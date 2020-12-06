 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school results
agate urgent

High school results

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Saturday's Late Results

Boys basketball

West Side 63, Michigan City 61

WEST SIDE (18-7-19-19)

Quimari Peterson 23, Israel Hines 6, Paris Roberson 0, Chrishawn Christmas 11, Nisaiah King 2, Jalen Washington 6, Parion Roberson 8, Joshua Hardy 0, Mason Nicholson 7. Totals – 23 11-18 63.

MICHIGAN CITY (23-5-14-9)

Omarian Hatch 9, Warren Sails, 1, Tahari Watson 11, Giovani Laurent 1, Lavontae Pointer 2, Jamie Hodges Jr. 30, Evan Bush 7, Shelle Miller Jr. 0, Javant Hodges 0. Totals 22 9-12 61.

3-point field goals: West Side 6 (Peterson 5, Parion Roberson 1), Michigan City 8 (Hodges 5, Watson 2, Hatch 1). Team fouls: West Side 12, Michigan City 19. Fouled out: None.

Portage 79, Gavit 57

PORTAGE (14-25-21-19)

Nate Orosz 22, Kamari Slaughter 15, Jaelon Hollies 15, Blake Creech 13, Jorryn Junigan 7, Adrian Sembley 4, Jaylen King 3, Evan Szabo 0, Conner Mose 0, Danny Vida 0, Armani Johnson 0.

GAVIT (16-9-17-15)

Langston 17, Lucas 14, Carter 13, Jones 4, Smith 4, Battlre 3, Rodriquez 2, Washington 0.

3-point baskets: Portage 9 (Orosz 5, Hollies 2, King 1, Slaughter 1); Gavit 2 (Langston 1, Rodriquez 1). Records: Portage 1-0, Gavit 0-3. JV score: Portage 50-25.

Bremen 59, South Central 43

BREMEN (10-15-19-15)

Totals — 25 5-9 59.

SOUTH CENTRAL (13-7-14-9)

Carr 16, Farrell 9, Glisic 4, Guevara 2, Haschel 0, Newburn 1, Scott 0, Snyder 9. Totals — 16 5-9 43.

3-point baskets: Bremen 4 (Miller 2, Hardin 2); South Central 6 (Farrell 3, Snyder 3). Team fouls: Bremen 11, South Central 15. Records: Bremen 2-0; South Central 0-2.

Girls Basketball

LaPorte 41, NorthWood 37

LAPORTE (6-8-15-12)

NORTHWOOD (6-11-7-13)

Covenant Christian 48, LaCrosse 40

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Spikes and Dips

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts