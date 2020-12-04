High school results

Friday's Results
Boys Basketball
Andrean 58, Lake Central 45
LAKE CENTRAL (14-9-7-15)
Myles Yekich 4, Jerry Edwards 0, Jacob Zezovski 0, Ethan Knopf 0, Kyle Ross 18, Kyle Nichols 0, Jaiden Clayton 10, Brandon Escobedo 2, Jack Mahoney 5, Nate Oakley 6. Totals – 17 9-12 45.
ANDREAN (21-13-12-12)
Robby Ballentine 5, Nicky Flesher 13, Ben Jones 12, Deshon Burnett 6, Gabe Gillespie 19, Anthony Reynolds 3. Totals – 19 14-17 58.
3-point field goals: Lake Central 2 (Ross 1, Clayton 1), Andrean 6 (Flesher 2, Gillespie 2, Reynolds, Ballentine). Team fouls: Lake Central 12, Andrean 13. Fouled out: None.
Kouts 92, Covenant Christian 30
KOUTS (19-28-23-22)
Parker Kneifel 9, Hunter Kneifel 19, Cooper Schoon 10, Cole Wireman 29, Cale Wireman 16, Matt Baker 3, Noah Young 0, Joe Vick 4, Connor Croff 2, Jeremy Ryan 0. Totals — 41 8-12 92.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (6-6-2-16)
Jacob Miller 12, Royal Novak 2, Nick Birkett 0, Isaac Alblas 9, Matteo Rossi 0, Peyton Fase 3, Luke Terpstra 0, Arthur Walstra 0. Rhett Laud 4, Josh de Jong 0. Totals — 14 0-4 30.
3-point field goals: Kouts 2 (P. Kneifel, H. Kneifel); Covenant Christian 2 (Alblas, Fase). Rebounds: P. Kneifel 10 (K); Novak 2, Alblas 2 (CC). Assists: Cale Wireman 8 (K); Birkett 3 (CC). Steals: Cale Wireman 7 (K); Novak 2, Alblas 2 (CC). Teaml fouls: Kouts 11, Covenant Christian 11. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 3-0, Covenant Christian 0-2. JV score: Kouts, 45-32.
Oregon-Davis 58, South Central 53
SOUTH CENTRAL
Carr 21, Farrell 3, Glisic 11, Guevara 9, Haschel 0, Newburn 0, Scott 3, Snyder 6, Trutko 0. Totals – 17 15-29 53.
OREGON-DAVIS
Totals – 13 23-52 68.
3-point field goals: South Central 4 (Carr, Farrell, Snyder 2); Oregon-Davis 9. Rebounds: South Central 29 (Carr 9); Oregon-Davis 31. Assists: South Central 8 (Scott 4); Oregon-Davis 9. Steals:South Central 8 (Glisic 3); Oregon-Davis 4. Team fouls: South Central 15, Oregon-Davis 24. Fouled out: Danford, Fisher (OD).
Girls Basketball
Andrean 67, Highland 31
ANDREAN (20-10-21-16)
Blair 18, Morley 3, Colon 6, Swain 4, Allen 19, Preslin 0, Ziegelhofer 3, Foster 4, Martinez 0, Schutz 10, Sterma 0. Totals – 26 7-12 67.
HIGHLAND (4-9-9-9)
G. Perez 2, B. Flores 11, J. Strietelmeier 0, P. Reid 2, Z. Barajas 0, C. Belloso 0, S. Ballard 0, T. Frazier 0, C. Churilla 12, M. Horvat 0, C. Kuva 2, B. Burbridge 2. Totals – 12 6-9 31.
3-point field goals: Andrean 8 (Blair 2, Morley, Colon, Allen 3, Schutz); Highland 1 (Flores). Team fouls: Andrean 12, Highland 12. Fouled out: None.
Merrillville 60, Lake Central 42
LAKE CENTRAL (17-13-6-6)
Milausnic 1 0-0 2, Tomasic 3 3-6 9, Johnson 3 0-0 7, A. Blevins 1 0-1 2, Bishop 5 5-8 16, Gail 0-0 0, Dilosa 0 1-2 1, Zajeski 2 0-0 5, Clayton 0 0-0 0, Maracich 0 0-0 0, K. Blevins 0 0-0 0, Copak 0 0-0 0. Totals — 15 9-17 42.
MERRILLVILLE (9-17-20-14)
Dilosa 7 7-8 23, Crim 0 1-2 1, T. Miller 7 0-2 14, Grady 1 1-2 3, Burks 0 1-2 1, Jackson 1 0-0 2, S. Miller 0 4-4 4, Sandifer 0 0-0 0, Russell 0 0-0 0, Thomas 4 3-4 12. Totals — 20 7-24 60.
3-point field goals: Lake Central 3 (Johnson, Bishop, Zajeski); Merrillville 3 (Dilosa 2, Thomas). Records: Merrillville 3-3 (2-0 DAC).
Michigan City 44, Chesterton 33
Chesterton (8-7-9-9)
Carley Balas 9, Emma Schmidt 7, Nalani Malackowski 6, Emma Pape 6, Sophia Raffin 5, Lauren Davis 2. Totals – 10 12-22 33.
Michigan City (8-6-13-17)
Trinity Thompson 17, Katelyn Halfacre 10, Pat Kelley 6, Ariana Lemons 6, Jaden Smallwood 5. Totals – 14 13-20 44.
3-point field goals: Chesterton 1 (Schmidt 1), Michigan City 3 (Halfacre 1, Kelley 1, Thompson 1). Teams fouls: Chesterton 16, Michigan City 14. Fouled out: None.
Munster 56, Hobart 31
MUNSTER (16-11-17-12)
Holy Kaim 15, Trinity Hogge 2, Olivia Porter 4, Lily Mason 2, Char Lorenz 3, Zoie Bailey 0, Grace Clark 5, Aleena Mongerie 23, Nikki Sullivan 2. Totals – 22 10-23 56.
HOBART (7-8-7-9)
Ja'Diah Belk 0, Jesse Neace 5, Shanena Knight 0, Lexi Williams 7, Anisha Lewis 0, Dillen Pendleton 0, Amarea Donald 2, Isabella Sanchez 0, Nikolina Latinovic 0, Asia Donald 17, Melanie Leonard 0. Totals – 13 3-4 31.
3-point field goals: Munster 2 (Mongerie, Clark); Hobart 2 (Neace, Latinovic). Rebounds: Mongerie 6 (M). Assists: Mongerie 5 (M). Steals: Mongerie 2 (M). Team fouls: Munster 7, Hobart 18. Fouled out: None.
Westville 40, LaCrosse 32
WESTVILLE (14-6-7-13)
Bowley 6, Weston 8, Stark 4, Benefield 8, A. Hannon 8, Mallon 6.
LACROSSE (11-4-10-7)
Woznair 8, Frazier 2, Hendrixson 13, Welkie 4, Walker 5.
3-point field goals: Westville 2, LaCrosse 3. Team fouls: Westville 13, LaCrosse 14. Fouled out: None. Technicals: 1 (Westville). Records: Westville 3-0.
.
Thursday’s Late Results
Girls Swimming
Kankakee Valley 69, North Judson 32
AT KANKAKEE VALLEY
(KV results only)
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (Brianna Castle, Belle Eeningenburg, Kirstin West, Gabbie Oliver) 2:11.35. 200 I.M. – 1. West 2:26.62. 50 FREE – 1. Oliver 28.08 (PR). DIVING – 1. Morgan Moslow 158.65. 100 FLY – 1. Kaitlyn Santaguida 1:27.92. 100 FREE – 1. Allison Rushmore 1:04.07. 200 FREE RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (West, Rushmore, Rylee Swafford, Oliver) 1:55.45. 100 BACK – 1. Castle 1:17.91. 100 BREAST – 1. Eeningenburg 1:24.52. 400 FREE RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (Rushmore, Santaguida, Castle, Swafford) 4:45.28.
Kankakee Valley 73, South Newton 27
AT KANKAKEE VALLEY
(KV results only)
Kankakee Valley 73, South Newton 27

AT KANKAKEE VALLEY

(KV results only)

200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (Brianna Castle, Belle Eeningenburg, Kirstin West, Gabbie Oliver) 2:11.35. 200 I.M. – 1. West 2:26.62. 50 FREE –1. Oliver 28.08 (PR). DIVING – 1. Morgan Moslow 158.65. 100 FLY – 1. Kaitlyn Santaguida 1:27.92. 100 FREE – 1. Allison Rushmore 1:04.07. 200 FREE RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (West, Rushmore, Rylee Swafford, Oliver) 1:55.45. 100 BACK – 1. Castle 1:17.91. 100 BREAST – 1. Eeningenburg 1:24.52. 400 FREE RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley ( Rushmore, Santaguida, Castle, Swafford) 4:45.28.
