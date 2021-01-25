 Skip to main content
High school results
High school results

Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Girls Basketball

Hobart 68, LaCrosse 61

HOBART (16-23-10-19)

Neace 2, Ortiz 5, Williams 13, Rivera 3, Pendleton 0, Donald 11, Latinovic 6, Donald 26, Leonard 2. Totals – 27 12-18 68.

LACROSSE (20-6-19-16)

Addie Gorski 12, Miranda Wozniak 9, Kendra Frazier 0, Avery Hendrixson 3, Kaylee Welkie 5, Emily Pontriand 3, Rain Walker 1, Jersie Bartels 28. Totals – 25 8-16 61.

3-point field goals: Hobart 2 (Ortiz, Donald); LaCrosse 3 (Gorski 2, Wozniak). Team fouls: Hobart 15, LaCrosse 15. Fouled out: Gorski (LC).

Score only: Covenant Christian 53, Culver Community 40

