High school results
agate urgent

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Boys basketball

Crown Point 95, Griffith 43

CROWN POINT (23-27-20-25)

Elliot Swan 1, Ty Smith 18, Drew Adzia 11, AJ Lux 15, Terence Echols 1, Darrius Roach 7, Darren Roach 9, Zdanowicz 5, David Brown 15, Keaton Buuck 4, Felix Meeks 3. Totals — 35 12-19 95.

GRIFFITH (12-9-4-18)

Cameron Sarang 0, Alex Cioroianu 0, Schaun Scott 25, Jacari Phillips 2, Odeh Issa 3, AJ Ladendorf 0, Peyton Thomas 5, DeQuan King 4, Freddie Strezo 2. Totals — 17 2-4 43.

3-point field goals: CP 13 (Smith 2, Adzia 3, Lux 4, Darren Roach 1, Zdanowicz 2); Griffith 7 (Scott 5, Issa 1, Thomas 1). Team fouls: CP 13, Griffith 12.

Illiana Christian 69, Morton 59

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (15-22-16-16)

Barker 0, Luke Van Essen 7, Z. Van Essen 3, Foster 6, Logan Van Essen 37, Gibson 4, DeJong 9, Van Drusen 2. Totals — 27 10-13 69.

MORTON (13-15-11-20)

Brokemond 8, Mayo 3, Northcutt 6, Burns 8, King 9, Coney 0, Calvillo 12, Brumfield 0, Barnes 13. Totals — 17 18-25 59.

3-point field goals: Illiana 5 (Luke Van Essen 1, Foster 2, Logan Van Essen 2); Morton 7 (Mayo 1, Northcutt 1, Calvillo 2, Barnes 3). Team fouls: Illiana 21, Morton 17. Fouled out: Brokemond (M).

Girls basketball

Chesterton 42, Highland 29

CHESTERTON (6-9-11-16)

Emma Schmidt 14, Nalani Malackowski 10, Ciarra Bonner 8.

HIGHLAND (9-2-16-2)

Crown Point 69, Merrillville 39

CROWN POINT (21-13-18-17)

Alyvia Santiago 4, Emily Phillips 0, Mia Depta 0, Jessica Carrothers 28, Mariana Maldonado 0, Zoey Wells 0, Ava Ziolkowski 0, Alyna Santiago 18, Nikki Gerodemos 4, Allie Govert 6, McKayla Henry 0, Lilly Stoddard 9. Totals – 28 9-12 69.

MERRILLVILLE (7-15-13-4)

Cailynn Dilosa 11, Aaniejah Crim 0, Torri Miller 4, Micah Grady 0, Kennedie Burks 2, Davina Smith 0, Mya-Lee Jackson 0, SaMya Miller 10, Janiyah Russell 0, Shekinah Thomas 12. Totals – 17 3-7 39.

3-point field goals: Crown Point 4 (Carrothers 2, Alyna Santiago 1, Govert 1), Merrillville 2 (Thomas 2). Team fouls: Crown Point 16, Merrillville 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Crown Point 13-1 (5-0), Merrillville 9-4 (5-1).

Munster 44, Kankakee Valley 35

MUNSTER (13-10-7-14)

(no stats provided)

KANKAKEE VALLEY (10-10-5-10)

Taylor Schoonveld 10, Lilly Toppen 10, Colby Sizemore 5, Courtney Fox 1, Abby Grandchamp 0, Amie Ramus 0, Kate Thomas 9, Marissa Howard 0, Laynie Capellari 0, Genna Hayes 0. Totals — 10 12-22 35.

3-point field goals: Munster n/a; KV 3 (Schoonveld 1, Toppen 2). Team fouls: Munster n/a, KV 24.

Wheeler 26, Whiting 22

WHEELER (5-14-0-7)

Wagoner 7, Giorgi 6, Cutka 3, DeJesus 4, Warnell 3, Tsampis 0, Harris 3, Vincent 0, Ordonez 0. Totals — 9 5-13 26.

WHITING (5-6-5-6)

Zorich 2, Alvarez 4, Blanco 0, Collins 7, Casanova 0, Patrick 0, Rodriguez 6, Deiterman 3, Davis 0. Totals — 8 6-11 22.

3-point field goals: Wheeler 3 (Cutka 1, DeJesus 1, Harris 1); Whiting 1 (Alvarez 1). Team fouls: Wheeler 12, Whiting 15.

Girls swimming

Northwest Crossroads Conference meet

Diving: 1. Alivia Ahner, Hobart 358.50; 2. Carson Kekelik, Munster 330.40; 3. Sydney Arias, Hobart 286.60; 4. Maggie Carstensen, Highland 274.05; 5. Sophia Brunetti, Munster 265.00; 6. Jayla Barrera, KV 261.95; 7. Ava Jureczko, Munster 261.40; 8. Hollie Fox, Highland 216.35.

Wrestling

Northwest Crossroads Conference

Team scores: 1. Hobart 297.5, 2. KV 192.5, 3. Lowell 182.0, 4. Munster 166.0, 5. Andrean 134.0, 6. Highland 115.0.

Finals: 106 — Lukas Tsirtis (MU) dec. Jayson Mejia (HO) 9-2; 113 — Trevor Schammert (HO) dec. Christopher Bohn (MU) 3-2; 120 — Donovan Ruiz (HO) pinned Joseph Cappello (AN) 4:45; 126 — Jacob Jones (AN) dec. Caleb Solomey (KV) 9-3; 132 — Cole Solomey (KV) pinned Johnny McGill (HO) 1:17; 138 — Conner Johnson (HO) pinned Dylan Barthel (AN) 0:40; 145 — Kenneth Bisping (LO) major dec. Alexander Borerro (MU) 19-11; 152 — Nathan Noojin (LO) pinned Gavin Miller (HO) 1:42; 160 — Tyler Turley (HO) pinned Caleb Swallow (KV) 1:10; 170 — Aiden Sneed (KV) pinned Thomas Ogibovic (LO) 1:28; 182 — Jake Simpson (HO) dec. Jesse Herrera (HI) 3-2; 195 — Justin Sawyer (HO) pinned Joshua Hubbard (HI) 4:18; 220 — Sam Vickers (AN) pinned Caden Jones (HO) 0:45; 285 — Alex Pickett (HO) dec. Colton Quale (LO) 3-1.

