portage (3-9), South Central (12-4).

 The Times

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Baseball

Highland 11, Calumet 1

Calumet;000;10;—;0;0;0

Highland;820;01;—;0;0;0

2B — Camden Scheidt, Austin Pizer, Bryce Ozelie, Tyler Stewart, Matt Gonzales (H). Pitching summary: CALUMET — n/a; HIGHLAND — Max Herring (5 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 11 SO). WP — Herring. LP — n/a. Leading hitters: HIGHLAND — Bryce Ozelie (2 H), Aerik Tanis (2 H).

