High school results

Thursday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Richards 56, TF South 52
Record: TF South 8-5 (8-5 South Suburban Blue).
Shepard 61, TF North 53
Record: TF North 3-10 (3-10 South Suburban Blue).
Whitney Young 62, Marian Catholic 51
WHITNEY YOUNG (19-13-18-12)
Totals – 22 12-14 62.
MARIAN CATHOLIC (12-8-15-16)
Q. Jones 6, Davis 4, Bullock 0, Smith 4, J. Jones 18, Bracey 0, Barrett 8, Klupchak 2, Lawson 0, Sledge 0, Payne 2, Juzang 2, Wells 0, Weathers 3, Swansey 2. Totals – 21 4-6 51.
3-point field goals: Young 6; Marian 5 (J. Jones 2, Barrett 2, Weathers). Team fouls: Young 10, Marian 14. Record: Marian Catholic 6-7. JV score: Marian Catholic, 61-58 (2OT).
Times Staff
