 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school results
agate urgent

High school results

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Crown Point 78, Morton 40

MORTON (12-15-6-7)

Amare Brokemond 6, Jalen Tinoco 3, Keith Miller 2, K. Mingo 4, Amari Northcutt 7, Miguel Burns 7, Nate King 2, Jermaine Coney 0, Joe Calvillo 0, Mar’Quis Brumfield 2, Ladaion Barnes 6, Luis Diaz 0, Edward Tinoco 1. Totals – 14 8-13 40.

CROWN POINT (21-27-12-18)

Lucas Underwood 0, Elliot Swan 0, Ty Smith 12, Drew Adzia 12, AJ Lux 7, Terence Echols 0, Darrius Roach 11, Darren Roach 4, Matt Zdanowicz 5, David Brown 10, Keaton Buuck 3, Felix Meeks 2, Jake Oostman 12. Totals – 33 3-10 78.

3-point field goals: Morton 4 (J. Tinoco, Northcutt, Barnes 2); Crown Point 9 (Smith 2, Adzia 4, Lux, Zdanowicz, Brown). Rebounds: Morton 22 (Barnes 5); Crown Point 33 (Brown 6, Oostman 6). Assists: Morton 5 (Burns 3); Crown Point 17 (Smith 8). Steals: Morton 3; Crown Point 9 (Zdanowicz 2). Team fouls: Morton 15, Crown Point 15. Fouled out: Darrius Roach (CP).

Lake Central 73, Marquette 52

MARQUETTE (15-3-20-14)

Brit Harris 9, Kaden Manna 7, Oz Brooks 0, Cam Best 0, Gary Lewis 14, Lukas Balling 11, Sam Johnson 0, Connor Bakota 4, Brandon Welch 0, Jason Kobe 7, Cam Meade 0, Adam Tarnow 0. Totals – 15 16-21 52.

LAKE CENTRAL (18-15-15-25)

Yekich 2, Zezovski 3, Knopf 0, Ross 25, Nichols 4, Mileusnic 3, Clayton 14, Escobedo 2, Mahoney 9, Oakley 11, Beatty 0, Spain 0, Milausnic 0. Totals – 29 9-17 73.

3-point field goals: Marquette 6 (Lewis 4, Balling 2); Lake Central 6 (Zezovski, Ross 3, Clayton 2). Team fouls: Marquette 13, Lake Central 14. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 14-8.

Marian Catholic 48, Joliet Catholic 32

JOLIET CATHOLIC (6-16-5-5)

Totals – 10 5-9 32.

MARIAN CATHOLIC (12-11-14-11)

Quentin Jones 8, Tre Davis 2, Jeremiah Smith 4, Tom Klupchak 6, Jeremiah Jones 20, Cameron Bracey 2, Joshua Lawson 0, Jalen Sledge 0, James Bullock 2, Eddie Barrett 2, Aaron Wells 0, Vincent Payne 2. Totals – 21 4-11 48.

3-point field goals: Joliet Catholic 7; Marian 2 (Klupchak, J. Jones). Team fouls: Joliet Catholic 10, Marian 9. Fouled out: None. Records: Marian Catholic 4-3 (4-1 ESCC), Joliet Catholic (0-5).

Boys Bowling

Hillcrest 1665, TF North 1517

AT TINLEY BOWL

TF NORTH — David Holmes 145-180, Leeandis Jones 170-172, Ulises Espino 162-116, Jaylen Edwards 158-156.

Boys Diving

Valparaiso Regional

Note: Top eight finishers qualify for Saturday's state finals.

1. Zach Ramacci (Lake Central) 489.40, 2. Tomas Salas (Penn) 476.75, 3. Ethan Ferba (Hobart) 457.50, 4. Ethan Smith (Concord) 440.90, 5. Nick Hardy (Elkhart) 424.50, 6. Reid Omilian (Culver Academies) 405.55, 7. Josiah Miller (Michigan City) 397.30, 8. Devan Himes (Knox) 391.70.

Other locals: 12. Tyson Borgelt (Valparaiso) 319.70, 14. Declan Taylor (Munster) 229.50, 16. Devlin Walden (Crown Point) 227.85.

Boys Swimming

Oak Forest 32, TF United 22

200 FREE — 1. James Muth (TFU). 50 FREE — 1. Muth (TFU).

.

Monday’s Late Results

Badminton

TF South 15, Oak Forest 0

RECORDS: TF South 6-0.

Girls Basketball

Marian Catholic 73, Rich Township 55

MARIAN CATHOLIC (32-22-9-10)

Cutrara 13, Hill 24, Alexander 4, Okonkwo 12, Kleszynski 11, Skelton 0, Bradley 0, Terry 0, Davis 6, Dee 3, Segarra 0, Jackson 0, Small 0. Totals – 30 4-16 73.

RICH TWP. (20-8-17-10)

Totals – 20 10-15 55

3-point field goals: Marian 9 (Hill 4, Cutrara 3, Kleszynski, Dee); Rich Twp. 5. Team fouls: Marian 14; Rich 13. Records: Marian Catholic 7-2. JV Score: Benet, 45-18.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts