High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Monday's Results
Girls Basketball
Highland 47, Clark 8
CLARK (4-0-0-4)
Ruiz 0, Walsh 0, Adams 0, Garcia 0, Haluska 0, Johnson 4, Reynos 4. Totals – 4 0-5 8.
HIGHLAND (12-12-17-6)
Keil 2, Flores 1, Strietelmeier 0, Reid 14, Barajas 5, Belloso 4, Kinley 0, Ballard 0, Frazier 4, Churilla 15, Horwat 0, Kuva 0, Burbridge 2. Totals – 19 5-13 47.
3-point field goals: Clark 0; Highland 4 (Reid 4). Team fouls: Clark 15, Highland 10. Fouled out: None.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.