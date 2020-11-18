High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Wednesday's Results
Wrestling
Highland 36, Clark 24
106 — Robert Flores (C) d. (H) forfeit. 113 — double forfeit. 120 — Catherine Alvarez (C) d. (H) forfeit. 126 — Herberto Silva (C) d. (H) forfeit. 132 — double forfeit. 138 — Enrique Munoz (C) over Leah Bishop (H) (Inj. [time]). 145 — Kevin Martinez (H) d. (C) forfeit. 152 — Julian Gray (H) d. (C) forfeit. 160 — Storm Foreman (H) d. Marianne Perez (C) fall, 0:20. 170 — Jesse Herrera (H) d. Elias Montero (C) fall, 0:44. 182 — Joshua Hubbard (H) d. (C) forfeit. 195 — double forfeit. 220 — double forfeit. 285 — Adam Efe (H) d. (C) forfeit.
Tuesday's Late Results
Girls basketball
Chesterton 79, Morton 29
CHESTERTON (19-22-21-17)
Nalani Malackowski 21, Emma Schmidt 13, Carley Balas 12, Lauren Davis 8, Liz Pokorney 5, Kristina Kokot 5, Sophia Raffin 4, Ciara Bonner 3, Emma Pape 3, Mannat Singh 3, Madison Davis 2. Totals: 29 12-16 79.
3-point field goals: Malackowski 5, Bonner, Pape, Singh, Pokorney. Rebounds: Malackowski 8, Balas 8. Assists: Malackowski 6, Balas 5. Steals: Malackowski 4, Raffin 3.
MORTON (5-6-10-8)
Samya Gardner 15, Anyah Carpenter 7, Donatayvia Stewart 4, Nilda Lopez 0, Nazareth Diaz 0, Cymphani Carey 0. Totals: 10 4-11 29.
3-point field goals: Gardner 2. Rebounds: Carey 10, Carpenter 9. Assists: Gardner 5. Steals: Carpenter 3, Gardner 2, Stewart 2.
Tippy Valley 51, South Central 49
SOUTH CENTRAL (2-17-23-7)
Delanie Gale 18, Olivia Marks 12, Elle Kimmel 6, Sadie Mark 5, Lillian Tolmen 5, Abigail Tomblin 3, Falyn Anthony 0, Kate Welsh 0. Totals: 20 1-1 49.
3-point field goals: Gale 4, Kimmel 2, Tomblin, Tolmen.
TIPPY VALLEY (14-8-19-8)
Sidney Wagner 26, Kaydence Mellott 14, Lily Ault 6, Mercedes Snapp 3, Ashley Butler 2, Molly Moriarty 0, Macy Peterson 0. Totals: 16 10-20 51.
3-point field goals: Mellott 4, Wagner 3, Ault 2.
