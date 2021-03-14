High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Saturday's Late Results
Boys basketball
Class 2A North Judson Regional
Championship
Fort Wayne Blackhawk 68, Bowman 52
BOWMAN (14-4-21-13)
Judah Tolbert 13, Leon Smith 5, Ajani Nixon 4, Koron Davis 26, Jevon France 2, Lamont Wilkerson 2, Leon Grimes 0. Totals – 22 2-2 52.
FORT WAYNE BLACKHAWK (20-11-19-18)
Caleb Furst 23, Callan Wood 9, Lewis Jones 0, Zane Burke 13, Gage Sefton 8, Jake Boyer 0, Marcus Davison 15. Totals – 25 10-14 68.
3-point field goals: Bowman 6 (Davis 4, Smith 1, Tolbert 1), Fort Wayne Blackhawk 8 (Wood 3, Marcus Davidson 3, Burke 2). Team fouls: Bowman 12, Fort Wayne Blackhawk 8. Records: Bowman 12-13, Fort Wayne Blackhawk 26-3.
Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional
Championship
South Bend St. Joseph 79, Hammond 71 (OT)
HAMMOND (21-15-9-18-8)
Jordan Woods 17, Julius Byrd 5, Harold Woods 22, Trent Askew 3, Darrell Reed 20, Vynce Overshawn 3, Davion Doty 0. Totals – 27 12-18 71.
SOUTH BEND ST. JOSEPH (14-9-18-22-16)
Connor Litka 5, Cole Hatkevich 11, JR Konieczny 24, Adam O’Dell 1, Jake Futa 17, Will Terry 21, Jack Quinn 0, Declan Walsh 0. Totals — 28 19-25 79.
3-point field goals: Hammond 4 (H. Woods 2, Byrd, Askew), St. Joseph 4 (Hatkevich 3, Konieczny). Total Fouls: Hammond 20, St. Joseph 12. Records: Hammond 18-2, St. Joseph 21-4.
Semifinal
Hammond 51, New Prairie 34
HAMMOND (15-7-18-11)
Jordan Woods 8, Keshawn Harvey 0, Julius Byrd 9, Harold Woods 22, Trent Askew 0, Darrell Reed 7, Matthew King 0, Vynce Overshawn 5, Davion Doty 0. Totals – 18 8-13 51.
NEW PRAIRIE (5-11-4-14)
Noah Brettin 2, Corbin Jonas 0, Grady Lapczynski 10, Rylan McBride 7, Braydon Flagg 13, Hunter Smith 0, Jacob Meyers 0, Mike Ekovich 0. Totals — 9 10-16 34.
3-point field goals: Hammond 7 (Woods 4, Byrd, Reed, Overshawn), New Prairie 6 (Flagg 3, Lapczynski 2, McBride). Total Fouls: Hammond 16, New Prairie 15. Records: Hammond 18-1, New Prairie 19-8.
Boys bowling
Michigan City Regional
At City Lanes
Team qualifying
Top 4 teams advance to semistate
1. Highland 2,286, 2. Griffith 2,007, 3. Hobart 1,968, 4. Mishawaka Marian 1,960, 5. Chesterton 1,821, 6. LaPorte 1,819, 7. Mishawaka 1,817, 8. South Bend Adams 1,768, 9. Boone Grove 1,665, 10. Crown Point 1,616.
Stepladder finals
Hobart d. Marian 306-300; Hobart d. Griffith 320-267; Highland d. Hobart 341-309.
Individual qualifying
Top 14 advance to semistate
1. Adam Olenik, Crown Point 672; 2. Cayleb Carey, Hobart 641; 3. Nick Cox, SB Adams 612; 4. Nicholas Adams, Penn 593; 5. Ed Olszewski, Griffith 575; 6. Justin Dresbach, John Glenn 574; 7. Tim Chimino, Lake Central 570; 7. Dylan Pohl, New Prairie 570; 9. Ian Gradi, LaPorte 569; 10. Anthony Vincent, Wheeler 558; 11. Kody Horan, Wheeler 554; 12. Nathan Ward, Griffith 550; 13. Hunter Kirkpatrick, SB Riley 534; 14. Alex Griggs, Hobart 532.
Top non-advancing locals
15. Nick Zart, Highland 523; 16. Tommy Bultema, Lowell 523; 18. Dominic Dieckman, Hanover Central 517; 20. Bailey Moore, LaPorte 513; 20. Trevor Jacobs, Highland 513; 24. Thomas Ashcraft, Munster 504; 25. Damon Anderson, Chesterton 490; 25. Jeffrey Estes, Westville 490.
Stepladder finals
Cox d. Adams 149-148; Carey d. Cox 248-147; Carey d. Olenik 234-153.
Girls bowling
Michigan City Regional
At City Lanes
Team qualifying
Top 3 teams advance to semistate
1. John Glenn 1,734, 2. Highland 1,714, 3. Hobart 1,695, 4. Crown Point 1,690, 5. Portage 1,661, 6. Kankakee Valley 1,565, 7. Penn 1,409, 8. Lake Central 1,401.
Stepladder finals
Highland d. Hobart 304-246; John Glenn d. Highland 306-288.
Individual qualifying
Top 11 advance to semistate
1. Jessica Schultz, Lowell 567; 2. Julianna Bohlin, Lake Central 562; 3. Jasmine Huff, John Glenn 553; 4. Aubrie Svilar, Griffith 530; 5. Carly Zuklin, Highland 486; 6. Scarlett Labuda, Highland 479; 7. Teala Forbes, Portage 475; 7. Jordyn Severson, Portage 475; 9. Emily Price, Highland 464; 10. Phoebe Ridenour, SB Clay 460; 11. Hailey Neal, Plymouth 459.
Top non-advancing locals
15. Bella Ciesielski 434; 16. Rhiannon Borowski, Hobart 415; 16. Julia Boer, Portage 415; 18. Kennedy Phelps, LaPorte 409; 20. Emily Remesnik, Crown Point 399.
Stepladder finals: Svilar d. Huff 209-149; Svilar d. Bohlin 178-163; Schultz d. Svilar 178-130.