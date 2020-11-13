High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Friday's Results
Girls Basketball
Lake Central 69, Hanover Central 24
HANOVER CENTRAL (4-7-8-5)
Sanchez 3, Comia 7, Davenport 4, Ferry 0, Vanderhye 0, Antkiewicz 0, Govert 8, Duffy 0, Yurase 0, Dots 2, Siems 2, Waters 0. Totals — 7 9-19 24.
LAKE CENTRAL (17-20-13-19)
Tiana Morales 8, Jen Tomasic 13, Abby Oedzes 8, Aniyah Bishop 11, Amanda Blevins 7, Riley Milausnic 11, Kai Dilosa 6, Maddie Maracich 0, Kylie Blevins 0, Katelyn Zajeski 5, Ashley Copak 0. Totals — 27 11-22 69.
3-point field goals: Hanover Central 1 (Sanchez); Lake Central 4 (Milausnic 3, Morales). Team fouls: Hanover Central 19, Lake Central 20. Fouled out: None.
