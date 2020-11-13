 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school results
agate urgent

High school results

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Friday's Results

Girls Basketball

Lake Central 69, Hanover Central 24

HANOVER CENTRAL (4-7-8-5)

Sanchez 3, Comia 7, Davenport 4, Ferry 0, Vanderhye 0, Antkiewicz 0, Govert 8, Duffy 0, Yurase 0, Dots 2, Siems 2, Waters 0. Totals — 7 9-19 24.

LAKE CENTRAL (17-20-13-19)

Tiana Morales 8, Jen Tomasic 13, Abby Oedzes 8, Aniyah Bishop 11, Amanda Blevins 7, Riley Milausnic 11, Kai Dilosa 6, Maddie Maracich 0, Kylie Blevins 0, Katelyn Zajeski 5, Ashley Copak 0. Totals — 27 11-22 69.

3-point field goals: Hanover Central 1 (Sanchez); Lake Central 4 (Milausnic 3, Morales). Team fouls: Hanover Central 19, Lake Central 20. Fouled out: None.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts