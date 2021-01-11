 Skip to main content
High school results
 The Times

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Monday's Results

Girls Basketball

Highland 47, Clark 8

CLARK (4-0-0-4)

Ruiz 0, Walsh 0, Adams 0, Garcia 0, Haluska 0, Johnson 4, Reynos 4. Totals – 4 0-5 8.

HIGHLAND (12-12-17-6)

Keil 2, Flores 1, Strietelmeier 0, Reid 14, Barajas 5, Belloso 4, Kinley 0, Ballard 0, Frazier 4, Churilla 15, Horwat 0, Kuva 0, Burbridge 2. Totals – 19 5-13 47.

3-point field goals: Clark 0; Highland 4 (Reid 4). Team fouls: Clark 15, Highland 10. Fouled out: None.

