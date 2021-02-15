 Skip to main content
High school results
High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Sunday’s Late Result

Boys Basketball

Loyola Academy 46, Marian Catholic 41 (2 OT)

MARIAN CATHOLIC (6-7-9-13-5-1)

Q. Jones 0, Davis 1, Lawson 3, Smith 6, J. Jones 14, Bracey 3, Klupchak 14, Sledge 0. Totals – 14 5-9 41.

LOYOLA (8-8-7-12-5-6)

Totals – 18 5-8 46.

3-point field goals: Marian 8 (Klupchak 3, J. Jones 2, Smith, Lawson, Bracey); Loyola 5. Team fouls: Marian 17, Loyola 13. Fouled out: J. Jones (MC). Records: Marian Catholic 2-1. JV score: Loyola, 36-24.

Saturday’s Late Results

Boys Basketball

Illiana Christian 47, South Bend Washington 40

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (15-14-10-8)

Barker 0, Luke VanEssen 2, Z. VanEssen 0, Foster 3, Logan VanEssen 29, Beauvais 0, Gibson 5, DeJong 2, VanDrunen 2, VanBeek 4. Totals – 17 11-16 47.

SB WASHINGTON (11-4-20-5)

Totals – 14 8-15 40.

3-point field goals: Illiana Christian 2 (Foster, Logan VanEssen); SB Washington 4. Team fouls: Illiana Christian 16, SB Washington 16. Fouled out: VanBeek (IC).

Whiting 60, Covenant Christian 57

WHITING (19-12-15-14)

Tony Madrueno 11, Nolan Toth 15, Diandre Marshall 26, Luke Zorich 0, Dominic Harbin 4, Jed Huffman 0, Julius Torres 4. Totals – 24 4-12 60.

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (12-19-7-19)

Peyton Fase 15, Jackson Wondaal 0, Royal Novak 2, Joshua DeJong 0, Isaac Alblas 14, Jacob Miller 21, Luke Terpstra 0, Gabe Rottier 0, Arthur Walstra 3, Nick Birkett 2. Totals – 24 1-5 57.

3-point field goals: Whiting 8 (Toth 5, Marshall 2, Madrueno); Covenant Christian 8 (Fase 3, Alblas 2, Miller 2, Walstra). Rebounds: Whiting 21 (Marshall 9); Covenant Christian 22 (Miller 13). Assists: Whiting 16 (Toth 7); Covenant Christian 14 (Novak 7). Steals: Whiting 12 (Torres 4); Covenant Christian 9 (Alblas 6). Team fouls: Covenant Christian 14. Fouled out: None.

Another storm to take aim at the East this weekend

