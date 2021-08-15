High school results

Saturday's Late Results
Girls Golf
Warsaw 187, Chesterton 203
CHESTERTON — Lizzy Gray 47, Miranda Miller 51, Maddie Soffin 52, Peighton Metcalf 52.
Girls Volleyball
Crown Point Invitational
Cathedral 25-25, Lake Central 21-23
LAKE CENTRAL – Caroline Krueger 7 kills.
Illiana Christian 25-25, Fort Wayne Snider 13-21
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN — Olivia Wegner 6 assists; Avery Martin 4 assists, 4 digs, 5 aces; Kylie Martin 9 digs, 2 aces; Alexa Miedema 2 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces; Miam Doorn 4 kills.
Plainfield 25-15-15, Illiana Christian 16-25-10
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN — Olivia Wegner 17 assists; Avery Martin 9 assists, 5 kills; Lanie Voss 4 blocks, 7 kills; Alexa Miedema 2 blocks, 5 kills; Mia Doorn 8 kills.
