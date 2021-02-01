High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Boys Basketball
Illiana Christian 65, South Central 38
SOUTH CENTRAL (12-15-6-5)
B. Glisic 4, A. Newburn 0, B. Farrell 6, B. Carr 9, T. Snyder 0, T. Guevara 9, S. Haschel 2, T. Hudspeth 8, N. Ryan 0. Totals – 12 9-12 38.
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (21-12-18-14)
T. Barker 3, Luke VanEssen 0, Z. VanEssen 0, L. Foster 7, A. Podlin 0, Logan VanEssen 29, W. Beauvais 2, A. Gibson 10, C. DeJong 6, J. VanDrunen 1, I. VanBeek 7, K. Corcoran 0. Totals – 26 10-15 65.
3-point field goals: South Central 5 (Glisic, Farrell 2, Hudspeth 2); Illiana Christian 3 (Barker, Foster, Gibson). Team fouls: South Central 11, Illiana Christian 15. Fouled out: None.
