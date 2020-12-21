High school results

Monday's Results
Girls Basketball
Crown Point 81, Bishop Noll 47
BISHOP NOLL (15-9-11-12)
Courtney Blakely 29, Brianna Gonzalez 2, Kennedy Blakely 9, Isabelli Damacio 2, Lauren Drexler 0, Jalyssia Crawford 3, Danneli Campbell 2. Totals – 20 6-13 47.
CROWN POINT (19-21-19-12)
Alyvia Santiago 6, Emily Phillips 2, Mia Depta 0, Jessica Carrothers 28, Mariana Maldonado 8, Zoey Wells 0, Ava Ziolkowski 2, Alyna Santiago 19, Nikki Gerodemos 4, Allie Govert 2, Lilly Stoddard 10. Totals – 34 6-12 81.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 1 (Blakely); Crown Point 7 (Alyvia Santiao 2, Carrothers 2, Maldonado 2, Alyna Santiago). Team fouls: Bishop Noll 15, Crown Point 17. Fouled out: Blakely (BNI). Records: Crown Point 8-0, Bishop Noll 5-3.
Morgan Township 61, West Central 22
MORGAN TWP. (6-22-12-21)
Emma O’Brien 16, Grace Good 3, Shelby Whitaker 10, Ella DePorter 1, Sydney Good 14, Kassie Stanko 0, Peyton Honchar 7, Victoria Detraz 8, Maria Lemmons 2. Totals – 18 21-29 61.
WEST CENTRAL (0-3-6-13)
Totals – 6 7-14 22.
3-point field goals: Morgan Twp. 4 (O’Brien, G. Good, Whitaker 2); West Central 3. Team fouls: Morgan Twp. 17, West Central 20. Fouled out:Patten, Pilarski, Nielsen (WC). Records: Morgan Twp. 10-3.
Boys Swimming
Kankakee Valley 107, Merrillville 56
AT MERRILLVILLE
(KV results only, times n/a)
200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Kankakee Valley (Bryce Martin, Luke Bristol, Bryce Brodner, Brayden Kollada). 200 IM — 1. Bristol. 50 FREE — 1. Brodner. 100 FREE — 1. Brodner. 500 FREE — 1. Nick Misner. 200 FREE RELAY — 1. Kankakee Valley (Bryce Martin, Bristol, Brayden Kollada, Brodner). 100 BREAST — 1. Bristol. 400 FREE RELAY — 1. Kankakee Valley (Misner, Chase Brown, Carson Hines, Brock Martin).
Girls Swimming
Kankakee Valley 98, Merrillville 75
AT MERRILLVILLE
(KV results only, times n/a)
200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Kankakee Valley (Brianna Castle, Isabelle Eeningenburg, Kirstin West, Gabrielle Oliver). 200 FREE — 1. Oliver.
200 IM — 1. West. 50 FREE — 1. Allie Rushmore. DIVING — 1. Jayla Barrera. 100 FLY — 1. West. 100 FREE — 1. Oliver. 200 FREE RELAY — 1. Kankakee Valley (Oliver, Grace Edwards, Barrera, Rushmore). 100 BACK — 1. Castle. 100 BREAST — 1. Eeningenburg.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!