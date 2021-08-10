 Skip to main content
High school results
Girls golf

New Prairie Invitational

At Legacy Hills Golf Course

Team scores: 1. Penn 333, 2. LaPorte 347, 3. Northwood 351, 4. Marian 369, 5. Glenn 377, 6. New Prairie A 394, 7. Portage 400, 8. Chesterton 404, 9. Elkhart 430, 10. Mishawaka 454, 11. St. Joseph 471, 12. Michigan City 473, 13. Marquette 522, 14. New Prairie B 535, 15. Oregon-Davis 568, 16. Hammond NTS.

Medalist – Taylor Skibinski, Michigan City 69.

CHESTERTON – Paige House 98, Lizzy Gray 100, Miranda Miller 101, Sydney Osburn 105.

HAMMOND – Julissa Meza 138, Kaylee Cullina 144, Bryanna Waugaman 144.

LaPORTE – Molly Menne 85, Jayme Noll 86, Gabby Hull 88, Ella Schable 88.

MARQUETTE – Camryn Newhouse 128, Lexi Barr 130, Alyse Thomas 132, Madison Najar 132.

MICHIGAN CITY – Taylor Skibinski 69, Natalie White 126, Krystani Quinn 136, Kylee Richardson 142.

PORTAGE – Jordan Jacobs 82, Ava Melendez 102, Cassie Hall 106, Alanna Switzer 110.

