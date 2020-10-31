High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Boys cross country
IHSAA State Finals
At LaVern Gibson Course in Terre Haute
1. Columbus North 63, 2. Carmel 112, 3. Brebeuf Jesuit 126, 4. Center Grove 191, 5. Fishers 196, 6. Hamilton SE 228, 7. Noblesville 235, 8. FW Concordia 257, 9. Zionsville 301, 10. Guerin Catholic 302, 11. Bloomington North 335, 12. Crown Point 344, 13. Goshen 350, 14. Jasper 375, 15. Bloomington South 383, 16. Warsaw 386, 17. Chesterton 395, 18. Penn 409, 19. Floyd Central 423, 20. Carroll 423, 21. Northview 541, 22. Lake Central 558, 23. Munster 563, 24. Western 583.
Top 20 Individuals
1. Izaiah Steury (Angola) 15:23.7; 2. Lucas Guerra (Highland) 15:34.4; 3. Kole Matheson (Carmel) 15:36.4; 4. Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff (Columbus North) 15:44.2; 5. Mariano Retzloff (Penn) 15:45.4; 6. Karsten Schlegel (FW Concordia) 15:49.4; 7. Travis Hickner (Noblesville) 15:49.9; 8. Jesus Garcia (Zionsville) 15:50.4; 9. Nolan Satterfield (Hamilton SE) 15:53.9; 10. Trevor Nolan (Brownsburg) 15:55.7; 11. Paul Stamm (Cardinal Ritter) 15:56.2; 12. Abe Eckman (Jasper) 15:57.2; 13. Cole Johnston (Goshen) 15:57.3; 14. Krishna Thirunavukkarasu (Brebeuf) 15:58.3; 15. Nate Kileen (North Central) 16:02.4; 16. Austin Pulkowski (Columbus North) 16:02.9; 17. Will Clark (Fishers) 16:03.1; 18. Ethan Baitz (Homestead) 16:03.3; 19. Kyle Clark (Bloomington North) 16:03.5; 20. Spencer Carpenter (Westview) 16:03.7.
Girls cross country
IHSAA State Finals
At LaVern Gibson Course in Terre Haute
1. Carmel 52, 2. Carroll 77, 3. Columbus North 168, 4. Zionsville 236, 5. North Central 237, 6. Franklin Central 269, 7. Floyd Central 271, 8. Valparaiso 276, 9. Hamilton SE 282, 10. FW Concordia 303, 11. Penn 307, 12. Bloomington North 308, 13. Noblesville 308, 14. Northview 375, 15. Franklin Community 390, 16. Homestead 415, 17. Jasper 416, 18. Wheeler 420, 19. Fishers 439, 20. Chesterton 444, 21. Culver Academies 445, 22. Bloomington South 451, 23. Lake Central 468, 24. Warsaw 531.
Top 20 Individuals
1. Karina James (Lowell) 18:00.1; 2. Zoe Duffus (Carroll) 18:02.2; 3. Annie Christie (Carmel) 18:18.9; 4. Ellen Baker (North Central) 18:20.8; 5. Sophia Kennedy (Park Tudor) 18:22.1; 6. Addison Wiley (Huntington North) 18:25.9; 7. Makenzie Barnett (Columbus North) 18:26.7; 8. Alexis Allen (Culver) 18:28.0; 9. Nick Southerland (Delta) 18:30.2; 10. Kendall Martin (Brebeuf Jesuit) 18:34.0; 11. Kaylie Politza (Valparaiso) 18:36.4; 12. Gretchen Farley (Park Tudor) 18:39.9; 13. Bridget Gallagher (Guerin Catholic) 18:41.1; 14. Ashlyn Minton (Carroll) 18:44.7; 15. Alivia Romaniuk (Carmel) 18:45.6; 16. Andi VanMeter (Jasper) 18:45.9; 17. Lauren Bales (Norwell) 18:47.8; 18. Crain Clara (Edgewood) 18:48.3; 19. Brenner Hanna (Greensburg) 18:52.0; 20. Cara Naas (Carmel) 18:56.3.
Boys soccer
Class 3A state championship
Chesterton 7, Castle 1
CHESTERTON — Zack Bowser 3 goals, 2 assists; Ryan O’Dell 2 goals; Nick Biel 1 goal; Josh Wadowski 1 goal; Charlie Eaton 3 saves; Ethan Boedeker 2 saves.
CASTLE — Chesterton own goal; Nigel Stoltz 4 saves.
Records: Chesterton 21-2; Castle 17-3-1.
Girls volleyball
Class 4A Lafayette Jeff Semistate
Munster 25-25-25, McCutcheon 20-20-21
MUNSTER — Lourdes Torres 12 kills; Marina Gronkiewicz 15 digs, 32 assists; Sarah Morton 17 digs, 2 assists; Haley Melby 9 kills, 3 aces.
Records: McCutcheon 22-8, Munster 33-2.
Friday's Late Results
Football
Chesterton 20, Penn 14
Chesterton;7 0 7 6 – 20
Penn;0 7 0 7 – 14
C – Chris Mullen 39 pass to Jackson Westmoreland (Jackson Syren kick), 1:09 1st
P – Kyle Riffel 1 rush (Ryan Majerek kick), 10:28 2nd
C – Mullen 35 rush (Syren kick), 4:28 3rd
P – Riffel 1 rush (Majerek kick), 9:07 4th
C – Mullen 41 pass to Ethan Troy (kick failed), 4:00 4th
;Chesterton;Penn
First Downs: 14;10
Total Net Yards: 346;364
Rushes-Yards: 31-153;43-215
Passing: 193-149
Comp.-Att.-Int: 18-27-2;10-18-1
Fumbles-Lost: 1-1;2-2
Records: 5-4, 5-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – CHESTERTON; Ethan Pickering 5-82, Mullen 10-16, Colby Bullock 6-56, Troy 2-2. PENN; Riffel 30-168, Ronald Powlus 7-17, Nicholas Favilla 6-30.
PASSING – CHESTERTON; Mullen 18-27-2-193. Powlus 10-18-1-149.
RECEIVING – CHESTERTON; Westmoreland 11-108, Bullock 3-21, Troy 2-44, Mitch McElfresh 2-20. PENN; Favilla 6-59, Riffel 2-35, Aidan Fisher 1-43, Adam Ramey 1-12.
Hanover Central 41, River Forest 6
Hanover Central;14 7 14 6 – 41
River Forest;0 0 0 6 – 6
HC – Eddie Goff 18 interception (Kyle Brouwer kick), 6:00 1st
HC – Juan Herrera 29 pass from Blaze Cano (Brouwer kick), 1:29 1st
HC – Gannon Howes 95 interception (Brouwer kick), 9:30 2nd
HC – Adam Graham 9 run (run failed), 6:09 3rd
HC – Kyle Haessly 22 run (Haessly run), 3:40 3rd
HC – Goff 17 pass from Cano (kick failed), 8:33 4th
RF – Curtis Hosea 28 pass from Joey Ondo (kick failed), 3:34 4th
;Hanover;RF
First Downs:16;9
Total Net Yards:392;230
Rushes-Yards:18-191;26-24
Passing:201;206
Comp.-Att.-Int.:10-19-0;13-19-4
Fumbles:0;0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – HANOVER CENTRAL; Adam Graham 9-81, Blaze Cano 5-84, Kyle Haessly 2-15, Gannon Howes 2-11. RIVER FOREST; Ayden Hernandez 17-18, Joey Ondo 4-6, Curtis Hosea 2-(-11), Jose Alvarez 3-11.
PASSING – HANOVER CENTRAL; Cano 10-19-201. RIVER FOREST; Ondo 12-18-172, Kaleb Short 1-1-34.
RECEIVING – HANOVER CENTRAL; Graham 2-89, Bryan Hoover 1-(-2), Juan Herrera 4-81, Howes 1-1, Eddie Goff 2-32 . RIVER FOREST; Hernandez 4-52, Savon Harding 2-18, Hosea 5-99, Xavier Taylor 1-34, Short 1-3.
Hobart 70, West Side 0
West Side;0 0 0 0 — 0
Hobart;35 28 0 7 — 70
H — Tyler Turley 12 run (Miki Djankovich kick), 10:04 1st
H — Zach Vode 20 pass from Riley Johnston (Djankovich kick), 7:44 1st
H — Turley 30 run (Djankovich kick), 4:40 1st
H — Josh Tejeda 20 int return (Djankovich kick), 2:57 1st
H — Cam Smith 26 int return (Djankovich kick), 1:06 1st
H — Johnston 19 run (Djankovich kick), 9:17 2nd
H — Justin Sawyer 13 fumb rec (Djankovich kick), 8:18 2nd
H — Jacob Simpson 29 fumb rec (Djankovich kick), 7:00 2nd
H — Tejeda 50 int ret (Djankovich kick), 6:17 2nd
H — Chase Homoky 17 run (Djankovich kick), 5:50 4th
;WS;Hobart
First downs;7;5
Total Net Yards;169;188
Rushes-Yards;40-128;20-144
Passing;41;44
Comp.-Att.-Int.;3-14-5;3-5-0
Penalties-Yards;2-20;2-20
Fumbles-Lost;4-2;0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WEST SIDE, Camajay Terrell 32-137, Omarion Youghbor 5-12, CJ Brown 1-(-10), Dontae Pope 2-(-11). HOBART, Chase Homoky 12-79, Tyler Turley 4-48, Riley Johnston 2-17, Marc Enslen 1-0, Daniel Leonard 1-0.
PASSING — WEST SIDE, Pope 3-14-41-0. HOBART, Johnston 3-5-44-1.
RECEIVING — WEST SIDE, Andre Johnson 1-33, Demarion Newell 1-6, Brady King 1-2. HOBART, Zach Vode 2-39, Anthony Williams 1-5.
Lowell 48, Highland 14
Highland;7 0 0 7 – 14
Lowell;7 20 14 7 – 48
H – Mustapha Salman 1 pass from Nicholas Steele (Ian Fulkerson kick), 9:40 1st
L – Joseph Heuer 31 run (Caden Britton kick), :39 1st '
L – Heuer 18 run (Britton kick), 9:41 2nd
L – Heuer 1 run (Kick failed), 3:50 2nd
L – Adam Bank 20 pass from Cameron Stojancevich (Britton kick), :23 2nd
L – Heuer 9 run (Britton kick), 7:20 3rd
L – Ryan Marx 13 run (Britton kick), 3:36 3rd
L – Riley Bank 6 run (Britton kick), 6:30 4th
H – Steele 49 run (Fulkerson kick), 1:50 4th
;Highland;Lowell
First downs;7;20
Total Net Yards;133;382
Rushes-yards;25-101;40-252
Passing;32;130
Comp.-Att.-Int.;9-19-1;7-16-1
Fumbles Lost;0-0;0-0
INDIVIDIUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — HIGHLAND, Nicholas Steele 8-63, Christian Rios 10-31, Jonah Tillman 5-6, Mustapha Salman 1-2, Kyle Dempsey 1-(-2). LOWELL, Joey Heuer 21-142, Adam Bank 1-(-1), Ryan Marx 6-52, Cameron Stojancevich 2-2, Riley Bank 2-20, Dylan Ohlenkamp 4-6, John Johnson 2-23, William Chapman 1-4, Vincent Perez 1-4.
PASSING —HIGHLAND, Steele 9-19-1 32. LOWELL, Stojancevich 7-16-1 130.
RECEIVING — HIGHLAND, Braydon Jones 2-9, Mustapha Salman 3-11, Rios 3-18, Kyren Abbott 1-(-6). LOWELL, Adam Bank 3-58, Johnson 1-10, Kyler Newcom 1-29, Marx 1-13, Michael Eriks 1-20.
Merrillville 39, Crown Point 0
Crown Point;0 0 0 0 – 0
Merrillville;16 23 0 0 – 39
M – Lavarion Logan 42 run (Austin Pupek kick), 1Q 10:35
M – Safety, 1Q 9:25 M – Logan 2 run (Pupek kick), 1Q 8:28
M – Logan 10 run (Pupek kick), 2Q 6:24
M – Angel Nelson 23 pass to Marcus Hardy Jr. (Pupek kick), 2Q 2:35
M – Nelson 26 pass to JoJo Johnson (Pupek kick), 2Q 1:04
M – Safety, 2Q 52.7 seconds
;Crown Point;Merrillville
First Downs;6;18 Total Net Yards;77;338
Rushes-Yards;28-51;28-179
Passing;26;159
Comp.-Att.-Int.;5-14-0;14-19-2
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – CROWN POINT, Matthew Walters 19-71, Randy Lanch 1-4, Will Pettit 2-2, Montrell Montgomery 2-2, JJ Johnson 3-minus 6, Sammy Brewer 1-minus 22. MERRILLVILLE, Lavarion Logan 18-119, Mikel Evans 8-54, Angel Nelson 2-6.
PASSING – CROWN POINT, Will Pettit 5-12-0-26, JJ Johnson 0-2-0-0. MERRILLVILLE, Angel Nelson 14-17-159, Shad Ulrich 0-2-1-0.
RECEIVING – CROWN POINT, JJ Johnson 4-16, Christopher Walsh 1-10. MERRILLVILLE, JoJo Johnson 6-68, Marcus Hardy Jr. 4-59, RJ Donald 2-27, Silas Mathis 1-3, Paris Hewlett 1-2.
Valparaiso 21, Michigan City 14
Michigan City;0 7 0 7 — 14
Valparaiso;3 7 0 11 — 21
V — Liam Shepherd 28 FG, 5:24 1Q
MC — Omarian Hatch 17 pass from Giovani Laurent (Andrew Oleksiuk kick), 6:02 2Q
V — Tommy Burbee 10 run (Shepherd kick), 1:22 2Q
V — Shepherd 22 FG, 8:25 4Q
V — Burbee 69 run (Blake Worthington run), 5:19 4Q
MC - Jonathon Flemings 1 run (Oleksiuk kick), 1:28 4Q
;MC;Valpo
First downs;10;5 Total Net Yards;278;195
Rushes-yards;34-110;29-135
Passing;168;60
Comp.-Att.-Int.;13-26-2;4-9-0
Fumbles Lost;0;0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — MICHIGAN CITY, Jonathon Flemings 17-64, Giovani Laurent 14-39, Omarian Hatch 3-7. VALPARAISO, Tommy Burbee 25-120, Logan Lockhart 4-15.
PASSING — MICHIGAN CITY, Giovani Laurent 13-26-2-168, Tyler Bush 0-2-0-0. VALPARAISO, Logan Lockhart 4-9-0-60.
RECEIVING — MICHIGAN CITY, Kaydarious Jones 2-68, Omarian Hatch 4-41, Esau Haynes 2-27, Treylen Simmons 4-26, Jonathon Flemings 1-6. VALPARAISO, Tommy Burbee 2-22, Anthony Schafer 1-22, Grant Comstock 1-16.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!