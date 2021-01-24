High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Saturday's Late Results
Boys basketball
Porter County Conference Tournament Championship
Kouts 79, Boone Grove 50
KOUTS (18-25-15-21)
Parker Kneifel 2, Hunter Kneifel 14, Cooper Schoon 13, Cole Wireman 27, Cale Wireman 21, Matthew Baker 0, Noah Young 0, Connor Croff 2, Jeremy Ryan 0. Totals – 31 13-17 79.
BOONE GROVE (5-9-16-20)
Trey Steinhibler 14, Mason Bills 4, Andrew Murray 8, Zachary Lomalie 11, Jarrod Benkovich 6, Kyle Casbon 5, Daekwon Coleman 0, Nate Krause 2, Connor Melchi 0. Totals – 17 14-17 50.
3-point field goals: Kouts 4 (Cole Wireman 2, Cale Wireman 1, Hunter Kneifel 1), Boone Grove 2 (Lomalie 2). Team fouls: Kouts 13, Boone Grove 15. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 14-2, Boone Grove 9-4.
Lake Station 51, Hanover Central 48
LAKE STATION (13-12-9-17)
Willie Miller 17, Jordan Tidwell 14, Romeo Guerra 8, Baylor Sleziak 5, Adam Eastland 4, Edward Fragoso 3. Totals: 20-46 5-10 51.
HANOVER CENTRAL (14-12-15-7)
Kameron Ludwig 14, Chase Kuzma 12, Nicholas Holden 9, Joey Glidewell 8, Drayk Castner 3, Aidan Beilke 2, Matt Koontz 0, Eric Rucinski 0. Totals: 19-44 7-19 48.
3-point field goals: Lake Station 6 (Tidwell 2, Miller 2, Sleziak, Fragoso), Hanover Central 3 (Holden 3). Rebounds: Lake Station 23 (Miller 7, Tidwell 7), Hanover Central 33 (Ludwig 10). Assists: Lake Station 15 (Fragoso 5), Hanover Central 11 (Glidewell 4). Steals: Lake Station 11 (Miller 5, Guerra 4), Hanover Central 5 (Glidewell 2). Blocks: Lake Station 4 (Fragoso, Miller, Eastland, Tidwell), Hanover Central 2 (Ludwig, Glidewell). Team fouls: Lake Station 16, Hanover Central 12. Fouled out: Guerra. Records: Lake Station 7-7, 3-2; Hanover Central 5-5, 3-1.
Girls basketball
Kankakee Valley 64, West Side 35
WEST SIDE (6-7-12-10)
Stats unavailable.
KANKAKEE VALLEY (13-20-14-17)
Kate Thomas 18, Lilly Toppen 14, Taylor Schoonveld 9, Abby Grandchamp 7, Colby Sizemore 5, Amie Ramus 5, Laynie Capellari 4, Courtney Fox 2, Genna Hayes 0, Grace Shurman 0, Elise Kasper 0, Faith Mauger 0, Juliet Starr 0. Totals: 23-59 12-23 64.
3-point field goals: Kankakee Valley 6 (Toppen 2, Thomas 2, Schoonveld, Ramus). Rebounds: Kankakee Valley 40 (Schoonveld 8, Sizemore 8). Assists: Kankakee Valley 14 (Thomas 4). Steals: Kankakee Valley 18 (Fox 6). Blocks: Kankakee Valley 2 (Sizemore, Mauger). Team fouls: Kankakee Valley 13. Fouled out: None. Records: West Side 6-7. Kankakee Valley 9-9.