High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Girls Basketball
Hobart 68, LaCrosse 61
HOBART (16-23-10-19)
Neace 2, Ortiz 5, Williams 13, Rivera 3, Pendleton 0, Donald 11, Latinovic 6, Donald 26, Leonard 2. Totals – 27 12-18 68.
LACROSSE (20-6-19-16)
Addie Gorski 12, Miranda Wozniak 9, Kendra Frazier 0, Avery Hendrixson 3, Kaylee Welkie 5, Emily Pontriand 3, Rain Walker 1, Jersie Bartels 28. Totals – 25 8-16 61.
3-point field goals: Hobart 2 (Ortiz, Donald); LaCrosse 3 (Gorski 2, Wozniak). Team fouls: Hobart 15, LaCrosse 15. Fouled out: Gorski (LC).
Score only: Covenant Christian 53, Culver Community 40
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.