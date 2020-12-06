High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Saturday's Late Results
Boys basketball
West Side 63, Michigan City 61
WEST SIDE (18-7-19-19)
Quimari Peterson 23, Israel Hines 6, Paris Roberson 0, Chrishawn Christmas 11, Nisaiah King 2, Jalen Washington 6, Parion Roberson 8, Joshua Hardy 0, Mason Nicholson 7. Totals – 23 11-18 63.
MICHIGAN CITY (23-5-14-9)
Omarian Hatch 9, Warren Sails, 1, Tahari Watson 11, Giovani Laurent 1, Lavontae Pointer 2, Jamie Hodges Jr. 30, Evan Bush 7, Shelle Miller Jr. 0, Javant Hodges 0. Totals 22 9-12 61.
3-point field goals: West Side 6 (Peterson 5, Parion Roberson 1), Michigan City 8 (Hodges 5, Watson 2, Hatch 1). Team fouls: West Side 12, Michigan City 19. Fouled out: None.
Portage 79, Gavit 57
PORTAGE (14-25-21-19)
Nate Orosz 22, Kamari Slaughter 15, Jaelon Hollies 15, Blake Creech 13, Jorryn Junigan 7, Adrian Sembley 4, Jaylen King 3, Evan Szabo 0, Conner Mose 0, Danny Vida 0, Armani Johnson 0.
GAVIT (16-9-17-15)
Langston 17, Lucas 14, Carter 13, Jones 4, Smith 4, Battlre 3, Rodriquez 2, Washington 0.
3-point baskets: Portage 9 (Orosz 5, Hollies 2, King 1, Slaughter 1); Gavit 2 (Langston 1, Rodriquez 1). Records: Portage 1-0, Gavit 0-3. JV score: Portage 50-25.
Bremen 59, South Central 43
BREMEN (10-15-19-15)
Totals — 25 5-9 59.
SOUTH CENTRAL (13-7-14-9)
Carr 16, Farrell 9, Glisic 4, Guevara 2, Haschel 0, Newburn 1, Scott 0, Snyder 9. Totals — 16 5-9 43.
3-point baskets: Bremen 4 (Miller 2, Hardin 2); South Central 6 (Farrell 3, Snyder 3). Team fouls: Bremen 11, South Central 15. Records: Bremen 2-0; South Central 0-2.
Girls Basketball
LaPorte 41, NorthWood 37
LAPORTE (6-8-15-12)
NORTHWOOD (6-11-7-13)
Covenant Christian 48, LaCrosse 40
