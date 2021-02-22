High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Monday's Results
Boys Basketball
Hebron 76, Whiting 62
HEBRON (15-19-25-17)
WHITING (14-17-8-23)
Tony Madrueno 15, Nolan Toth 12, Diandre Marshall 22, Luke Zorich 4, Dominic Harbin 0, Jed Huffman 2, Adonis Roberts 7, Julius Torres 0. Totals – 26 4-9 62.
3-point field goals: Whiting 6 (Madrueno 2, Toth 4). Rebounds: Whiting 18 (Madrueno 5, Marshall 5). Assists: Whiting 21 (Toth 8). Steals: Whiting 6 (Marshall 2).
Boys Bowling
TF North 1581, Tinley Park 1447
AT TINLEY BOWL
TF NORTH – Kier Stallworth 176-157, David Holmes 233-138, Leeandis Jones 141-132.
TF South 1915, Oak Forest 1775
AT LYNWOOD LANES
TF SOUTH – Mike Chancey 248, Ethan Modjeski 231.
RECORDS – TF South 3-0.
Girls Bowling
TF South 1560, Oak Forest 1509
AT OAK FOREST
TF SOUTH – Cecilia Alba 157-133—290, Michele Chancey 192-201—393, Jenna Blank 168-134—302, Abby Kleidon 155-134—289, Sydney Cowan 140-146—286.
