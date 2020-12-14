High school results

Monday's Results
Girls Basketball
Andrean 68, Marquette 30
ANDREAN (19-24-18-7)
Dyamond Blair 9, Sarah Morley 0, Lauren Colon 10, Lauryn Swain 1, Toni Allen 22, Hannah Preslin 0, Emily Ziegelhofer 2, Abbi Foster 8, Julia Schutz 16, Bridget Sherman 0. Totals – 27 5-7 68.
MARQUETTE (5-5-8-12)
Ana Blakely 4, Ryleigh Grott 7, Mary Kate Bobillo 0, Shena Fleming 2, Izabel Galindo 9, Ruth Bean 8. Totals – 13 1-9 30.
3-point field goals: Andrean 9 (Allen 6, Blair, Colon, Schutz); Marquette 3 (Grott, Bean 2). Team fouls: Andrean 10, Marquette 8. Fouled out: None
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!