High school sports face many obstacles as school year nears

“We’ve got a lot of decisions to make. I wish we had answers. I wish there was a silver bullet. There’s not,” said Tim Teykl, head football coach at Alvin High School outside of Houston. “I don’t know if we’re going to have a football season. I don’t know if we’re going to have school. I’m going to continue to fight and claw as if we are. And then if not, we’ll do what we’re told to do.”

As deadlines loom in different areas, school decision-makers are doing jobs they never anticipated before.

Administrators check in with public health officials as often as they communicate with coaches.

Coaches serve as a front-line of defense, doing temperature checks and sanitizing equipment as they put players through summer drills.

Then there are the athletes, some of whom already had spring seasons wiped out.

“It’s a very emotional area for young people and their parents because the extracurriculars are at the heart of the school in many ways,” said Dave Gordon, superintendent of the Sacramento County Office of Education. “They’re the spirit of the school and frankly a lot of the reason kids stay in school.”