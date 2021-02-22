 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school results
agate urgent

High school results

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Monday's Results 

Boys Basketball

Hebron 76, Whiting 62

HEBRON (15-19-25-17)

WHITING (14-17-8-23)

Tony Madrueno 15, Nolan Toth 12, Diandre Marshall 22, Luke Zorich 4, Dominic Harbin 0, Jed Huffman 2, Adonis Roberts 7, Julius Torres 0. Totals – 26 4-9 62.

3-point field goals: Whiting 6 (Madrueno 2, Toth 4). Rebounds: Whiting 18 (Madrueno 5, Marshall 5). Assists: Whiting 21 (Toth 8). Steals: Whiting 6 (Marshall 2).

Boys Bowling

TF North 1581, Tinley Park 1447

AT TINLEY BOWL

TF NORTH – Kier Stallworth 176-157, David Holmes 233-138, Leeandis Jones 141-132.

TF South 1915, Oak Forest 1775

AT LYNWOOD LANES

TF SOUTH – Mike Chancey 248, Ethan Modjeski 231.

RECORDS – TF South 3-0.

Girls Bowling

TF South 1560, Oak Forest 1509

AT OAK FOREST

TF SOUTH – Cecilia Alba 157-133—290, Michele Chancey 192-201—393, Jenna Blank 168-134—302, Abby Kleidon 155-134—289, Sydney Cowan 140-146—286.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts