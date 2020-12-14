 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school results
agate urgent

High school results

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Monday's Results

Girls Basketball

Andrean 68, Marquette 30

ANDREAN (19-24-18-7)

Dyamond Blair 9, Sarah Morley 0, Lauren Colon 10, Lauryn Swain 1, Toni Allen 22, Hannah Preslin 0, Emily Ziegelhofer 2, Abbi Foster 8, Julia Schutz 16, Bridget Sherman 0. Totals – 27 5-7 68.

MARQUETTE (5-5-8-12)

Ana Blakely 4, Ryleigh Grott 7, Mary Kate Bobillo 0, Shena Fleming 2, Izabel Galindo 9, Ruth Bean 8. Totals – 13 1-9 30.

3-point field goals: Andrean 9 (Allen 6, Blair, Colon, Schutz); Marquette 3 (Grott, Bean 2). Team fouls: Andrean 10, Marquette 8. Fouled out: None

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

West Side star, five-star prospect Jalen Washington returns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts