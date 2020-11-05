High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Thursday's Results
Girls Basketball
Andrean 93, Illiana Christian 17
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (0-5-5-7)
Cruz 3, M. Dykstra 2, Rynberk 0, K. Dykstra 1, Evers 3, Vander Zee 0, DeJong 2, Van Ryn 2, Van Prooyen 4. Totals – 7 2-5 17.
ANDREAN (40-21-23-9)
Blair 28, Morley 6, Colon 6, Houpt 10, Swain 9, Allen 19, Ziegelhofer 2, Schutz 13. Totals – 37 9-14 93.
3-point field goals: Illiana Christian 1 (Cruz); Andrean 10 (Blair 5, Allen 3, Morley 2). Team fouls: Illiana Christian 12, Andrean 6. Fouled out: None.
Wednesday's Late Results
Girls Basketball
Michigan City 64, Hobart 32
MICHIGAN CITY (10-13-20-21)
Katelyn Halfacre 17, Mary Pat Kelley 5, Jaden Smallwood 14, Ariana Lemons 6, Trinity Thompson 18, Sativa Santana 4. Totals – 22 15-23 64.
HOBART (4-8-8-12)
Ja’Diah Belk, 2, Jesse Neace 0, Shanena Knight 0, Lexi Williams 7, Anisha Lewis 0, Dillen Pendleton 3, Amarea Donald 5, Nikolina Latinovic 3, Asia Donald 12, Melanie Leonard 0. Totals – 7 14-21 32.
3-point field goals: Michigan City 5 (Halfacre 3, Kelley 1, Thompson 1); Hobart 2 (Pendleton 1, Asia Donald 1). Team fouls: Michigan City 16, Hobart 17. Fouled out: None.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!