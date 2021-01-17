High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Boys basketball
Crown Point 95, Griffith 43
CROWN POINT (23-27-20-25)
Elliot Swan 1, Ty Smith 18, Drew Adzia 11, AJ Lux 15, Terence Echols 1, Darrius Roach 7, Darren Roach 9, Zdanowicz 5, David Brown 15, Keaton Buuck 4, Felix Meeks 3. Totals — 35 12-19 95.
GRIFFITH (12-9-4-18)
Cameron Sarang 0, Alex Cioroianu 0, Schaun Scott 25, Jacari Phillips 2, Odeh Issa 3, AJ Ladendorf 0, Peyton Thomas 5, DeQuan King 4, Freddie Strezo 2. Totals — 17 2-4 43.
3-point field goals: CP 13 (Smith 2, Adzia 3, Lux 4, Darren Roach 1, Zdanowicz 2); Griffith 7 (Scott 5, Issa 1, Thomas 1). Team fouls: CP 13, Griffith 12.
Illiana Christian 69, Morton 59
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (15-22-16-16)
Barker 0, Luke Van Essen 7, Z. Van Essen 3, Foster 6, Logan Van Essen 37, Gibson 4, DeJong 9, Van Drusen 2. Totals — 27 10-13 69.
MORTON (13-15-11-20)
Brokemond 8, Mayo 3, Northcutt 6, Burns 8, King 9, Coney 0, Calvillo 12, Brumfield 0, Barnes 13. Totals — 17 18-25 59.
3-point field goals: Illiana 5 (Luke Van Essen 1, Foster 2, Logan Van Essen 2); Morton 7 (Mayo 1, Northcutt 1, Calvillo 2, Barnes 3). Team fouls: Illiana 21, Morton 17. Fouled out: Brokemond (M).
Girls basketball
Chesterton 42, Highland 29
CHESTERTON (6-9-11-16)
Emma Schmidt 14, Nalani Malackowski 10, Ciarra Bonner 8.
HIGHLAND (9-2-16-2)
Crown Point 69, Merrillville 39
CROWN POINT (21-13-18-17)
Alyvia Santiago 4, Emily Phillips 0, Mia Depta 0, Jessica Carrothers 28, Mariana Maldonado 0, Zoey Wells 0, Ava Ziolkowski 0, Alyna Santiago 18, Nikki Gerodemos 4, Allie Govert 6, McKayla Henry 0, Lilly Stoddard 9. Totals – 28 9-12 69.
MERRILLVILLE (7-15-13-4)
Cailynn Dilosa 11, Aaniejah Crim 0, Torri Miller 4, Micah Grady 0, Kennedie Burks 2, Davina Smith 0, Mya-Lee Jackson 0, SaMya Miller 10, Janiyah Russell 0, Shekinah Thomas 12. Totals – 17 3-7 39.
3-point field goals: Crown Point 4 (Carrothers 2, Alyna Santiago 1, Govert 1), Merrillville 2 (Thomas 2). Team fouls: Crown Point 16, Merrillville 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Crown Point 13-1 (5-0), Merrillville 9-4 (5-1).
Munster 44, Kankakee Valley 35
MUNSTER (13-10-7-14)
(no stats provided)
KANKAKEE VALLEY (10-10-5-10)
Taylor Schoonveld 10, Lilly Toppen 10, Colby Sizemore 5, Courtney Fox 1, Abby Grandchamp 0, Amie Ramus 0, Kate Thomas 9, Marissa Howard 0, Laynie Capellari 0, Genna Hayes 0. Totals — 10 12-22 35.
3-point field goals: Munster n/a; KV 3 (Schoonveld 1, Toppen 2). Team fouls: Munster n/a, KV 24.
Wheeler 26, Whiting 22
WHEELER (5-14-0-7)
Wagoner 7, Giorgi 6, Cutka 3, DeJesus 4, Warnell 3, Tsampis 0, Harris 3, Vincent 0, Ordonez 0. Totals — 9 5-13 26.
WHITING (5-6-5-6)
Zorich 2, Alvarez 4, Blanco 0, Collins 7, Casanova 0, Patrick 0, Rodriguez 6, Deiterman 3, Davis 0. Totals — 8 6-11 22.
3-point field goals: Wheeler 3 (Cutka 1, DeJesus 1, Harris 1); Whiting 1 (Alvarez 1). Team fouls: Wheeler 12, Whiting 15.
Girls swimming
Northwest Crossroads Conference meet
Diving: 1. Alivia Ahner, Hobart 358.50; 2. Carson Kekelik, Munster 330.40; 3. Sydney Arias, Hobart 286.60; 4. Maggie Carstensen, Highland 274.05; 5. Sophia Brunetti, Munster 265.00; 6. Jayla Barrera, KV 261.95; 7. Ava Jureczko, Munster 261.40; 8. Hollie Fox, Highland 216.35.
Wrestling
Northwest Crossroads Conference
Team scores: 1. Hobart 297.5, 2. KV 192.5, 3. Lowell 182.0, 4. Munster 166.0, 5. Andrean 134.0, 6. Highland 115.0.
Finals: 106 — Lukas Tsirtis (MU) dec. Jayson Mejia (HO) 9-2; 113 — Trevor Schammert (HO) dec. Christopher Bohn (MU) 3-2; 120 — Donovan Ruiz (HO) pinned Joseph Cappello (AN) 4:45; 126 — Jacob Jones (AN) dec. Caleb Solomey (KV) 9-3; 132 — Cole Solomey (KV) pinned Johnny McGill (HO) 1:17; 138 — Conner Johnson (HO) pinned Dylan Barthel (AN) 0:40; 145 — Kenneth Bisping (LO) major dec. Alexander Borerro (MU) 19-11; 152 — Nathan Noojin (LO) pinned Gavin Miller (HO) 1:42; 160 — Tyler Turley (HO) pinned Caleb Swallow (KV) 1:10; 170 — Aiden Sneed (KV) pinned Thomas Ogibovic (LO) 1:28; 182 — Jake Simpson (HO) dec. Jesse Herrera (HI) 3-2; 195 — Justin Sawyer (HO) pinned Joshua Hubbard (HI) 4:18; 220 — Sam Vickers (AN) pinned Caden Jones (HO) 0:45; 285 — Alex Pickett (HO) dec. Colton Quale (LO) 3-1.