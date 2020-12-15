 Skip to main content
High school results
 The Times

Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Marquette 55, Victory Christian 50

VICTORY CHRISTIAN (11-8-15-16)

Shock 5, Aponte 9, Brechner 0, Herold 0, Thomae 24, Mixon 2, Carlson 10, Ogorek 0. Totals – 19 9-14 50.

MARQUETTE (16-15-12-12)

Harris 8, Manna 7, Brooks 2, Lewis 16, Balling 8, Bakota 2, Kobe 12. Totals – 20 11-17 55.

3-point field goals: Victory Christian 3 (Thomae 2, Aponte); Marquette 4 (Lewis 4, Kobe). Team fouls: Victory Christian 16, Marquette 14. Fouled out: None.

Girls Basketball

Kouts 49, Lowell 44

LOWELL (7-13-14-10)

Jordan Yuhasz 9, Katelyn Budz 0, Kahlan Krucina 11, Payton Gard 2, Kaylee Chavez 10, Abby Porch 7, Alee Eaker 3, Maddie Mielczarek 2. Totals — 15 14-18 44.

KOUTS (12-9-12-16)

Lyndsey Kobza 8, Desiree Hall 0, Lauryn Koedyker 21, Ally Capouch 17, Taylor Moyer 1, Emma Garavalia 2. Totals — 16 16-24 49.  

3-point field goals: Kouts 1 (Capouch). Rebounds: Krucina 4 (L); Koedyker 12 (K). Assists: Gard 4 (L); Koedyker 3 (K). Steals: Porch 4 (L); Kobza 2, Koedyker 2, Capouch 2 (K). Team fouls: Lowell 21, Kouts 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 6-4, Lowell 5-4. JV score: Lowell, 37-29.

Marquette 47, Victory Christian 39

MARQUETTE (16-18-4-9)

Ana Blakely 12, Ryleigh Grott 10, Mary Kate Bobillo 8, Shena Fleming 12, Izabel Galindo 0, Ruth Bean 5. Totals – 18 6-11 47.

VICTORY CHRISTIAN (10-5-15-9)

Suez 7, Shock 13, Penner 2, Weber 0, Huber 13, Decker 4. Totals – 15 7-13 39.

3-point field goals: Marquette 5 (Blakely, Bobillo 2, Fleming, Bean); Victory Christian 2 (Shock 2). Team fouls: Marquette 8, Victory Christian 13. Fouled out: Penner (VC).

Morgan Township 50, John Glenn 42

MORGAN TWP. (9-14-12-15)

JOHN GLENN (16-14-3-9)

