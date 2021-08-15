 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school results
agate urgent

High school results

STOCK_VOLLEYBALL

STOCK_VOLLEYBALL

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Saturday's Late Results

Girls Golf

Warsaw 187, Chesterton 203

CHESTERTON — Lizzy Gray 47, Miranda Miller 51, Maddie Soffin 52, Peighton Metcalf 52.

Girls Volleyball

Crown Point Invitational

Cathedral 25-25, Lake Central 21-23

LAKE CENTRAL – Caroline Krueger 7 kills.

Illiana Christian 25-25, Fort Wayne Snider 13-21

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN — Olivia Wegner 6 assists; Avery Martin 4 assists, 4 digs, 5 aces; Kylie Martin 9 digs, 2 aces; Alexa Miedema 2 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces; Miam Doorn 4 kills.

Plainfield 25-15-15, Illiana Christian 16-25-10

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN — Olivia Wegner 17 assists; Avery Martin 9 assists, 5 kills; Lanie Voss 4 blocks, 7 kills; Alexa Miedema 2 blocks, 5 kills; Mia Doorn 8 kills.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts