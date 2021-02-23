High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Crown Point 78, Morton 40
MORTON (12-15-6-7)
Amare Brokemond 6, Jalen Tinoco 3, Keith Miller 2, K. Mingo 4, Amari Northcutt 7, Miguel Burns 7, Nate King 2, Jermaine Coney 0, Joe Calvillo 0, Mar’Quis Brumfield 2, Ladaion Barnes 6, Luis Diaz 0, Edward Tinoco 1. Totals – 14 8-13 40.
CROWN POINT (21-27-12-18)
Lucas Underwood 0, Elliot Swan 0, Ty Smith 12, Drew Adzia 12, AJ Lux 7, Terence Echols 0, Darrius Roach 11, Darren Roach 4, Matt Zdanowicz 5, David Brown 10, Keaton Buuck 3, Felix Meeks 2, Jake Oostman 12. Totals – 33 3-10 78.
3-point field goals: Morton 4 (J. Tinoco, Northcutt, Barnes 2); Crown Point 9 (Smith 2, Adzia 4, Lux, Zdanowicz, Brown). Rebounds: Morton 22 (Barnes 5); Crown Point 33 (Brown 6, Oostman 6). Assists: Morton 5 (Burns 3); Crown Point 17 (Smith 8). Steals: Morton 3; Crown Point 9 (Zdanowicz 2). Team fouls: Morton 15, Crown Point 15. Fouled out: Darrius Roach (CP).
Lake Central 73, Marquette 52
MARQUETTE (15-3-20-14)
Brit Harris 9, Kaden Manna 7, Oz Brooks 0, Cam Best 0, Gary Lewis 14, Lukas Balling 11, Sam Johnson 0, Connor Bakota 4, Brandon Welch 0, Jason Kobe 7, Cam Meade 0, Adam Tarnow 0. Totals – 15 16-21 52.
LAKE CENTRAL (18-15-15-25)
Yekich 2, Zezovski 3, Knopf 0, Ross 25, Nichols 4, Mileusnic 3, Clayton 14, Escobedo 2, Mahoney 9, Oakley 11, Beatty 0, Spain 0, Milausnic 0. Totals – 29 9-17 73.
3-point field goals: Marquette 6 (Lewis 4, Balling 2); Lake Central 6 (Zezovski, Ross 3, Clayton 2). Team fouls: Marquette 13, Lake Central 14. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 14-8.
Marian Catholic 48, Joliet Catholic 32
JOLIET CATHOLIC (6-16-5-5)
Totals – 10 5-9 32.
MARIAN CATHOLIC (12-11-14-11)
Quentin Jones 8, Tre Davis 2, Jeremiah Smith 4, Tom Klupchak 6, Jeremiah Jones 20, Cameron Bracey 2, Joshua Lawson 0, Jalen Sledge 0, James Bullock 2, Eddie Barrett 2, Aaron Wells 0, Vincent Payne 2. Totals – 21 4-11 48.
3-point field goals: Joliet Catholic 7; Marian 2 (Klupchak, J. Jones). Team fouls: Joliet Catholic 10, Marian 9. Fouled out: None. Records: Marian Catholic 4-3 (4-1 ESCC), Joliet Catholic (0-5).
Boys Bowling
Hillcrest 1665, TF North 1517
AT TINLEY BOWL
TF NORTH — David Holmes 145-180, Leeandis Jones 170-172, Ulises Espino 162-116, Jaylen Edwards 158-156.
Boys Diving
Valparaiso Regional
Note: Top eight finishers qualify for Saturday's state finals.
1. Zach Ramacci (Lake Central) 489.40, 2. Tomas Salas (Penn) 476.75, 3. Ethan Ferba (Hobart) 457.50, 4. Ethan Smith (Concord) 440.90, 5. Nick Hardy (Elkhart) 424.50, 6. Reid Omilian (Culver Academies) 405.55, 7. Josiah Miller (Michigan City) 397.30, 8. Devan Himes (Knox) 391.70.
Other locals: 12. Tyson Borgelt (Valparaiso) 319.70, 14. Declan Taylor (Munster) 229.50, 16. Devlin Walden (Crown Point) 227.85.
Boys Swimming
Oak Forest 32, TF United 22
200 FREE — 1. James Muth (TFU). 50 FREE — 1. Muth (TFU).
Monday’s Late Results
Badminton
TF South 15, Oak Forest 0
RECORDS: TF South 6-0.
Girls Basketball
Marian Catholic 73, Rich Township 55
MARIAN CATHOLIC (32-22-9-10)
Cutrara 13, Hill 24, Alexander 4, Okonkwo 12, Kleszynski 11, Skelton 0, Bradley 0, Terry 0, Davis 6, Dee 3, Segarra 0, Jackson 0, Small 0. Totals – 30 4-16 73.
RICH TWP. (20-8-17-10)
Totals – 20 10-15 55
3-point field goals: Marian 9 (Hill 4, Cutrara 3, Kleszynski, Dee); Rich Twp. 5. Team fouls: Marian 14; Rich 13. Records: Marian Catholic 7-2. JV Score: Benet, 45-18.