High school results

Tuesday's Late Results
Boys basketball
Lake Central 35, Munster 32
MUNSTER (10-6-7-9)
David Cundiff 0, Bryce Schaum 4, Mekki Banks 0, Jeremiah Lovett 2, Tyler Reyna 0, Clayton Bubash 4, Dane Hamilton 3, Luka Balac 3, Keith Kaszycki 19. Totals – 12 6-16 32.
LAKE CENTRAL (10-8-5-12)
Myles Yekich 6, Jerry Edwards 0, Ethan Knopf 2, Kyles Nichols 0, Karson Colin 0, Jaiden Clayton 13, Brandon Escobedo 3, Jack Mahoney 2, Nate Oakley 9. Totals – 9 13-15 35.
3-point field goals: Munster 2 (Schaum, Hamilton); Lake Central 7 (Clayton 4, Oakley 3). Team fouls: Munster 20, Lake Central 15. Fouled out: None. JV score: Lake Central, 65-35.
