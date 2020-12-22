High school results

Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Chesterton 62, Morton 50
MORTON (17-7-7-19)
CHESTERTON (15-12-14-21)
JV score: Chesterton, 88-23
Griffith 59, Bishop Noll 51
BISHOP NOLL (8-11-18-14)
Matthew Klocek 18, Angel Alvarez 17, Tahj Alford 7, Daniel Garza Jr. 6, Joseph Elkins 2, Javier Meraz 1. Totals – 19 9-12 51.
GRIFFITH (15-13-10-21)
Schaun Scott 17, Peyton Thomas 13, Jacari Phillips 11, AJ Ladendorf 8, Alex Cioroianu 5, DeQuan King 3, Freddie Strezo 2. Totals – 21 16-24 59.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 4 (Klocek 2, Alford 1, Alvarez 1), Griffith 1 (Cioroianu 1). Team fouls: Bishop Noll 19, Griffith 14. Technical fouls: None. Fouled out: Christian Ayala.
Lake Central 35, Munster 32
MUNSTER (10-6-7-9)
David Cundiff 0, Bryce Schaum 4, Mekki Banks 0, Jeremiah Lovett 2, Tyler Reyna 0, Clayton Bubash 4, Dane Hamilton 3, Luka Balac 3, Keith Kaszycki 19. Totals – 12 6-16 32.
LAKE CENTRAL (10-8-5-12)
Myles Yekich 6, Jerry Edwards 0, Ethan Knopf 2, Kyles Nichols 0, Karson Colin 0, Jaiden Clayton 13, Brandon Escobedo 3, Jack Mahoney 2, Nate Oakley 9. Totals – 9 13-15 35.
3-point field goals: Munster 2 (Schaum, Hamilton); Lake Central 7 (Clayton 4, Oakley 3). Team fouls: Munster 20, Lake Central 15. Fouled out: None. JV score: Lake Central, 65-35.
Portage 57, Highland 48
HIGHLAND (14-15-12-7)
Abbott 18, Chappel 11, Scheidt 10, Gonzales 5, Dempsey 2, Rhoten 2.
PORTAGE (15-11-15-16)
Lawrence Harris 17, Jaelon Hollies 14, Jaylen King 10, Karmari Slaughter 8, Nate Orosz 8, Jorryn Junigan 0, Grant Clark 0, Evan Szabo 0.
3-point field goals: Highland 5 (Abbott 4, Gonzales, Scheidt); Portage 5 (Orosz 2, Hollies, King, Harris). Rebounds: Highland 24 (Chappell 7, Abbott 5, Gonzales 4, Scheidt 3); Portage 25 (Junigan 6, Slaughter 6, Harris 6). Assists: Highland 11 (Dempsey 7, Chappell 3); Portage 15 (Hollies 6, Slaughter 4, Orosz 2, King 2).
Girls Basketball
Portage 64, Lafayette Jefferson 29
PORTAGE (17-11-21-15)
Joanie Warmick 0, Gabby Shields 7, Analise Franklin 2, Ava Melendez 13, Izzy Shields 12, Nakara Harrop-Haywood 0, Anjelicia Del Valle 6, Regan Claussen 5, Diamond Howell 10, Jordan Barnes 7, Jordan Lowe 2, Genesis Borom 0. Totals – 25 5-8 64.
LAFAYETTE JEFFERSON (6-11-3-9)
Totals – 8 9-15 29.
3-point field goals: Portage 9 (Melendez 3, G. Shields, I. Shields 2, Del Valle, Howell, Barnes); Lafayette Jeff 4. Team fouls: Portage 17, Lafayette Jeff 6. Fouled out: None.
Washington Township 53, 21st Century 7
21st CENTURY (2-5-0-0)
Peavy 1, Smith 0, Lee 2, Duncan 2, Sandidge 0, Starks 0, Bryson 2, Johnson 0. Totals – 3 1-6 7.
WASHINGTON TWP. (14-17-16-6)
Josie Whitcomb 12, Andie Graf 6, Addie Graf 13, Jocelyn Ewing 6, Mikaela Armstrong 14, Sarah Boby 0. Totals – 24 5-5 53.
Team fouls: 21st Century 8, Washington Twp. 4. Fouled out: None.
Wrestling
Michigan City 21, Highland 21
AT MICHIGAN CITY
132 — Jack Nelson (H) maj. dec. Dane Kinola 14-4. 138 — Jordan Nathins (MC) won by forfeit. 145 — Julian Gray (H) won by forfeit. 152 — Jack Barnes (MC) p. Hunter Sopkowski 3:05. 160 — Storm Foreman (H) p. Aiden Coyle, time n/a. 170 — Jesse Herrera (H) won by forfeit. 182 — William Bushkek (MC) d. Joshua Hubbard 12-11. 195 — Double forfeit. 220 — Jai Tucker (MC) p. Victor Davila 0:47. 285 — Double forfeit. 106 — Double forfeit. 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — Double forfeit. 126 — Double forfeit.
Highland, unsportsmanlike conduct, -1.0.
.
Monday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Victory Christian 65, Bowman 48
BOWMAN
Tolbert 7, France 5, Wilkerson 13, Davis 19, Smith 2, Nixon 2.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN
Aponte 13, Carlson 12, Lee 2, Schock 6, Thomae 32.
3-point field goals: Victory Christian 5 (Aponte, Thomae 4). Rebounds: Ogorek (VC) 11. Assists: Thomae (VC) 7. Blocks: Carlson (VC) 4.