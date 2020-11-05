 Skip to main content
High school results
agate urgent

Basketball stock
The Times

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Thursday's Results

Girls Basketball

Andrean 93, Illiana Christian 17

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (0-5-5-7)

Cruz 3, M. Dykstra 2, Rynberk 0, K. Dykstra 1, Evers 3, Vander Zee 0, DeJong 2, Van Ryn 2, Van Prooyen 4. Totals – 7 2-5 17.

ANDREAN (40-21-23-9)

Blair 28, Morley 6, Colon 6, Houpt 10, Swain 9, Allen 19, Ziegelhofer 2, Schutz 13. Totals – 37 9-14 93.

3-point field goals: Illiana Christian 1 (Cruz); Andrean 10 (Blair 5, Allen 3, Morley 2). Team fouls: Illiana Christian 12, Andrean 6. Fouled out: None.

Wednesday's Late Results

Girls Basketball

Michigan City 64, Hobart 32

MICHIGAN CITY (10-13-20-21)

Katelyn Halfacre 17, Mary Pat Kelley 5, Jaden Smallwood 14, Ariana Lemons 6, Trinity Thompson 18, Sativa Santana 4. Totals – 22 15-23 64.

HOBART (4-8-8-12)

Ja’Diah Belk, 2, Jesse Neace 0, Shanena Knight 0, Lexi Williams 7, Anisha Lewis 0, Dillen Pendleton 3, Amarea Donald 5, Nikolina Latinovic 3, Asia Donald 12, Melanie Leonard 0. Totals – 7 14-21 32.

3-point field goals: Michigan City 5 (Halfacre 3, Kelley 1, Thompson 1); Hobart 2 (Pendleton 1, Asia Donald 1). Team fouls: Michigan City 16, Hobart 17. Fouled out: None.

