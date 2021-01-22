 Skip to main content
High school results
High school results

 The Times

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Friday's Results

Boys Basketball

21st Century 76, EC Central 62

21st CENTURY(16-17-16-27)

Lamontae Cross 10, Takari Jones 8, Quintin Floyd 17, Emmanuel Foley 3, TeSean Gates 2, Damon Joshua 0, Eric Price 11, Demetrius Moss 25. Totals – 27 18-26 76.

EC CENTRAL (16-10-16-20)

Kentrell Tucker 3, Derrius Ross 9, Kaprice Cotton 0, Lonzell French 27, James Morgan 8, Sidney Kincaid 0, Julian Cook 0, Ozzie Cooley 5, Keontay Andrews 10. Totals – 25 7-11 62.

3-point field goals: 21st Century 4 (Moss 2, Foley, Price), EC Central 5 (French 3, Tucker, Morgan). Team fouls: 21st Century 15, EC Central 21. Fouled out: None. Records: 21st Century 5-8, EC Central 2-8.

Valparaiso 42, Lake Central 37

VALPARAISO (10-12-6-14)

Mason Jones 11, Clay MacLagan 10, Rowland Sorrick 8, Thomas Barone 5, Colton Jones 4, Breece Walls 2, Grant Comstock 2. Totals: 16 9-13 42.

LAKE CENTRAL (5-9-6-17)

Kyle Ross 15, Jaiden Clayton 12, Nate Oakley 4, Ethan Knopf 3, Myles Yekich 2, Jack Mahoney 1. Totals: 11 6-7 37.

3-point field goals: Valparaiso 1 (Sorrick 1), Lake Central 3 (Clayton 2, Knopf 1). Team fouls: Valparaiso 13, Lake Central 17. Technical fouls: Walls. Fouled out: None.

Girls Basketball

Bishop Noll 48, Griffith 35

GRIFFITH (4-11-11-9)

Cierra Pipkins 8, Kelsey Price 0, Peyton Willis 0, Ella Rasberry 4, Nina Zielke 0, Julissa Hamm 10, Marisa Esquivel 9, Ariel Esquivel 3, Sydney Todd 1, Jaecy Nelson 0. Totals – 12 10-14 35.

BISHOP NOLL (13-14-12-9)

Courtney Blakely 9, Mariah Robinson 3, Brianna Gonzalez 2, Rose Fuentes 11, Kennedy Blakely 13, Isabelli Damacio 6, Lauren Drexler 2, Jalyssia Crawford 0, Danneli Campbell 2. Totals – 19 5-8 48.

3-point field goals: Griffith 1 (A. Esquivel); Bishop Noll 5 (C. Blakely, Fuentes, K. Blakely 3). Team fouls: Griffith 9, Bishop Noll 15. Fouled out: M. Esquivel (G).

Marquette 46, West Side 36

WEST SIDE (7-8-17-4)

Carissa Minor 9, Antwaniya McDonald 6, Exsencia Cloma 3, Adina Robinson 0, Athalia Barrett 0, Sarah Burton 9, Amaria Price 4, Cayla Evans 0, Janylan Bailey 0, Adanma Bouyer 5. Totals – 14 6-12 36.

MARQUETTE (11-11-11-13)

Ana Blakely 9, Ryleigh Grott 13, Mary Kate Bobillo 0, Shena Fleming 11, Izabel Galindo 3, Ruth Bean 10, Addison Johnson 0. Totals – 17 8-17 46.

3-point field goals: West Side 2 (Minor, Burton); Marquette 4 (Fleming 3, Galindo). Team fouls: West Side 18, Marquette 11. Fouled out: Galindo (M).

Westville 51, Hobart 47

WESTVILLE (9-12-12-18)

Kayley Bowley 2, Grace Weston 23, Emi Hannon 0, Maddie Stark 3, Rebecca Benefield 4, Ashley Hannon 12, Addie Sonaty 2, Loreli Mallon 5. Totals – 13 22-28 51.

HOBART (12-12-11-12)

Neace 7, Weber 0, Ortiz 7, Williams 19, Rivera 5, Pendleton 2, Latinovic 0, Leonard 7. Totals – 17 10-27 47.

3-point field goals: Westville (Weston 2, Stark); Hobart 3 (Neace, Ortiz, Williams). Team fouls: Westville 20, Hobart 20. Fouled out: Bowley, Benefield (W).

.

Thursday’s Late Results

Girls Basketball

Covenant Christian 51, 21st Century 16

Boys Swimming

Munster 118, Lake Central 65

AT MUNSTER

200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Munster (Karl Larson, Mikey Dempsey, Kenneth Reed, Fenry Zhou) 1:41.32. 200 FREE – 1. Griffin Poulsen (M) 1:48.35. 200 IM – 1. Zhou (M) 2:00.48. 50 FREE – 1. Reed (M) 21.74. DIVING – 1. Zach Ramacci (LC) 288.10. 100 FLY – 1. Reed () 52.61. 100 FREE – 1. Griffen Weber (LC) 50.57. 500 FREE – 1. Poulsen (M) 4:46.43. 200 FREE RELAY – 1. Munster (Scott Robbins, Victor Vatchev, Reed, Zhou) 1:30.10. 100 BACK – 1. Vatchev (M) 56.64. 100 BREAST – 1. Zhou (M) 1:00.36. 400 FREE RELAY – 1. Lake Central (Leo Bowman, Carter Schuster, Weber, Eric Tinsley) 3:21.44.

GLAC Conference Meet

1. MORTON 269, 2. CLARK 139, 3. EC CENTRAL 36, 4. WEST SIDE 34, 5. HAMMOND 22

AT MORTON

200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Morton (Josha Lamb, Andres Martinez, Luke Lopez, Mariano Gallegos) 2:07.11, 2. Clark (Thomas Melgoza, Darrick Woods, Santiago Bustamante, Quentin Ducker) 2:27.14. 200 FREE – 1.  Lopez (M) 2:23.00, 2. Woods (C) 2:56.82, 3. Joel Enriquez (ECC) 3:36.55. 200 IM – 1. Martinez (M) 2:56.53. 50 FREE – 1. Bustamante (C) 25.44, 2. Lamb (M) 25.77, 3. Sergo Ramirez (M) 26.09, 4. Ducker (C) 30.57, 5. Xavier Munoz (H) 32.75, 6. Damarion Lockett (WS) 35.00. 100 FLY – 1. M. Gallegos (M) 1:07.54, 2. Lopez (M) 1:10.70. 100 FREE – 1. Ramirez (M) 59.38, 2. Bustamante (C) 1:00.60, 3. Munoz (H) 1:19.81, 4. Alexander Humphrey (WS) 1:27.22, 5. Jesus Favela (ECC) 1:29.95, 6. Enriquez (ECC) 1:34.18. 500 FREE – 1. M. Gallegos (M) 6:11.20. 200 FREE RELAY – 1. Morton (Justin Centeno, Fernando Gallegos, Martinez, Ramirez) 2:08.95, 2. Clark (Bustamante, Thomas Melgoza, Woods, Ducker) 2:12.10. 100 BACK – 1. Lamb (M) 1:10.56, 2. F. Gallegos (M) 1:38.47. 100 BREAST – 1. Woods (C) 1:23.97, 2. Martinez (M) 1:23.98, 3. Ducker (C) 1:34.84. 400 FREE RELAY – 1. Morton (M. Gallegos, Lamb, Lopez, Ramirez) 4:17.57.

Girls Swimming

Lake Central 100.5, Munster 85.5

AT MUNSTER

200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Lake Central (Jourie Wilson, Skylar Noonan, Paige Bakker, Hanna Spoolstra) 1:54.73. 200 FREE – 1. Spoolstra (LC) 1:59.90. 200 IM – 1. Wilson (LC) 2:19.88. . 50 FREE – 1. Bakker (LC) 24.52. DIVING – 1. Shelby Noonan (LC) 222.75. 100 FLY – 1. Bakker (LC) 59.69. 100 FREE – 1. Wilson (LC) 55.24. 500 FREE – 1. Spoolstra (LC) 5:23.93. 200 FREE RELAY – 1. Lake Central (Wilson, Megan O’Sullivan, Spoolstra, Bakker) 1:42.52. 100 BACK – 1. Amana Abdula (LC) 1:03.65. 100 BREAST – 1. Casey McNulty (M) 1:13.05. 400 FREE RELAY – 1. Munster (Jasmine Wegman, Addison Sanow, Maria Puliaeva, Angelica Rzeznikowski) 3:58.07.

GLAC Conference Meet

1. MORTON 215, 2. CLARK 155, 3. EC CENTRAL 127, 4. HAMMOND 21

AT MORTON

200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Morton (Avaina Franco, Rebecca Morrissy, Sarah Bell, Katelan Stone) 2:19.49. 200 FREE – 1. Stone (M) 2:58.00, 2. Danielle Lerner (C) 3:12.03, 3. Katie Gonzalez (C) 3:12.29, 4. Victoria Reyes (ECC) 3:40.10, 5. Violet Lopez (C) 3:43.00, 6. Fabiola Ceballos (ECC) 4:15.21. 200 IM – 1. Bell (M) 3:07.40. 50 FREE – 1. Emma Oney (M) 29.28, 2. Andrea Perez (ECC) 34.67, 3. Armani Ruiz (C) 35.30, 4. Dominique Woods (C) 37.53, 5. Michelle Munoz (H) 41.63, 6. Kimberly Ierma (ECC) 41.69. 100 FLY – 1. Bell (M) 1:30.43. 100 FREE – 1. Perez (ECC) 1:16.34, 2. Morrissy (M) 1:18.68, 3. Lerner (C) 1:29.74, 4. Munoz (H) 1:34.72, 5. Reyes (ECC) 1:40.37, 6. Ceballos (ECC) 1:49.05. 200 FREE RELAY – 1. Morton (Franco, Morrissy, Stone, Oney) 2:20.30, 2. Clark (Zoe Lopez, Gonzalez, Woods, Ruiz) 2:25.62, 3. EC Central (Reyes, Ceballos, Ierma, Perez) 2:53.43. 100 BACK – 1. Gonzalez (C) 1:25.48, 2. Franco (M) 1:38.01, 3. V Lopez (C) 1:58.74. 100 BREAST – 1. Oney (M) 1:22.46, 2. Morrissy (M) 1:28.59. 400 FREE RELAY – 1. Morton (Bell, Stone, Franco, Oney) 5:14.52, 3. 2. EC Central (Reyes, Ceballos, Ierma, Perez) 5:43.88, 3. Clark (Lerner, V. Lopez, Z. Lopez, Woods) 6:17.15.

Wrestling

Kankakee Valley 54, Lake Station 12

AT KANKAKEE VALLEY

106 — Devin Huff (KV) won by forfeit 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — Henry Hase (KV) won by forfeit. 126 — Double forfeit. 132 — Jacob Wheeler (KV) p. over Lake Station, time n/a. 138 — Marciano Chavez (LS) p. Louden Fugett, time n/a/. 145 — Carlos Franco (LS) p. Grant DeYoung, time n/a. 152 — Hayden DeYoung (KV) p. over Lake Station, time n/a. 160 — Shaun Kikkert (KV) won by forfeit. 170 — Double forfeit. 182 — Crispin Lamka (KV) won by forfeit. 195 — Darin Adams (KV) won by forfeit. 220 — Zachary Dodson (KV) won by forfeit. 285 — Patrick Hershman (KV) won by forfeit.

